Focusing On Health And Not Disease

Alternative health care is no longer on the fringes of modern medicine
Health care is defined as “the field concerned with the maintenance or restoration of the health of the body or mind”, according to Dictionary.com. Yet we rarely hear the words health care and think of maintaining or restoring our holistic health. Instead our minds go to catch words and phrases such as “affordable”, “pre-existing conditions”, “insurance”, “co-pay” and so on.
Seldom does it seem we consider health-care’s focus to be on maintaining health (i.e. prevention). Rather, it seems to have become a system of “disease care” —taking care of us only when we’re sick or unhealthy, rather than helping us prevent sickness and remain healthy. I know it’s a delicate topic, especially right now, and I offer no solutions to government reform. However, I do ask you to join me for a moment in looking at what we can do to care for our health.
What would it mean for us, as individuals, to focus on prevention? To accept more responsibility for our own health and well-being? To find ways to prevent some of our often self-inflicted illnesses and pain? What if we decided to depend less on insurance companies and pharmaceuticals and relied instead on natural alternatives and keeping our bodies functioning well in the first place?
So often we take our health for granted and then scramble to find something to make us feel better the moment we get sick rather than taking regular preventative measures to keep our bodies healthy, or relying on natural alternative to restore balance and well-being when we do get sick.
The use of medicinal herbs, Ayurvedic medicine, acupuncture, chiropractic services and yoga are on the rise and I hope it’s a sign of Americans beginning to take more personal responsibility for their own preventative health and well-being.
I am not against physicians or pharmaceuticals; I still think there are occasions when modern medicine, surgeries and other medical procedures are useful, even needed. I understand there are many diseases and health issues that are not preventable and have nothing to do with our lifestyle choices, and I don’t wish to minimize these.
But the reality is that for most of us, our reliance on doctors and pharmaceuticals for every little ache and pain has become overwhelming and costly to all involved. And at the end of the day most doctors are only treating the symptoms and not focusing on the root cause or prevention.
If you’re looking to maintain or restore your health through alternative means, Chattanooga has quite a few functional, natural and holistic health care options. Take Chattanooga Holistic Medicine for example. This recently opened clinic provides, as the name suggests, a holistic approach to medical care by providing a full range of healing techniques including acupuncture, Chinese herbs, functional medicine, diet and nutrition, muscle activation technique, personal training, massage, yoga and qigong.
Holistic refers to an approach to healing that seeks to treat the body and the mind, the whole person, by taking into account not only physical symptoms of a disease but looking at the mental and social factors as well. Despite the mind’s proven ability to help obtain, or maintain, the well-being of the body, the mind-body connection is one that is often overlooked in modern medicine.
Blake Storey, owner of Chattanooga Holistic Medicine and a licensed acupuncturist and nationally certified Diplomat of Oriental Medicine, understands this connection. “I suggest that people think of everything they do in their lives as medicine,” he said, explaining that this encompasses “the food you eat, the exercise you do, your sleep, the thoughts you have, the people you hang out with, and the time you spend with a doctor. If you look at your life from this perspective, you begin to see how everything is interrelated to your overall feelings of well-being.”
The clinic treats everything from allergies, pain, chronic fatigue, sleep disorders, gynecological issues, digestive issues, headaches/migraines and basically every non-emergency ailment naturally. Their focus is not only on the physical symptoms of each patient, but on the mental health of the person as well.
Recognizing that there is currently limited coverage by most insurance companies for alternative therapies such as these, Storey has created a community-style treatment of acupuncture at the clinic where treatment can be as low as $15 per visit. He believes we are seeing a return to natural medicine as people begin to take more responsibility for their health care and Chattanooga Holistic Medicine’s low-cost option is a way to make it more accessible.
“Nobody is either completely sick or completely healthy, we are all working through different health challenges all the time,” says Storey, who believes that regular acupuncture “is a way of keeping your life well-tuned so that you can better deal with life’s ever-present stressors”.
So what exactly makes Americans so sick? What is the root cause? Even without the research to prove it, you know it and I know it: it’s stress. Stress-related health issues account for approximately 75 percent of doctor’s visits and, according to Peter Schnall’s book Unhealthy Work (published in 2009), stress has exploded into a $1 trillion health epidemic making it more expensive than the cost of cancer, smoking, diabetes and heart disease combined.
Stress is a major health issue, causing problems both mentally and physically—but it’s also preventable. One way to tackle stress is through practicing yoga. Findings from a 2012 survey done by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health showed Americans’ use of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) is on the rise and the most used mind and body practice was found to be yoga at 9.5 percent of U.S. adults practicing.
This is a substantial increase from the 5.1 percent of adults who practiced yoga in 2002. According to the survey, 85 percent of adults who practiced yoga perceived reduced stress as a result.
In addition to reducing stress, the meditative movement practice helped people with chronic low-back pain as well as conditions such as arthritis, asthma, anxiety and depression. Mitra Malek, a healthy-living writer and local yoga instructor who has been practicing for 14 years and teaching for the past 11 said that yoga’s proven ability to help reduce stress is all thanks to the breathing.
“Deep breathing calms the nervous system and has a calming, centering or focusing effect,” she said. “Just about everything that screws people up has stress or fear at its core, and yoga is a healthy and empowering antidote to that—that’s what makes yoga great at keeping people healthy,” says Malek.
Instead of waiting for the effects of stress to cause major health issues, give yoga a try. According to Malek, yoga is gaining a larger foothold “in large part due to studies from well-known institutions proving its benefit and from people trying it and reaping the benefits, then sharing that experience with others.” She believes that yoga is one of the safest and kindest things a person can try.
Healing herbs are another popular alternative that are gaining momentum. The herbal supplements section at any grocery or drug store is proof of that! Herbs are certainly more affordable and easier to obtain than conventional medicine, and research has shown the beneficial healing properties that natural herbs can offer.
Even beyond the modern research, there are written records of the use of herbal medicine that date back more than 5,000 years and Americans are finally starting to focus on herbalism not only for treating diseases or ailments once they arise, but also for overall wellness and prevention as well. Among the top herbs used medicinally are raw garlic, ginger, turmeric, ginseng and milk thistle, each offering multiple health benefits.
Buying herbs in capsule form isn’t your only option anymore either, local companies such as Southern Sqweeze are making it easier than ever to access and embrace herbs for health and healing.
Kelsey Vasileff, owner of Southern Sqweeze, explains that herbs are “meant to bring your body back to balance no matter what state it’s in”. They offer liquid herbal “shots” of things like oregano, turmeric, wheatgrass and their popular “flu shot” which is a combination of ginger, lemon, oil of oregano and cayenne. Their tastier juices, with 4-6 pounds of produce per 16 oz juice, are great for preventative health-care as well.
“I think there is always a holistic approach for everybody,” said Vasileff, though it may not be the same approach for everybody. She sees natural alternatives to health care as a growing trend. “I think we’re reaching a tipping point where people are ready to stand up and make a change in their own lives and their own diet,” she said. The popularity and growth of their business, and other similar juice bars around Chattanooga, may be proof of that.
If you’re as frustrated as I am with the state of this country’s health care reform, may I suggest you stop looking to Washington for solutions, and instead consider what you can do to take control of your own holistic, mind and body, health.
Our health is something we should be thinking about every day, not just when we get sick. Make caring for your health a priority, and find your own path to wellness. Your body will reward you for your efforts.