Fighting The Good Fight

Damien Crisp uses his art to push for social change

Visual art could not exist without some kind of concept, and conversely there must be a visual element for conceptual art to exist. The primary difference between these two branches is that ideas are the most important components of conceptual art, whereas visual art can be devoid of ideas, having process as the only conceptual element. This creates a continuum, within which all fine art exists—except, perhaps, for an artist who chooses activism as their medium.

Damien Crisp’s work functions well at either extreme of the visual/conceptual continuum, a powerful combination of abstract imagery and realistic ideas, fearlessly probing into the realms of philosophy and politics.

His career started early in life—his father was a painter, so he spent part of his childhood in a studio environment surrounded by art books and works-in-progress. “I asked him to show me how to make a painting,” Damien recalls. “First, he sketched out a beautiful expressive charcoal drawing of the woods. I said, ‘No. I mean a real painting.’ So he showed me a simple way to make Cubist-esque drawings with colored markers. I sat at the table for a few days, and made hundreds of drawings on squares of paper. I thought of them as paintings, and I worked at breaking out of the Cubist line, towards more abstract work.”

In the late ‘90s, he started videotaping slow motion clips on his television. “I would piece them together using two VCRs, and mix audio live. It was a complicated process, remembering all of these clips, building an abstracted version of a movie,” he explains. “Rise, and fall. The sense of a narrative. Everything in slow motion. Dramatic music. Voice overs stolen from films.”

Soon after, he went to art school at Chattanooga State. “I focused on photography and painting. I moved onto UT, where I entered the painting department, and painting was introduced to me in an entirely different way—a medium radically changed by conceptual art, and minimalism,” he says.

“At UT I was influenced by a stream of visiting artists from New York and LA. I moved onto graduate school at School of Visual Arts in New York. My understanding of art was blown apart again. I broke painting down to construction paper collages, then I broke it down into installation, my studio, and played with drama, the line between reality and art, collages, staged photographs. I was shifting towards autobiography, heightened reality, reusing the trash of consumerism, political awareness inside the art world, and an idea of rupture, rupturing reality and tradition.”

After grad school, he worked for three artists who influenced him more than any experience in school: Bjarne Melgaard, Christopher Wool, and Cory Arcangel.

Crisp works with an advanced idea of mixed media, employing painting, collage, the subconscious, chance, photographs, hypersensitivity, mystery, video, words, tricks, daily life, news, discarded packaging, and more, into his art. His most recent abstract paintings are visually pleasing, but beneath the surface of every one of them is an intensity of emotion that is propelled by observations about the world we live in.

He perceives historic levels of economic inequality, the quickening pace of climate change, and the inability of our consumerist society to survive its effects, a political system that is controlled by big money, and militarized police. He has witnessed police brutality, the never-ending presence of individual racism, collective racism, and the oppressive power of institutional racism. Gentrification, class war, neoliberalism, new fascism—he’s seen it all.

“I tried to follow a set path for artists,” he tells us. “Grad school in New York, going to openings, meeting people, making contacts, smart networking. But I made art to be in my studio—surprising myself, meditative, with mainstream US reality at a distance.“I lost my faith in New York’s commercial art world. It had a corporate ethos in many ways. Networking, not material, placed artists in galleries. I was disillusioned, so I began writing about it all, critiquing it, which turned into what I call a pseudo-manifesto. The manifesto insisted resistance was possible, and could take the form of anything breaking the commercial art world’s corporate ethos. My writing expanded to address sociopolitical reality.