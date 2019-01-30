Finding The Optimum You

Caring for your body and all of its parts

When you think about improving your health and fitness, what comes to mind? Eating more fruits and vegetables, drinking more water, adding some distance to your cardio routine or reps or weight to that gym workout?

We hear these recommendations a lot, and they’re all great, but maybe you’re looking for more. You’re ready to take your body’s health and fitness to the next level! Whether you’re an elite athlete, an aspiring one, or even in the process of rehabilitation, let me introduce you to some lesser-known ways to care for your body that will have you functioning optimally.

Ever experience a tight muscle you’re constantly stretching? Or maybe a weak muscle that never seems to strengthen despite your dedication to performing those targeted exercises? Maybe you’ve tried to treat it with massage, more stretching, physical therapy, or even chiropractic adjustments. Or perhaps you just take a steady dose of ibuprofen, grit your teeth and chalk it up to “aging”.

When our bodies experience trauma, stress or overuse, certain muscles tighten in response as our brain alerts our body to go into defense mode to protect those weakened muscles. Although designed to protect us initially, over time stronger muscles continue to work overtime to compensate for weaker muscles that quit working. This causes imbalances in our bodies that we may not even be aware of.

Muscle Activation Technique

Whatever your preferred “fix”, it probably brings some relief temporarily, yet in the end is only treating symptoms, not addressing the root cause of your pain, tightness, or weakness. If this sounds familiar, you’ll likely benefit from Muscle Activation Technique (MAT).

“MAT is a process that evaluates and corrects muscular imbalances,” explains Bethany Macke, a personal trainer and one of only two practicing certified MAT trainers in Tennessee. Her husband, Adam Macke, is the other. Adam explains how muscle tightness is an indicator of muscle weakness.

“You might be doing a strengthening movement, but your body has already learned a different recruitment process,” Adam remarks, explaining why things like targeted exercises or therapies don’t always work. MAT, on the other hand, identifies dysfunction at its source and re-activates inactive muscles to not only correct muscular imbalances, but also address joint instability and limitations in range of motion.

It’s a non-invasive technique that begins with an assessment process in which the practitioner takes the client through over 300 joint positions to determine which muscles may have lost the ability to contract efficiently. When an inactive muscle is discovered, the practitioner has the client isometrically “resist” specific joint positions in order to “re-activate” the muscle and trigger it to contract again.

When all muscles are actively working again, the body is able to function at maximum efficiency, automatically easing any tightness and pain. And often, results can be immediate.

“The biggest problem I have is that it works,” jokes Adam, adding that sometimes a handful of MAT sessions is all it takes in order to re-activate weak muscles and eliminate pain for clients.

Many clients do continue to come back for training with the Mackes, who are always utilizing their MAT skills even while personal training.

“If I notice something during training, I’ll bring it to the table,” says Bethany.

“If we see limitations in a client—for example, an exercise where a client has limited range of motion—we address that with MAT,” continues Adam.

Lori Emerson, a retired physician and client of the Mackes, sought out MAT because of chronic neck and shoulder pain, as well as hip soreness. She had tried things like chiropractic help, massage therapy, and yoga to address these issues and associated headaches but had experienced limited success as none of these addressed the root problems.