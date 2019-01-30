Finding The Optimum You

Caring for your body and all of its parts
When you think about improving your health and fitness, what comes to mind? Eating more fruits and vegetables, drinking more water, adding some distance to your cardio routine or reps or weight to that gym workout?
We hear these recommendations a lot, and they’re all great, but maybe you’re looking for more. You’re ready to take your body’s health and fitness to the next level! Whether you’re an elite athlete, an aspiring one, or even in the process of rehabilitation, let me introduce you to some lesser-known ways to care for your body that will have you functioning optimally.
Ever experience a tight muscle you’re constantly stretching? Or maybe a weak muscle that never seems to strengthen despite your dedication to performing those targeted exercises? Maybe you’ve tried to treat it with massage, more stretching, physical therapy, or even chiropractic adjustments. Or perhaps you just take a steady dose of ibuprofen, grit your teeth and chalk it up to “aging”.
When our bodies experience trauma, stress or overuse, certain muscles tighten in response as our brain alerts our body to go into defense mode to protect those weakened muscles. Although designed to protect us initially, over time stronger muscles continue to work overtime to compensate for weaker muscles that quit working. This causes imbalances in our bodies that we may not even be aware of.
Muscle Activation Technique
Whatever your preferred “fix”, it probably brings some relief temporarily, yet in the end is only treating symptoms, not addressing the root cause of your pain, tightness, or weakness. If this sounds familiar, you’ll likely benefit from Muscle Activation Technique (MAT).
“MAT is a process that evaluates and corrects muscular imbalances,” explains Bethany Macke, a personal trainer and one of only two practicing certified MAT trainers in Tennessee. Her husband, Adam Macke, is the other. Adam explains how muscle tightness is an indicator of muscle weakness.
“You might be doing a strengthening movement, but your body has already learned a different recruitment process,” Adam remarks, explaining why things like targeted exercises or therapies don’t always work. MAT, on the other hand, identifies dysfunction at its source and re-activates inactive muscles to not only correct muscular imbalances, but also address joint instability and limitations in range of motion.
It’s a non-invasive technique that begins with an assessment process in which the practitioner takes the client through over 300 joint positions to determine which muscles may have lost the ability to contract efficiently. When an inactive muscle is discovered, the practitioner has the client isometrically “resist” specific joint positions in order to “re-activate” the muscle and trigger it to contract again.
When all muscles are actively working again, the body is able to function at maximum efficiency, automatically easing any tightness and pain. And often, results can be immediate.
“The biggest problem I have is that it works,” jokes Adam, adding that sometimes a handful of MAT sessions is all it takes in order to re-activate weak muscles and eliminate pain for clients.
Many clients do continue to come back for training with the Mackes, who are always utilizing their MAT skills even while personal training.
“If I notice something during training, I’ll bring it to the table,” says Bethany.
“If we see limitations in a client—for example, an exercise where a client has limited range of motion—we address that with MAT,” continues Adam.
Lori Emerson, a retired physician and client of the Mackes, sought out MAT because of chronic neck and shoulder pain, as well as hip soreness. She had tried things like chiropractic help, massage therapy, and yoga to address these issues and associated headaches but had experienced limited success as none of these addressed the root problems.
“At the time, I was moderately debilitated at age 53,” she recounts. After only two or three MAT sessions with Adam she saw marked improvement in her pain. “I regained strength in both upper extremities and improved my hip situation. I feel I have better balance and strength overall.”
“I decided to give it a try when a neighbor of mine swore it changed his life and how he felt on a daily basis,” says fellow MAT enthusiast Ashley Thompson. She had a former neck injury that used to prevent her from doing things like overhead exercises, and she also experienced hip flexor issues that hindered her trail running.
“Bethany looked at things that I wouldn’t even have imagined would have been causing my pain,” remarks Thompson, noting that after only two weeks her pain was much improved. “I was able to lift my children without my neck going into spasms, and my running also improved without pain in my hip.”
“For the general person who doesn’t experience symptoms, MAT is still an important way to make sure the foundation of the muscular system is functioning properly without compensation,” Bethany explains. Continuous athletic progression, lack of injury, less pain, improved coordination, and greater strength and flexibility are just a few of the results that MAT offers.
Manual Lymphatic Drainage and CranioSacral Therapy
While most athletes are acutely aware of their muscles, the lymphatic and craniosacral systems are not often given as much thought or concern (if we’re aware of them at all!). Yet the gentle massage modalities known as Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD) and CranioSacral Therapy (CST) are also important ways to proactively boost our health and fitness.
