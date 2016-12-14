Gardening In Paradise...At Night

A look at an iconic folk art destination from an unconventional angle

Walking along a path lit sporadically by a full moon peeking through thin clouds, a white horse suddenly appeared in a tree. Nearby, a nest of snakes lay still atop their small mountain of concrete, while up the path a little farther still was a house made of mirrors eight feet in the air.

Paradise Garden is a sight,

Rev. Howard Finster’s visions a-light,

But the awe of it shines most bright,

During a visit at night

Many Chattanoogans have long known that head scratching puzzlement, mixed with jaw dropping amazement was just over an hour south of the city in little Pennville, Ga.

Paradise Garden is figuratively a two-and-a-half-acre representation of renowned folk artist Howard Finster’s mind, which religion scholar Norman Girardot described as a place of “divine clutter.” It’s busy and colorful. It’s unorganized and finely detailed. It is madness and genius served on the same mosaic plate. And, a lesser known fact is, you can have it all to yourself…at night.

Visitors can book a night or more at the artist cottage across the street from Paradise Garden. At check-in there are two keys, one for the lodgings and one that opens the garden gate after closing at 5 p.m.

If you’ve visited Paradise Garden in the daylight, you know at least a little about Finster. If you’ve never been, then you must go. But, first meet its maker.

Who was Howard Finster?

Howard Finster became in his later years a world renowned folk art icon. Had he lived, he would have turned 100 on Dec. 2. As it is, he passed away in 2001 a couple of weeks after the horrible, apocalyptic vision that was the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. While that nightmare was real, Finster’s life and work had been guided by visions of another sort.

Finster told people he had his first religious vision at the age of three. It was of a deceased sister, who told him he would become “a man of visions.” Starting as a teenager, he would turn his visions into sermons as a Baptist preacher, and later into sculptures, paintings, poems, sights and wonders.

The Rev. Howard Finster was a slight man who was never silent, rarely still, and barely slept. He was reputed to eat Folgers instant coffee crystals and wash them down with Coca-Cola. Many of his 46,000-plus paintings are marked as completed with a simple “past midnight.”

“I paint of a night time and work in the garden during the day time,” Finster told Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1986. “Since I retired, in 24 hours I do whatever I want to do. If I want to sleep it doesn’t matter where, I take a nap.”

In 1976, the story told by Finster goes, he was repairing a bicycle when he looked at a spot of paint on his right index finger. In the paint, he saw a face which spoke to him a three-word command, “Paint sacred art.” Doubting he could do it, but compelled by the vision to try, Finster pulled a dollar out of his pocket and created a painting of George Washington.

The face on his finger set Finster’s soul on fire for the last quarter century of his life. He started out intending to create 5,000 works of painted art. But, his passion never ebbed and he wound up creating more than 46,000, all of which he signed and numbered.

In the mid-80s, Finster became a pop culture phenomenon when he painted album covers for bands R.E.M. and The Talking Heads. R.E.M. filmed their video for the song “Radio Free Europe,” at Paradise Garden and Finster appears in it at the end. And, while the showman in him seemed to enjoy his fame, the focus of what Finster did remained spreading the word of God.