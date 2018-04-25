Commerce Without Cash

How the “barter economy” is still alive and well in Chattanooga

Moola. Loot. Pesos. Paper. Coin. Bank. Clams. Bread. Dough. Cheddar. Greens. Bringing home the bacon. No matter what you call it, with an ever fluctuating economy, the value of the dollar holds different value for everyone.

The budding farmer may not feel as passionate about growing that 401K as much as growing a team of farm hands and paying them in produce. The graphic designer may need an editor to review the children’s book in which she is getting paid to draw the pictures.

The ancient art of bartering, exchanging goods or services for other goods or services, has been around since the beginning. Trade, which I thought meant the same as barter before this article, by definition is a transaction where one buys or sells a good or service.

The practice of barter is recognized by the IRS and every trade dollar earned should reported like cash...should be. When a recession hits and money is tight, people will lean more towards a barter economy to assist in supplying some sort of stable way to provide food on their table, or even provide the table itself.

With online economy platforms like the controversial Bitcoin or the up and coming Simbi, citizens are looking at new ways to expand their income to include more than just a hard earned dollar. This modern approach to an antiquated system of bartering is now providing more opportunities to those who are low on cash but who have an abundance of skill and talent. This intangible economy is finding new ground and taking root in Chattanooga in several forms.

“Your Money’s No Good Here”

“We toil away for cash and corporations, our lives bought and boxed…it’s time to stop working for salaries and hierarchies and start working for each other.”

That’s a quote from Simbi, an online marketplace that connects individuals who need or offer services and are willing to swap for no cash exchanged. “By offering services that bring you joy, our community gives you the opportunity to share your hobbies, skills, and talents in a whole new way.”

However, Simbi has their own form of currency with “Simbi Dollars” to add more options to an almost complete barter system, but then, like other cryptocurrencies or in-store credit cards, it is limiting.

Let’s get to the real trade dollars we all know and love: the McKay’s yellow trade. Going in with books that have already been read or dusty CD’s that we no longer listen to because of Pandora, then walking out with new-to-us items is a really cool concept (almost as cool as the store itself). I’ve heard negative comments regarding how little value is given for traded in items, but if one really stopped to think, “Where would anyone give me cash for this?”, then any amount of money or trade is invaluable.

Another Chattanooga business interested in items you no longer have an interest for and an avid supporter of the trade system is Four Bridges Outfitters in Northshore. Owned and operated by three generations of Bartoletti ladies (Jenny, Lynn and Joann), Four Bridges Outfitters has been offering store credit or consignment for gently used outdoor clothing and equipment.

“Consignment is a great way for people to make a little extra money on something they have outgrown or perhaps are no longer interested in doing” said Jennie who was the Farm Manager at Crabtree Farms before partnering with her mom to open Four Bridges in 2012.

She understands the need for a business where adaptability is crucial in an ever changing economy and environment. “We are excited to help increase the three R’s (reduce, reuse, recycle) in the retail industry as well as offer an affordable alternative.”