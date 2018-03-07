Chattanooga Through Irish Eyes

Seeing the Scenic City through the eyes of an Irish journalist

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, we thought we’d get a real Irish view on Chattanooga. Who better than Irish native James Mahon, who spent almost three years as a general assignment reporter for Chattanooga’s CBS affiliate WDEF-TV News 12.

During his time in the Tennessee Valley, he blogged about his unique take on the South, which also ran as a monthly lifestyle television series Through Irish Eyes. Now he has compiled his experiences in a book of the same name and pays a return visit to the Tennessee Valley in April.

I caught up with Mahon over Facetime recently at his home in Glasgow, Scotland. He currently lectures about his broadcast adventures at the University of West Scotland. Mahon is trilingual and an accomplished linguist.

Mahon was born in Bucharest, Romania, then was quickly adopted and grew up in the west coast Irish town of Galway.

“You may have heard about Galway in one of Ed Sheeran’s song,” laughs Mahon. “It was a great place to grow up with culture, madness, fishing, music and film to influence an individualist Irish teen.”

He attended university in Galway focusing on Irish language and education, then pursued an undergraduate degree in English and classics. He then moved to Sheffield, England to obtain a Master of Arts in Broadcast Journalism.

“I was able to work for the British Broadcasting Corporation in Leeds (England) shooting video with an iPhone 4 during my training,” says Mahon. “But once I tried to get a job, older candidates took preference among employers since they had experience. English culture values know-how versus America’s youth culture.”He soon realized his broadcast education would not be complete without working in the United States.

“I needed proper training,” says Mahon. “I wanted to study and know how to do it correctly.”

He fell in love with the U.S. after visiting Los Angeles and New York in 2011 but he wasn’t able to get a visa until the fall of 2012. He began shooting video for WKOP, the PBS station in Knoxville, while spending time as a DJ and job hunting.

“I sent out hundreds of resumes and dozens of demo reels but kept running into roadblocks,” explains Mahon. “All of these American television stations wanted an American hook. Some said ‘You don’t look or sound American; you’re too young or too old, you need to fake an American accent.”

It wasn’t until he sent his reel to News 12 did things start to happen for him.“The news director, Dutch Terry, asked me if I had a driver’s license,” says Mahon. “Of course we drive on the opposite side of the street in Ireland and United Kingdom, so I just told him to teach me how to drive in America.”

They spent some time driving on back roads until Mahon was up to speed, so to speak.“I also told him I had experience shooting on the iPhone, which he said was the future,” says Mahon. “Really it was a match made in heaven.”

Mahon was accepted immediately by area residences who viewed him as kind of a curiosity. He notes that he experienced more discrimination in England and New York than he ever did in the South.

“Somebody once told me to go back to Pakistan,” laughs Mahon.

“I feel like people I interview can talk to me as an outsider,” says Mahon. “From the prostitute, to the transgendered to the cowboy, I really was starting to build up a brand and gain the trust of those I interviewed.”

Looking at Mahon’s demo reel, it does provide a glimpse into the Irishman’s journey through southern and American culture.