Creating A New Arts Vision

CHA Creates takes an ambitious look at art in Chattanooga

Chattanooga is tucked between mountains, a ridge, a roaring river that bends through Native American heritage and Civil War history. The new millennium has been good to the Scenic City with a revitalization of downtown and a commitment to the arts.

There’s maybe no medium more important to preserving our history than public art. The city’s public art program, Public Art Chattanooga, hasn’t always been a priority but now under the direction of Katelyn Kirnie, the die has been cast for public art to thrive now and in the future.

“The last time Chattanooga had a public art plan was 2003, so it’s been a while,” says Kirnie. “It’s been long overdue.”

Kirnie, a Chattanooga native who previously worked in public art programming in Boston, where she was the visual arts manager for the city’s Rose Kennedy Greenway, accepted the role of executive director a few years ago.

A citizens’ committee, appointed by Mayor Andy Berke, oversees PAC but the department’s first major initiative is starting to take shape and be unveiled early next year.

CHA Creates is the most ambitious public art plan Chattanooga has ever seen.

The plan got started with a nationwide search for consultants. Gail M. Goldman and Associates came on board to facilitate the public art strategic planning process through the end of the year.

“People were enthusiastic about public art here,” says Goldman’s consulting partner Barbara Goldstein. “It represents the community and empowers by honoring history and creating a tangible place.”

Prior to this project, Goldman conducted twenty-six city, county, and transportation-related public art master plans that include policy and legislative analysis, development of administrative guidelines, identification of artwork locations and project goals, organizational structure, funding, public/private partnerships, artist selection methodology, project implementation, and community engagement.

Goldstein’s resume is equally impressive and includes drafting nine public art master plans along with directing public art programs in Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Jose, California. She has also organized three Public Art 101 conferences and is the author of Public Art by the Book, recognized as a definitive primer in the field.

Public art administration is a highly specialized field, with over 450 programs nationally.

The dynamic duo of Goldman and Goldstein began CHA Creates by reaching out through focus groups to local artists, social change leaders through Causeway, and urban design professionals hosted by Chattanooga Design Studio.

“Everything we’re recommending came from the 650 people we spoke with,” says Goldman. “If it was recommended, we wanted to see if it was feasible.”

The plan also puts genuine emphasis on neighborhoods that may have been overlooked.

“Again, we want to empower those people who live in these communities to see public art as a tool and recognize a chance to redevelop downtown, integrate public art and increase access to it,” continues Goldman. “We want to provide opportunity and celebrate Chattanooga with the artists who already live here.”

This includes mentorships, artist-in-residence programs and working with those organizations already embedded in the community. Business leaders with the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, city artists with Stove Works, and the Festival of Black Art and Ideas were some groups involved with helping develop CHA Creates.

“The leadership, foundations, business community, River City Company, and the Trust for Public Land want to see the city invest and pursue thinking about how public art helps develop the community,” says Goldstein.

The public art strategy is designed to match other public plans.

“Artists have a big role to play to help neighborhoods articulate issues that drive them and what is meaningful there,” says Goldstein. “They help express a better understanding no one else can.”