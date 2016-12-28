Finding Needed HELP On The Highways

How Chattanooga’s highways are safer because of a small group of dedicated drivers

If you spend any time on the Tennessee Valley roadways, chances are you have seen the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s lime green HELP trucks smack dab in the middle of the mayhem assisting motorists. It’s an emotional, stressful job that can be dangerous and even deadly. But these HELP Highway Response Operators do more than change tires and deliver the occasional baby. They are many times these first responders are called on for local drivers who desperately need their help.

The HELP Program wasn’t always around. It began in Knoxville and Nashville in June 1999. Service began in Chattanooga and Memphis one year later. It was in those early days HELP manager Lacy Word says were some of the most exciting.

“Officials for the 2002 Winter Olympics Games in Salt Lake City thought so much of our program, they called us to assist them in traffic control for two weeks,” says Word. “Our team travels to this major international event, during the Rocky Mountain winter, and pulls it off without a hitch. It really got our program off to a great start.”

But it’s not so easy for these road warriors to become certified. Upon employment, HELP operators serve in the position of Highway Response Operator 1 for one year. Within that year, the operator is required to successfully complete the HELP training curriculum.

“Prior to the HELP operator’s assignment to a permanent shift and route, the trainee must successfully complete the core curriculum and 120 hours of on-the-job training through the process of ride-alongs,” explains Jennifer A. Flynn, Community Relations Officer for TDOT.

HELP operators go through a 60-hour First Responder Course and, after successful completion of the state-administered certification examination, are certified as Tennessee Emergency Services First Responders.

“Essentially, operators are one step below an Emergency Medical Technician you would find in hospital ambulances,” points out Word.

Other courses in the core curriculum include fire suppression, hazardous material first responder awareness, fire extinguisher training, incident management, special equipment training, traffic management at incident scenes, supporting other agencies, and proper use of vehicle equipment.

After long hours of intense on-the-job training, operators are armed with an arsenal of safety tools before heading out onto the highway.

Emergency medical equipment, traffic cones, traffic control signs, absorbent materials, emergency and work lights, and other incident management standards are included on every lime green truck you see. The trucks are also equipped with gasoline, diesel fuel, and water. The directional arrow boards on top of the trucks can be raised from inside the truck, cutting down operators subjecting themselves to heavy traffic. HELP operators also carry two-way radios and cell phones.

“All this equipment means nothing if our operators aren’t properly trained and realize we are the front line in a statewide team,” says Word. “We work closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, local police departments, fire departments and emergency medical personnel.”

Being first on the scene, HELP operators are the ones who secure the scene and stabilize injured parties until other first responders arrive. “Frequently, our role will be to assist with traffic control while the lead agency, be it the THP, the Chattanooga Police Department or the Chattanooga Fire Department perform their investigation,” adds Word.

Proper investigation of the scene is vital to improve roadway safety, and can even come out of the worst tragedies.

On June 13th, 2013 Brandon Wilson, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Deja Morris, of West Harrison, Indiana, died when a tractor-trailer plowed into the back of their car in a traffic jam along Interstate 24 near Murfreesboro. Congestion was due to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester.