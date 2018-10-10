Hitting The Road For The Holidays

From big-city lights to small-town charm, festivities beckon

Why not make the holidays extra-special this year with a visit to one (or more) of the spectacular celebrations in our state and those close by? To help you choose, read on for suggestions of places to visit that will really help you put bells on.

Classic Christmas Celebrations

Some destinations are justly famous for knowing how to throw a holiday party.

Here in Tennessee, Nashville puts on its annual citywide “Holiday Harmony” events, making a stay in the Music City memorable. Gaylord Opryland Resort hosts “A Country Christmas,” with its annual “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” spectacular, ice sculpture wonderland “ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, snow tubing and ice skating, and the Delta Riverboat Christmas Cruises, among many other events.

Then there’s “Deck the Hall,” (Nov. 23-Dec.31) with holiday-themed programs from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Hatch Show Print. These are just a sample of the bounty of events in Nashville. For a full list, visit musiccity.com, look under “Visitors” and then “Events.”

Gatlinburg twinkles with millions of LED lights and custom-designed displays you can view from the “Winter Magic Trolley Ride of Lights” (Nov. 7-Jan. 26), during the “Fantasy of Lights Parade” (Dec. 7), or as you stroll among the entertainers and performances of the “Winter Smokey Mountains Tunes and Tales” (Nov. 23-Dec. 22).

Prefer something quieter and more homespun? You might get snowed in at Historic Rugby, on the Cumberland Plateau, but what a lovely way to spend holiday nights and days. On Dec. 1st and 8th, the town celebrates like it’s 1880—when it was founded. Caroling, shopping, and a seasonal music presentation at Christ Church Episcopal (built 1887) fill the community created by Utopians.

At the other end of the celebration spectrum, the ATL knows how to do Christmas in style. Just a few of the memory-making events include: “Lighting of the Macy’s Great Tree at Lenox Square” in Buckhead (Nov. 19), “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens (Nov. 17-Jan. 6), and the “Christkindl Market at Atlantic Station” (Nov. 30-12-23), where German food, drink and handmade crafts abound. Jane Austen fans will not want to miss Theatrical Outfit’s production of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at the Balzar Theatre at Herren’s (Nov. 21-Dec. 23).

A journey to North Carolina and the always-gorgeous Biltmore Estate in Asheville will give you a chance to experience “Christmas at the Biltmore Daytime Celebration” (Nov. 3-Jan. 6), which is included with estate admission. More than 55 beautifully decorated trees light your way, and the estate’s restaurants feature holiday menus.

With advance reservations, dine in elegance at the “Candlelight Christmas Evenings,” which include live music, then stroll through Antler Hill Village & Winery, ablaze with lights and treats.

Unique Tennessee Holiday Hooplas

Close to home, “Christmas at Red Clay” gives the whole family a chance to celebrate the ways both the Cherokee and settlers honored this time of year at Cleveland’s beloved state park.

Traditional singing, cooking over the fire, and learning about the traditions of the past are some of the activities you’ll share. Dec. 15, 5:30-8 p.m. Make reservations at tnstateparks.com/park/red-clay

Venturing into the middle of the state accesses multiple opportunities for festivities. Livingston does an “old-timey” gala, “Christmas in the Country,” on Nov. 23 and 30, offering carriage and wagon rides, music, hot cider, shopping, and general merriment, including appearances by Santa. More info at wovertonco.com.

On Dec. 1, Goodlettsville hosts “Yulefest,” described as “Christmas on the frontier,” with storytellers, musicians, and demonstrations at Mansker’s Fort and the historic Bowen House.

If you have the time to make a trip all the way west, you won’t be disappointed. Collierville hosts its annual “Christmas in Collierville,” Dec. 1, 8 and 15, with photos with Santa, carriage rides around the square, and events at the Morton Museum of Collierville History. Take double-decker bus lights tours on Dec. 10-12 and 17-19.