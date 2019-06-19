Farmers Markets Are Blooming

From melons to chow chow, there’s something for everyone

The farmers-market market is inundated. In my research, I found almost twenty active farmers markets; more are popping up as quickly as this season’s crops. According to the Farmers Markets Coalition, the number of markets has more than doubled over the past decade.

I am a first generation farmer who is finding her way between Green Acres and Roseanne. Growing up, I was allowed to drink soda for breakfast only if it was fruit flavored like grape or orange because then, it had fruit in it. But nowadays, I am discovering a healthy balance of slow food for a fast-moving gal’s never-home-on-the-range lifestyle. Incorporating farmers markets is key to getting away from processed bags of tricks and bottles of sugar water.

The Way We Were

The Curb Market was not the first farmers market in Chattanooga but it was extremely successful and lasted almost fifty years. The Curb Market started in 1957 and was around until the late 1990’s. The products there were organic before organic was a thing. The police department now occupies the space on 11th St. where The Curb Market was located, but the memories of that market still hold place in the hearts of generations.

Those who remember The Curb Market describe it as a wonderful place to get local produce from trusted farmers as well as learn and make friends. Some folks mentioned the regularly occurring characters like Bill Hales from Howard Woods Produce, also known as the “Banana Man”.

Roy Jones of Jones Farm, known to many as the “Strawberry Man” at the Main St. Farmers Market, worked the Curb Market when he was fourteen years old and used to sell melons, corn, and berries.

“Farmers would arrive at three in the morning, sleep in their truck, and then start selling when the people showed up,” he recalled fondly.

Different people want different things from a farmers market. Some folks only want to get their weekly grocery shopping done. Some want to browse local goods made with love, whether digestible or fashionable creations. There are so many great markets around here that I couldn’t cover them all.

I would not be doing my job if I didn’t mention the area’s oldest active farmers market, Sunday Chattanooga Market at First Tennessee Pavilion, which is also the largest market. However, it is a different experience than the smaller food-based markets, and I want to take this opportunity to highlight the small but mighty.

Taking Stock Of Smaller Markets

The Main St. Farmers Market (MSFM) celebrated their tenth year last week and, although they have changed locations, their mission remains strong: “to inspire healthy, environmentally responsible lifestyles by fostering relationships within the local food community.”

With almost thirty vendors and no craft vendors, the MSFM is ideal for someone looking to get all their grocery shopping done. Eggs, beef, pork, chicken, rabbit, goat or cow cheese, goat or cow milk, coffee, kombucha, herbs, mushrooms, veggies, and fruits are all available. All the vendors are inspected by a board of directors who ensure high quality, sustainable product is being created in an environmentally friendly way and coming directly from the vendor.

A decade ago, Bill and Miriam Keener of Sequatchie Cove Farm started the MSFM with Trae Moore in the Niedlov’s parking lot.

“There had been many markets before that came and went, but this was going to be a farmer-run market and it was going to last,” Miriam said as she explained how the MSFM grew from their CSA, which stands for community supported agriculture and is a program that connects farmers and customers.