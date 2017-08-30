Down On The Farm In The Middle Of The City

Crabtree Farms takes the concept of urban farming to brand new heights

With the food scene in the South booming to uncharted heights over the past several years, lots of focus is being paid to the exquisite natural ingredients available in America’s new culinary hotspot.

The days of Southern food being implicated solely as deep-fried, heart-clogging junk are dwindling quickly. A new age of chefs, artisans, and farmers have inadvertently become trailblazers as they begin the journey to develop our place on the global scale.

This reincarnation has caused the need for locality in ingredients and “purveyorship”. People are tiring of the monotony of unhealthy food options, of endless rows of soulless chain restaurants serving the same five or six frozen dishes. They are pushing back against large-scale monocropping and unkind animal slaughter factories.

A new desire is igniting to rekindle relationships with the South of the past, the food of our ancestors, and the recipes of our great grandparents. Enter Crabtree Farms: a true bastion of locally sourced ingredients.

When I arrived for my first visit last year I thought for sure that I was lost. This isn’t the first time that my conniving GPS has led me astray. But there it is, a full-fledged farm right in the middle of Chattanooga’s Clifton Hills neighborhood. The scene is ambrosial. It’s like stepping into a different world, the South of the past.

A two-story barn, which serves as an office space and produce storage facility sits at the head of the farm. There are three greenhouses and two hoop houses. Of the 22 acres, only four are currently used to actually grow food.

This number strikes me as a surprising statistic. How do you manage to grow 100 different heirloom focused varieties of fruits and vegetables on only four acres? It makes me wonder how much more I could do with my modest yard.

As Executive Director, Sara McIntyre knows all of these statistics with enthusiasm, but her real passion explodes with ardent excitement when I ask her to talk about what Crabtree means to her. She began her life in the farming world as a student in California where she joined a CSA and started a garden at the middle school where she was teaching.

“I came to love local food through the lens of ecology,” she explains. “I was impacted by a class about carbon footprints. The three biggest footprints are coffee, meat, and dairy. I was vegetarian for many years back in my poor college kid days as a result.”

She sidesteps to mention the newest addition to the farm. The Evelyn Center is a 2,500 square foot wooden-clad building with a full demonstration kitchen, covered porch, event area, roll-up garage door and two restrooms. It’s available for rent and is a great way to integrate the feeling of a working farm into special events. Since its completion in 2014, the building has hosted weddings, cooking classes, business meetings, and birthday parties.

Following the path of most employees, Sara began in 2011 as a volunteer. As a new Chattanoogan, she found a home at Crabtree.

“I always felt welcomed here and embraced by the farm,” she remembers fondly. “As a transplant, it helped me develop a sense of place. While working in the fields, the seasonal rhythms of this new place became embodied. I felt like I had found my tribe. The folks at Crabtree emboldened and supported my sense of self and love of food and nature. Seven years later, Crabtree is still that for me.”

Among the many ambitions of the farm, Crabtree takes immense pride in its education programming. Their approach is one of immersion.