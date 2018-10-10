Hitting The Road For The Holidays

From big-city lights to small-town charm, festivities beckon
Why not make the holidays extra-special this year with a visit to one (or more) of the spectacular celebrations in our state and those close by? To help you choose, read on for suggestions of places to visit that will really help you put bells on.
Classic Christmas Celebrations
Some destinations are justly famous for knowing how to throw a holiday party.
Here in Tennessee, Nashville puts on its annual citywide “Holiday Harmony” events, making a stay in the Music City memorable. Gaylord Opryland Resort hosts “A Country Christmas,” with its annual “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” spectacular, ice sculpture wonderland “ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, snow tubing and ice skating, and the Delta Riverboat Christmas Cruises, among many other events.
Then there’s “Deck the Hall,” (Nov. 23-Dec.31) with holiday-themed programs from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Hatch Show Print. These are just a sample of the bounty of events in Nashville. For a full list, visit musiccity.com, look under “Visitors” and then “Events.”
Gatlinburg twinkles with millions of LED lights and custom-designed displays you can view from the “Winter Magic Trolley Ride of Lights” (Nov. 7-Jan. 26), during the “Fantasy of Lights Parade” (Dec. 7), or as you stroll among the entertainers and performances of the “Winter Smokey Mountains Tunes and Tales” (Nov. 23-Dec. 22).
Prefer something quieter and more homespun? You might get snowed in at Historic Rugby, on the Cumberland Plateau, but what a lovely way to spend holiday nights and days. On Dec. 1st and 8th, the town celebrates like it’s 1880—when it was founded. Caroling, shopping, and a seasonal music presentation at Christ Church Episcopal (built 1887) fill the community created by Utopians.
At the other end of the celebration spectrum, the ATL knows how to do Christmas in style. Just a few of the memory-making events include: “Lighting of the Macy’s Great Tree at Lenox Square” in Buckhead (Nov. 19), “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens (Nov. 17-Jan. 6), and the “Christkindl Market at Atlantic Station” (Nov. 30-12-23), where German food, drink and handmade crafts abound. Jane Austen fans will not want to miss Theatrical Outfit’s production of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at the Balzar Theatre at Herren’s (Nov. 21-Dec. 23).
A journey to North Carolina and the always-gorgeous Biltmore Estate in Asheville will give you a chance to experience “Christmas at the Biltmore Daytime Celebration” (Nov. 3-Jan. 6), which is included with estate admission. More than 55 beautifully decorated trees light your way, and the estate’s restaurants feature holiday menus.
With advance reservations, dine in elegance at the “Candlelight Christmas Evenings,” which include live music, then stroll through Antler Hill Village & Winery, ablaze with lights and treats.
Unique Tennessee Holiday Hooplas
Close to home, “Christmas at Red Clay” gives the whole family a chance to celebrate the ways both the Cherokee and settlers honored this time of year at Cleveland’s beloved state park.
Traditional singing, cooking over the fire, and learning about the traditions of the past are some of the activities you’ll share. Dec. 15, 5:30-8 p.m. Make reservations at tnstateparks.com/park/red-clay
Venturing into the middle of the state accesses multiple opportunities for festivities. Livingston does an “old-timey” gala, “Christmas in the Country,” on Nov. 23 and 30, offering carriage and wagon rides, music, hot cider, shopping, and general merriment, including appearances by Santa. More info at wovertonco.com.
On Dec. 1, Goodlettsville hosts “Yulefest,” described as “Christmas on the frontier,” with storytellers, musicians, and demonstrations at Mansker’s Fort and the historic Bowen House.
If you have the time to make a trip all the way west, you won’t be disappointed. Collierville hosts its annual “Christmas in Collierville,” Dec. 1, 8 and 15, with photos with Santa, carriage rides around the square, and events at the Morton Museum of Collierville History. Take double-decker bus lights tours on Dec. 10-12 and 17-19.
On Dec. 9, Covington comes to life with “Dickens on the Square,” recreating all the gaiety of a Victorian Christmas, with characters from the author’s books, carolers, dancing, puppet shows and period fare at town restaurants. Dress in character and practice saying, “God bless us, every one!”
A perfect time to experience the genuinely amazing Discovery Park of America in Union City is Nov. 23-Dec. 30 during its “Let It Glow Light Show.” Thousands and thousands of lights sparkle on custom-designed exhibits, and the park suggests “sing along to your favorite Christmas songs and some remixes with the custom radio station.”
“Let It Glow” is a night event, so why not plan to go for the day to see the incredible park itself, then load up the fam in the auto to tour the light show?
Big Easy for Big Party
It’s pretty much always a party in New Orleans, and the holiday season is just a good reason for an even bigger one.
This season, the “NOLA Christmas Fest,” hosted at the convention center and surrounding neighborhood Dec. 22-31, features a full-size ice rink for the first time since the 1980s. Other icy treats are curling lanes, an ice slide and the “Snowy Summit Climbing Wall.” Famous for its family friendliness, the Fest also has carnival rides, including the “Kringle Carousel,” multiple activities and crafts, and two miles of lights inside and outside in the Warehouse/Arts District.
The skies light up on Christmas Eve for the traditional “Bonfires on the Levee,” which take place about 35 miles outside of the city itself, and date back to the earliest Cajun settlers. The bonfires welcome the arrival of the Cajun Santa, Papa Noel, and although some are built as simple structures, others are elaborate art pieces before they burn, predating Burning Man by a couple of centuries! The New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau recommends booking a narrated bus tour to see the bonfires through Gray Line Tours.
You can stay in the Crescent City for a bonfire and concert on Dec. 1, as the Algiers Point Economic Development Foundation lights its annual blaze and holds a concert on the levee at Algiers Point. For more information about all the NOLA holiday fun, visit neworleans.com.
If You Go
• Pre-planning is absolutely the key for a less-stress holiday expedition. Research and book in advance; check weather and road conditions.
• Be sure you (and everyone else) have the right clothes and shoes for the activities you’re planning. Hints: Layers. Comfortable but not sloppy. No non-broken-in shoes.
• Bon Voyage, Happy Holidays and Merry early Christmas from The Pulse!
