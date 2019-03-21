Chattitude: A Chattanooga State Of Mind

Funky yet old school, the spirit of the city is all around us

Signs tend to be subtle. And Subarus typically don’t break down. But on one chilly night in January, my sweetheart and I sat marooned in St. Elmo waiting for a tow truck. We’d been pseudo house hunting when her clutch stuck to the floorboard and the stick-shift locked into second gear.

With no job prospects and not a soul we knew in this city, it was as if we stood on the edge of the surrounding bluffs contemplating a leap of faith—to uproot our lives in Baltimore and move to Chattanooga based on little more than instinct. Then someone knocked on the car window.

A young, dark-haired woman had come out of her house to check on us. We explained our situation and chatted about the neighborhood.

“I’d invite y’all in but I’m on my way out,” she said. “You know what? I’ll be right back.”

She went back inside the house and returned with her phone number and a survival kit of two SweetWater IPAs and mini bags of Cheeze-Its.

“Y’all need anything, give me a call.”

That was the night I conceptualized, dare I say created, a word which this woman personified: chattitude.

That was two years ago. If the woman from St. Elmo is reading this, I’d like to say, ‘preciate ya. I’d also like to officially lay claim to a word that captures the soul of the city.

In Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “August: Osage County”, Beverly Weston quotes T.S. Eliot, “Life is very long...he’s given credit for it because he bothered to write it down. He’s not the first person to say it...certainly not the first person to think it. Feel it. But he wrote the words on a sheet of paper and signed it...so if you say it, you have to say his name after it.”

I am not so delusional as to think I actually invented a word. But I would like to “T.S. Eliot” it and attempt to articulate its meaning. I’ve even added it to my dictionary so the computer knows that chattitude is, in fact, spelled correctly.

Chattitude is a state of mind that projects an intuitively friendly, laid-back spirit that flows like the Tennessee River through the heart of town. It’s old-school Southern charm imbued with generous dollops of funky urban electricity.

It’s steeped in eclectic, wild frontier inclinations of reinvention. Respectful of imperfection, it is weighted in authenticity like worn leather. It’s a little weird, a little crazy—but doesn’t care.

Quite often I’ll use the word as a tool of encouragement, a way of saying everything is okay. In moments of stress, duress, or when life in general is overwhelming, I offer this advice. “Find your chattitude.”

A month after our car broke down we signed the dotted line on a 19th century Victorian in North Chatt. I began dropping chattitude in conversations and was surprised to find that both born-and-raised Chattanoogans and rambling spirits drawn here had never heard the word before. I mean, this is a city that loves to play on its name—Chatta-Cakes, Taconooga, etc.

“People have been using ‘chatt’ and ‘noog’ in different ways trying to pin down this thing. There’s this great dialectic dynamic that’s happening here and has been,” says Chris Babb, a New Yorker who moved to the area in 2004. In addition to being among the cheesemongers at the Bleu Fox Cheese Shop, Chris is also a tarot card reader and Kung Fu instructor. And subscriber to chattitude.

“Chattanooga was ‘Nooga-strong’ or Nooga-this. It’s like a catchphrase,” Chris says. “Chattanoogans have always been very proud. Now Chattanooga is getting amazing. We’re finally getting the stuff we didn’t have. That’s a cultural thing that should happen. I mean Chattanooga was a nexus point and should carry on that tradition. It’s a historical responsibility. It’s part of our genes.”