“Our lymphatic system regulates fluid balance, helps eliminate waste our circulatory system cannot, and is an integral part of our immune system,” explains Cypris Birkel, a massage therapist specializing in MLD and CST, as well as orthopedic deep tissue, prenatal, and shiatsu massage. “The benefits of stimulating this system include faster injury repair, reduced swelling, increased immunity and pain reduction.”
Even if we don’t necessarily have indicators that there is an issue in our body, MLD works as a way to detox the system and move any bacteria through it more quickly.
“Basically it’s like taking out the trash,” suggests Wesley Walker, another MLD therapist who has been practicing the technique for more than ten years following extensive study and training at the Vodder School of North America. “People feel a lot lighter, clearer, and more relaxed following a session.”
In contrast to modalities such as Deep Tissue or Swedish massage where firmer pressure is desired, this unique modality is a gentle technique that uses less than five grams of pressure. This lighter touch allows the therapist to target the lymphatic system which is directly underneath the skin.
“Lymphatic Drainage is technically a skin technique, as opposed to actual tissue manipulation,” Walker clarifies.
“Most people have excess lymph somewhere,” says Birkel, explaining that this may be experienced as a feeling of heaviness, soreness behind the knees, or aches and pain in the armpits or groin area.
By moving fluid through the body using a series of slow, repetitive and rhythmic strokes, MLD can help reduce swelling, heal muscles, enhance recovery, and optimize the functioning of the body.
Interest in MLD is growing as more and more athletes are discovering the benefits of this technique.
“As a full-time rock climber, my body is in constant need of bodywork from the natural aches, pains, and imbalances incurred from my profession,” admits Cody Grodzki, Director of Routesetting at High Point Climbing and Fitness. “Wes, being a climber himself, is able to pinpoint these problem areas and work them out in a way that allows me to perform at my highest level each time I walk into the gym or head outside to climb.”
Stimulating the craniosacral system has similar results. CST supports and nourishes the body’s central nervous system which can improve overall health and well-being. This modality works with the natural and unique rhythms of the body systems, allowing the therapist to address any problem sources that are discovered.
The stress and strain of daily life can cause tissues to tighten and distort the craniosacral system, causing tension and restrictions around the central nervous system (comprised of our brain and spinal cord) that need released in order to alleviate dysfunctions and pain in the body.
A CST therapist is trained to detect such restrictions by feeling the cranial rhythm, which is caused by the flow of our spinal fluid flowing in and out of our brain cavity.
“Most people have some kind of restriction. I can feel if one bone is moving faster than another. I can tell which bones are moving and which are not,” says Birkel, who laughingly admits it took her a while to perfect this unique discovery technique.
Once restrictions and problem areas are detected, soft-touch techniques are then employed to gently release those restrictions in tissues influencing the craniosacral system. In doing so, CST improves the fluid flow and tissues that surround our central nervous system and this has effects on our entire body. Some of the primary benefits include stress reduction, pain relief, and improved mental well-being.
“The craniosacral massage by Cypris is like a one-hour vacation to Jamaica—a stress-reliever guaranteed to induce mental and physical calm,” explains Jim Orlando, who sought out CST to help ease the stress he was experiencing.
“My biggest challenge here in Chattanooga has been educating folks about the benefits of gentle touch and the whole body affects that can occur simply from working on these two systems [craniosacral and lymphatic drainage],” admits Birkel, who moved here from California less than a year ago.
While many Americans still see massage therapy as purely a luxury, modalities such as these should in fact be viewed as an integral part of preventive care and health maintenance.
We ask a lot of our bodies. And as we age, the stresses of life, especially an active one, begin to take their toll. But don’t settle for pain or limitations. Instead, tap into new ways to care for your body.
Our bodies are capable of incredible feats and athletic challenges. So set those goals! Push those limits! Achieve that higher tier! But listen to your body, and treat it with care…it’s the only one you have.
Reach Adam and Bethany Macke at MackeFitness.com
Reach Cypris Birkel at CyprisBodyworkAndWellness.com
Reach Wesley Walker at HighPointClimbing.com
Robyn Wolfe Fogle writes for the love of it! She spends the rest of her time running a business with her husband, and trying to wear out her crazy Aussie, Whipper.