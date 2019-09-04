Helping A Baby Business Fly

Birds may be on their own—but your startup doesn’t have to be

If you’re a longtime Chattanoogan, you’ve probably seen The Pulse around for years. Maybe you used to read a copy at your favorite, now-long-gone Frazier Avenue hippie-dive bar. But believe it or not, this now-venerable weekly was once a baby arts and culture zine, and it needed help.

So those early geeks and wordsmiths turned to a place they could get business assistance—Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce’s INCubator.

Housed in the Business Development Center on the Northshore, the INCubator runs a three-year program that helps startup businesses flap their wings with a range of assistive services: rent-subsidized spaces for offices and manufacturing, training workshops, administrative help, and access to Tennessee’s Small Business Development Center.

Finding Their Wings

Laurie Stevens, founder and director of the Chattanooga School of Language, has used incubation services to help grow her school. She kept her day job since the School of Language’s inception in 2011, but by 2016 she was ready to put all her eggs, so to speak, in her new basket.

“I did things kind of backwards, actually,” she says. “I should have started at an incubator, but I made my way there eventually. We were in St. Elmo, and then we moved to the INCubator and were there for three years. That was just wonderful. It was amazing the wealth of resources for a small business.”

Starting out, Stevens says she had no business experience—her background was in studying languages in Costa Rica and then working with La Paz here in Chattanooga. Her time with the INCubator and also with the SpringBoard program—which would eventually become part of Co.Lab, another incubation hub for startups—were invaluable to her.

“I was coming from the nonprofit world,” she says. “[The springboard process] gave me practical steps to take. It was a guide. They wanted to see you succeed. They provided the practical knowledge I needed to take steps to make sure my business was aligned structurally. [They helped me understand] which business model to choose—I started as a sole proprietorship and now am a single-member LLC. It really helped me take those first very important steps to make my business practical and sustainable.”

The INCubator and SpringBoard programs also helped her connect with other community resources, Stevens says, such as bookkeeping and legal help. Now, the Chattanooga Language School has its own location in Hixson, houses an average of 15 instructors, and may have up to 20 courses going on at any given time, from on-site group classes to smaller, bespoke classes at a client’s location.

As shown in Stevens’s story, the INCubator isn’t the only “incubator” around. There’s Co.Lab, which provides business advice about legal, financial, marketing, and other topics. They offer a streamlined, nine-week program for beginners (which can be followed up with an industry-specific accelerator program) as well as an events series that any entrepreneur can drop by for ideas. Combining an incubation and venture capital model, the Lamppost Group takes entrepreneurs from planning through business initiation, providing financing as well as advice and leadership.

Then there’s LAUNCH CHA, an incubator with a specific mission of helping Chattanooga communities thrive. They focus on underrepresented business-builders—people of color, women, and people from backgrounds of poverty. And of course, there are the free, taxpayer-funded services of the Tennessee Small Business Development Centers, which provide online and in-person advice and training sessions, plus a wealth of downloadable materials.

Show Me the Money

Nascent businesses need more than solid advice—they often need financial support to help them get off the ground. This could mean money to buy manufacturing equipment or just getting the business large enough to take in more than its day-to-day operating expenses.