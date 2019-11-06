Holiday Travel Do’s And Don’ts

A list to check at least twice before hitting the road

The holidays, we’re told, are supposed to be “the most wonderful time of the year.” Yet holiday travel can be stressful, maddening, and downright overwhelming. Some things, like delayed flights, road congestion, and annoying relatives, just are. But you can alleviate some of the most common problems, even if they can’t be solved completely.

In a lifetime of traveling, both professionally and personally, I’ve evolved some strategies you might find helpful as well. If even one idea among them provides a little respite, that can be just the breathing moment you need.

Holiday Travel Do’s

1. Plan as far in advance as possible. It’s already November, so air bookings should be made…if they haven’t, this is now urgent. The holiday season is not the right time to wait for last-minute deals, unless you want to get stuck in, say, Minneapolis, for hours-long layovers.

Although this can be tough, book flights as early in the morning as is humanly possible for you. The later in the day, the more likely there will be delays, stacking flights up. Planning in advance also applies to driving routes and schedules, and hotel bookings if needed.

2. Have a back-up plan. This was my mom’s all-time favorite advice and it holds true today. If your flight is canceled, what’s the alternative?

3. Discuss the trip in advance with the fam or sig other. Checking in with each other (and the kids, if applicable) about expectations can cut down on squabbling and make scheduling easier, as in: “Let’s plan to stay at Cousin Whosit’s until 1, then we’ll go skating.”

4. If driving, have the car serviced. Peace of mind includes minimal mechanical meltdowns. While you’re at it, check weather and road updates.

5. Ship, don’t take. Not burdening yourselves with bags of gifts means more breathing space for everyone.

6. Create a budget—with a little wiggle room allowed. Okay, it’s impossible to estimate everything, but have a solid idea of what you’re spending on what, meaning post-holidays financial hangovers are minimized.

7. Build in some down time. This can be hard to do, but will have big payoffs if you can manage it. Maybe even just half an hour here and there where you can sit down and have a cup of tea before the next onslaught of holiday merriment.

8. Make a compassionate plan if you’re taking Fido. I’ll just say upfront that I don’t travel with my dogs and would never put them in an airline cargo hold. But if you do, for whatever reason, choose to take your dog with you, please think hard about her health and comfort while traveling, and while in a place that is not her home.

9. House sitter or home security. I prefer to have a trusted individual staying at my home while I’m gone. (They are also my pet sitter.) But if you feel your home security system is adequate for your needs, be sure it’s working properly. Have a neighbor pick up your mail.

10. Hydrate. Eggnog does not count. Don’t get me wrong, I love nog. But good old H2O is what you, and everyone else around you, needs during dehydrating flights and overheated cars and rooms. Dehydration is one of the most common causes of headaches, and honestly, isn’t wacky old Uncle Bert enough of a pain on his own?

Holiday Travel Don’ts

1. Leave too little travel time. With apologies to my ex-boyfriend Phil, who is a great guy in many ways, his perpetual lateness drove me crazy. Then I read an article explaining that many people who are always late assume everything will function perfectly en route. They’ll hit every green light and encounter no bad traffic, no unexpected detours.