Focusing On Health And Not Disease

Alternative health care is no longer on the fringes of modern medicine

Health care is defined as “the field concerned with the maintenance or restoration of the health of the body or mind”, according to Dictionary.com. Yet we rarely hear the words health care and think of maintaining or restoring our holistic health. Instead our minds go to catch words and phrases such as “affordable”, “pre-existing conditions”, “insurance”, “co-pay” and so on.

Seldom does it seem we consider health-care’s focus to be on maintaining health (i.e. prevention). Rather, it seems to have become a system of “disease care” —taking care of us only when we’re sick or unhealthy, rather than helping us prevent sickness and remain healthy. I know it’s a delicate topic, especially right now, and I offer no solutions to government reform. However, I do ask you to join me for a moment in looking at what we can do to care for our health.

What would it mean for us, as individuals, to focus on prevention? To accept more responsibility for our own health and well-being? To find ways to prevent some of our often self-inflicted illnesses and pain? What if we decided to depend less on insurance companies and pharmaceuticals and relied instead on natural alternatives and keeping our bodies functioning well in the first place?

So often we take our health for granted and then scramble to find something to make us feel better the moment we get sick rather than taking regular preventative measures to keep our bodies healthy, or relying on natural alternative to restore balance and well-being when we do get sick.

The use of medicinal herbs, Ayurvedic medicine, acupuncture, chiropractic services and yoga are on the rise and I hope it’s a sign of Americans beginning to take more personal responsibility for their own preventative health and well-being.

I am not against physicians or pharmaceuticals; I still think there are occasions when modern medicine, surgeries and other medical procedures are useful, even needed. I understand there are many diseases and health issues that are not preventable and have nothing to do with our lifestyle choices, and I don’t wish to minimize these.

But the reality is that for most of us, our reliance on doctors and pharmaceuticals for every little ache and pain has become overwhelming and costly to all involved. And at the end of the day most doctors are only treating the symptoms and not focusing on the root cause or prevention.

If you’re looking to maintain or restore your health through alternative means, Chattanooga has quite a few functional, natural and holistic health care options. Take Chattanooga Holistic Medicine for example. This recently opened clinic provides, as the name suggests, a holistic approach to medical care by providing a full range of healing techniques including acupuncture, Chinese herbs, functional medicine, diet and nutrition, muscle activation technique, personal training, massage, yoga and qigong.

Holistic refers to an approach to healing that seeks to treat the body and the mind, the whole person, by taking into account not only physical symptoms of a disease but looking at the mental and social factors as well. Despite the mind’s proven ability to help obtain, or maintain, the well-being of the body, the mind-body connection is one that is often overlooked in modern medicine.

Blake Storey, owner of Chattanooga Holistic Medicine and a licensed acupuncturist and nationally certified Diplomat of Oriental Medicine, understands this connection. “I suggest that people think of everything they do in their lives as medicine,” he said, explaining that this encompasses “the food you eat, the exercise you do, your sleep, the thoughts you have, the people you hang out with, and the time you spend with a doctor. If you look at your life from this perspective, you begin to see how everything is interrelated to your overall feelings of well-being.”