Dancing Like Everyone Is Watching

× Expand The Commix Dance Crew continues strong in Chattanooga A frosty rain is falling. It’s Dec. 4 and the tenth, undeveloped floor of the Edney Innovation Center is chilly, dusty, but bustling with purpose as members of Commix Dance Crew shoot a music video. “We’re not smiling?” “We’re not smiling.” Laughter echoes off the open ductwork, contrasting with the dancers’ professional quickness of thought and movement. The stripped-down concrete floor mirrors the iron sky and outside. The photographer, sporting a furry eared headband, circles the five dancers, snapping repeatedly. The women—Imara Young, Sara Dean and Amy Durham—wear crazy tall heels for the shoot, paired with camo and denim. The men—Kenny Keawekane and Damien Chaney—strike tough poses, only to melt into friendly smiles. (A sixth dancer, Ryan Deshawn Roberts, is absent this day, but an integral part of the group.) It’s the typical atmosphere for working artists, jokes and chatter quick, but subdued—nothing holds up the mission. Adam Nies, the videographer, Jesse Hulse, the photographer and Kenny’s partner, and Dutchess Miller, support crew and Damien’s mother, are businesslike as well. A shoot for a single dance video might take an hour and a half, Adam tells me, while editing in Premiere Pro typically takes a couple more hours. “If the dance is prepared, my work is easy.” Commix Dance Crew is definitely prepared. Winner of the Bella Vita nightclub’s 2016 contest for house dance crew, Commix regularly performs at clubs and charity events in Chattanooga. This was their second professionally produced video, they tell me. Make no mistake, dance is work. This video shoot was sponsored by Rezli, a software technology company helping artists, creative IT professionals, and game developers share their work with potential clients and employers. “We were looking for talent for a large-scale video, and we connected with Commix,” explains Cassie Courtney, director of operations at Rezli. As Adam and I discuss his videography method—a handheld gimbal-controlled via a phone app—the dancers finish the photo shoot, women swapping their heels for boots or sneakers. They block their formation against the bright, concrete-colored light. “Face this way…face me…” Amy and Imara give quick notes on the opening series of Vogue-style poses, correcting each dancer’s stance or alignment relative to the rest of the group. Typically, Amy tells me, one or two members of Commix will choreograph a dance, or they’ll parcel the entire number out in chunks. It takes three or four rehearsals to completely set a dance. Hip hop has its own styles—popping and locking, for instance—its own moves—a Charlie Brown, a six-step turn, and hundreds of others. Still, compared with the regimented vocabulary of ballet, there’s a lot of freedom to improvise. Communication means demonstration. Imara tweaks the opening poses again. “You can do levels, but keep this [a swooping gesture] motion, just the rise and fall.” The dancers change poses in unison, on the beat, each pose unique, but the swooping transition clearly matching the others in style. Improvisation within structure. Unity in diversity. That’s hip hop. Performing “for the camera” sharpens focus. “Perfect. Take one. Let’s see it on 1…2…3…action.” “Can we hold the first one?” That is, stay still on the first count, swerve into pose on the second. “Yeah.” “Everyone ready? Take two. Let’s see it in 3…” They’re gathered close, moving from pose to pose, then into the quick footwork. They gather around, looking at the first take on Adam’s camera. “You were too far back.” “Guys, that looked awesome.” Another take. Jitter back, shuffle forward, squat-step-ball-change. The movements are crisp, almost robotic in their precision, yet delivered with a cool, stylish ferocity. Their faces are serene and intent, neither smiling nor scowling. Pantherlike.

They check the video again. “We look good!” “Are we using this song?” They’re dancing to Formation: My daddy Alabama Momma Louisiana You mix that negro with that Creole Make a Texas bama They may swap out another song when the video is edited; even so, their moves seem to track the lyrics: Earned all this money but they never take the country out me I got hot sauce in my bag—swag Another take. This time, Adam circles the dancers. “I’m gonna keep orbiting, so you do your thing.” “Full out?” Not marking, but performing full-strength. “Full out.” A dance crew isn’t a class or a company: while some members of Commix seem to play organizing roles, and some choreograph more than others, a crew functions as a collective. Unlike a studio company, there’s no teacher, no artistic director. Crews come together to rehearse with an eye toward performance, and they perform to be in the public view, preferably facing off against other crews. Like a boxer, everything you do in the gym is about the fight. Since the days of New York’s Rock Steady Crew and California’s Electric Boogaloos, hip hop crews have brought together breakdancing, funk dance, and capoeira, developed new moves, and met to compete in dance halls and on public streets. Later, hip hop expanded into party and social dance styles, and still more recently, YouTube gave rise to a new form of competition: making innovative videos and collecting “likes” (and gigs and sponsorships). Yet the inwardly democratic, outwardly competitive, “neighborhood” feel of the crew remains. Each has its own flavor. Commix dancers all young, but they’re not kids. Amy’s a nurse; Kenny’s a teacher. Ryan works at Amazon. Imara runs a fitness business. They’re diverse in almost every way possible—race, gender, sexuality, profession. Their body types run the gamut from soft to ripped, towering to tiny. Yet they’re united in an energy that’s distinct: they’re street-savvy but laid back, Gig City smart but touched with a sweetness. Jesse the photographer, Kenny’s partner, is still wearing his Muppety ears. Their name, as defined on their Facebook page, could belong to a Chattanooga start-up: Com-mix, to mix together, blend. The cluster around the camera to see the final take. “DAY-um.” Outside, the fog deepens. Inside, we move down a few floors, out of the cold, to Rezli’s built-out office space. The crew discusses why they came together; their motives vary from fame to friendship. For those most interested in choreography, it’s the bricolage, the bringing of diverse elements from different styles. Amy “We’ve been together for a year. My favorite things…the ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ video. We invited all our friends! The Bella Vita competition was great, too—super-hard. We performed three 15-minute sets. We grew together and created a lot of dances. “I work as a nurse, but I’m still the least busy of us by far. Our biggest challenge is getting everybody together. We are all grown people, and some of us have three jobs! It’s hard to dance together when we’re living life!” Damien “I’ve been with Commix from the beginning. I met Imara at a class she was teaching at Scenic City…we created our first video from her choreography for that class. My favorite things about Commix are shooting video and teaming up with local companies who want to work with us and realize they can use our talent. “I get my creative input from my mom and sister, Dutchess Miller and Cierra Chaney. That’s where I get my creative eye. “[In Commix] we all have each other’s best interests at heart. At the end of the day, we want everyone to look good.”