Our daily dose of java is good for you. Here comes the science.

For almost half of Americans, a hot cup of coffee is the way to start their day, especially during these cold winter months. And although coffee has been around for centuries, there may not be a more controversial drink that exists in our daily lives. Only recently has the science and research started to become clear as to the health benefits associated with that steaming mug of java.

As you know, the news on coffee has not always been positive; in fact, the argument over the merits of your daily cup of joe dates back to the 1500s.

“There has been contradictory information about coffee and a lot of people just don’t know what to believe,” says Ian Goodman of Goodman Coffee Roasters. Goodman has spent his career reading and studying coffee and tea. As a college student, he launched Greyfriar’s Coffee and Tea in Chattanooga in 1995.

Confusion and mystery has surrounded coffee from its origins.

Legend has it that coffee was discovered by Kaldi, an Ethiopian goat herder, after he caught his suddenly frisky goats eating glossy green leaves and red berries and then tried it for himself. But it was the Arabs who first started coffeehouses, and that’s where coffee got its first black mark.

Patrons of coffeehouses were said to be more likely to gamble and engage in “criminally unorthodox sexual situations,” according to author Ralph Hattox. By 1511, the mayor of Mecca shut them down. He cited medical and religious reasons, saying coffee was an intoxicant and prohibited by Islamic law, even though scholars believed it was more likely a reaction to the unpopular comments about his leadership.

The ban didn’t last long and coffee became so important in Turkey that it was said a lack of it provided grounds for a woman to seek a divorce.

By the 1600’s, as the popularity of coffee grew and spread across the continent, the medical community began to extol its benefits. It was especially popular in England as a cure for alcoholism, one of the biggest medical problems of the time. Water wasn’t always safe to drink, so most men, women and even children turned to the hard stuff.

By midcentury, local ads popularized coffee’s healthy status, claiming that it could aid digestion, prevent and cure gout and scurvy, help coughs, headaches and stomachaches, and even prevent miscarriages.

But in London, women were concerned that their men were becoming impotent, and in 1674 The Women’s Petition Against Coffee asked for the closing of all coffeehouses, saying in part: “We find of late a very sensible Decay of that true Old English Vigour. … Never did Men wear greater Breeches, or carry less in them.”

By 1730, tea had replaced coffee in London as the daily drink of choice. That preference continued in the colonies until 1773, when the famous Boston Tea Party made it unpatriotic to drink tea. Coffeehouses popped up everywhere, and the marvelous stimulant qualities of the brew were said to contribute to the ability of the colonists to work longer hours.

In the mid-1800s, America was at war with itself, and one side effect was that coffee supplies ran short. Substitutes such as Kellogg’s “Caramel Coffee” and C.W. Post’s “Postum” came along introduced as a toasted grain-based beverage. They advertised with anti-coffee tirades to boost sales. C.W. Post’s ads were especially vicious claiming coffee was as bad as morphine, cocaine, nicotine or strychnine and could cause blindness.

The early 20th century didn’t start out great for coffee’s reputation. While inventions and improvements in coffee pots, filters and processing advanced at a quick pace throughout the 1900s, so did medical concerns and negative public beliefs about the benefits of coffee.Good Housekeeping magazine wrote about how coffee stunts growth. And concerns continued to grow about coffee’s impact on common aliments of the era, such as nervousness, heart palpitations, indigestion and insomnia.