Fixing Our Highways And Byways

How the care and maintenance of Chattanooga’s roads may make it a safer and more prosperous city

The road crew was out before the sun had cracked the tops of the trees. Paving a road is summer work, but why do a hot job in the heat of the day? The road in question was a dead-end street that lay on the northern end of Woodmore Lane.

According to John Gibson, who has worked for 18 years as a paving inspector, it’s been forever since someone paved this road. And even though it was a short road, even though it only serviced a handful of houses, it showed what happens when a road goes neglected.

The milling machine, resting on the side of the road like a Brontosaurus, had made a deep cut to remove the road’s base material. The road had been falling apart. Patches of base material showed. In some parts, you could see mud, Gibson said.

But now the smell of bitumen filled the air as a red dump truck delivered fresh, black asphalt. The next time this dead-end will need to be repaved is 50 years in the future. A pave job on a well-traveled road will last half the time.

Blythe Bailey, the administrator for the Chattanooga Department of Transportation, watches the proceedings on the street corner. Mayor Andy Berke tapped Bailey for the job when Berke created the department shortly after he was first elected.

The former practicing architect agreed and Bailey now wears a fluorescent traffic vest, dress pants and work boots.

“Our street system is so fundamentally important to the quality of our neighborhoods and business districts, whether you can walk and whether you feel comfortable on a street, is I think directly related to the street itself,” he said.

A Fundamental Part of a City

Bailey sees his mission with the streets as twofold. First, like a good homeowner, you keep the asset functioning.

“Think about a house. if the paint is so bad that the siding is gonna rot, then you should repaint,” Bailey said. “And so you want to keep your house painted, well, because it looks better, but mostly because you don’t want to have to deal with rotten walls. So our priority is to make sure that our street system is stable and the asset is maintained as long as possible for as little taxpayer dollars as possible.”

On the flipside, if the pavement buckles and cracks, if the mud starts to seep up to the road, then a city needs to spend more money in the long term to make it drivable. That’s less money spent on the schools and police department, Bailey said.

Besides, a fresh swatch of blacktop is one of those things that spruce up a neighborhood—like a fresh coat of paint.

The second priority for Bailey’s office is figuring out the best way to manage the road system as a whole, managing it in a way that the city can grow.

A Change in Focus

Bailey said that his department is breaking from how the city has managed roadways in the past. Before, Chattanooga’s focus was similar of many other cities: building and expanding.

“We’ve grown geographically very fast,” Bailey said. “I’m not talking in the last year; I’m talking in the last many decades. This generation and the previous generation—we’ve expanded the boundary of our city in a very fast way so we’re spread out more than we used to be. Which means the asset that we’ve got in the form of our street system becomes harder to maintain.”

When the Chattanooga Department of Transportation receives federal funding for road work—Transportation Improvement Program funding—the city has stopped earmarking a portion of that for increasing the capacity of the roads. Instead, it is devoting a healthy percentage—over 25 percent—to maintenance. No longer is it working towards building capacity, which Bailey said is another word for widening a road.