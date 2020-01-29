Chatty On The Mic

Area open mics continue to benefit the artist and the audience

Poetry is meant to be read aloud, and Chattanooga poets and writers have rediscovered the importance of performing their work before an audience. Over the past two decades, opportunities to do so have multiplied dramatically, to the surprise and delight of our writing community.

On the importance of open mics, Chattanooga poet Marcus Patrick Ellsworth said, “Any creative work cannot be fully realized until it is presented to an audience. Open mics are one way to meet that need. A performer can discover their own strengths and weaknesses, get feedback on how a piece may be improved, make connections with other artists, and build their first audience. At the very least, an open mic can be therapeutic for the soul which simply wants to create and have their creations presented to others.”

Ellsworth continued, “For me at least, there is a joy that comes from watching a performer become better at their craft with each return to an open mic. Sometimes, they go on to become incredible artists. Sometimes they merely reveal that they are incredible people. Either way, being on the periphery of their journey is wonderful. I used to attend every open mic I could including The Speakeasy, Rhyme N Chatt events, and Tremont Tavern’s open mic. I would even seek out open mics while visiting other cities. I miss the camaraderie that comes with being a regular at an open mic.”

The Tremont Tavern open mic which Marcus mentioned takes place on Tuesday nights and is a music event. Marcus got creative and performed his poetry there, backed up by two musicians. Visitors to a few of the open mic venues soon learn that no two opportunities are alike.

The open mic at Barnes and Noble is one opportunity for writers to craft their work. KB Ballentine was already a participant when she took the helm as producer and MC in 2002. This group meets on the final Friday of every month, except November and December, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. During the first hour, each writer is allowed five minutes to present their work. For the final half-hour, participants read poems written from a word list prompt.

KB Ballentine is an established poet with six published books. When asked about the event, she said, “The primary objective for open mic is to get people writing (the list-poems) and to get them more comfortable with sharing their work. Too many people have great poems but are hesitant to share them because they don’t like talking in front of people. This is a no-frill opportunity with an easy-going audience. Participants learn, practice and hone those public speaking skills.”

John C. Mannone, program chair and former President of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, regularly participates in the Barnes and Noble event and also coordinates open mic events through the Guild. He said open mics, in a supportive environment, can be an important part of a poet’s and writer’s process and craft.

“They help develop one’s voice as well as instill confidence while overcoming a natural fear that many have of getting in front of a microphone. They often ferret out weaknesses (in phrasing, rhythm, and even line breaks) since the eye will lie to the brain but the ear cannot.”

The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild (CWG) usually features an open mic for its members – typically at the June program (Main Library downtown). Mannone described opportunities available through the Guild, which has been meeting since 2001. “An open mic is usually part of the annual meeting (September) and Christmas party (December), which are held at another location. All programs are on the second Tuesday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. Outside this literary space, there has been an open mic at the Readers and Writers Fair in recent years.”