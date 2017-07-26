From Nuns To Here: Women Brewing Beer

Chattanooga’s women brewers are making a bold statement

Once upon a time, beer was a craft product, made by the same women who grew the oats, wheat, corn—even pumpkins—they brewed it from. Medieval nuns and housewives brewed beer; so did goodwives in colonial America. As production became more centralized, men took over as brewers. In some areas, women were forbidden to join brewers’ guilds (though they might work in breweries owned by their sons or husbands).

With the craft beer movement, women again play a strong role in beer-making, and changes have come even in the last decade. As recently as 2013, The Atlantic wrote, “Even though plenty of home brewers are women, there is still skepticism about their roles when it comes to business.” Today, though, the atmosphere has changed. In Chattanooga, women are central to the beer community—brewing as well as, of course, drinking.

Beer Pioneer

When craft beer took off in the mid-1990s, Teresa “T.C.” Sentell was well positioned to start on the ground floor. She started bartending at Big River Grille & Brewing Works in 1995, but by 1999 her persistent questions led to a job in the brewery. Her work ethic paid off with a head brewer position—though if you ask her what she does, she’ll simply answer, “I’m a brewer.”

T.C.’s day is one of hard work. She starts early, adjusting the proper temperature in the kettle to “mash in,” or add the milled malt to hot water to create mash.

“When the temperature in my kettle is right, my brew day starts,” she says. “I open up the gates and milled malt comes into my kettle and I’m committed. I’ve gotta brew this beer at this point.”The next hours pass in a flurry of activity.

“I spend time to convert starches into sugars and get the hops added in,” she says. “I’ll start at 8 a.m. and by noon we’ll be at a point where I have the kettle filled with wort and hops are being added to it. Then by 2 p.m. Clay (Big River’s other head brewer, Clay Gentry) is about to send it to the fermenter. After it goes to the fermenter, we start cleaning.”

T.C. reckons a brewer spends 85 percent of her time cleaning. “We go through everything the beer touches once we’ve done the boil process,” she says. “We use caustics, acids and sanitizers in the tank, the vats and the hoses to fight any kind of bacteria we can think of. It’s very serious.”

Cleaning may be the biggest challenge in brewing, but it’s not the only one. When T.C. first became a brewer, she encountered hostility from men in the community—for instance, at events men might overlook her to ask questions of her male assistants.

“My assistant would say, ‘I don’t know all that, she’s the one with the answers',” T.C. recalls. “The man would look at me, turn his back to me, and keep asking the assistant the same questions, to where I’d have to get over in his face to answer him. That doesn’t happen much anymore…

“I had to live through the time where it wasn’t as accepted to be a female brewer but you know, I just keep doing what I love. I’m a grandmother now, but I can run circles around these young guys still.”

T.C.’s challenges have been more than matched by her achievements, such as creating good beers and seeing people enjoy them. And, she loves her work.

“There is something to learn every day,” she says. “It makes life worthwhile, asking, ‘What am I going to learn today?’ And it’s really neat to come up with a recipe, to brew it, and then to serve it and see people actually drinking and say, ‘This is good!’ That was my recipe!”