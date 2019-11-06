Holiday Travel Do’s And Don’ts

A list to check at least twice before hitting the road
The holidays, we’re told, are supposed to be “the most wonderful time of the year.” Yet holiday travel can be stressful, maddening, and downright overwhelming. Some things, like delayed flights, road congestion, and annoying relatives, just are. But you can alleviate some of the most common problems, even if they can’t be solved completely.
In a lifetime of traveling, both professionally and personally, I’ve evolved some strategies you might find helpful as well. If even one idea among them provides a little respite, that can be just the breathing moment you need.
Holiday Travel Do’s
1. Plan as far in advance as possible. It’s already November, so air bookings should be made…if they haven’t, this is now urgent. The holiday season is not the right time to wait for last-minute deals, unless you want to get stuck in, say, Minneapolis, for hours-long layovers.
Although this can be tough, book flights as early in the morning as is humanly possible for you. The later in the day, the more likely there will be delays, stacking flights up. Planning in advance also applies to driving routes and schedules, and hotel bookings if needed.
2. Have a back-up plan. This was my mom’s all-time favorite advice and it holds true today. If your flight is canceled, what’s the alternative?
3. Discuss the trip in advance with the fam or sig other. Checking in with each other (and the kids, if applicable) about expectations can cut down on squabbling and make scheduling easier, as in: “Let’s plan to stay at Cousin Whosit’s until 1, then we’ll go skating.”
4. If driving, have the car serviced. Peace of mind includes minimal mechanical meltdowns. While you’re at it, check weather and road updates.
5. Ship, don’t take. Not burdening yourselves with bags of gifts means more breathing space for everyone.
6. Create a budget—with a little wiggle room allowed. Okay, it’s impossible to estimate everything, but have a solid idea of what you’re spending on what, meaning post-holidays financial hangovers are minimized.
7. Build in some down time. This can be hard to do, but will have big payoffs if you can manage it. Maybe even just half an hour here and there where you can sit down and have a cup of tea before the next onslaught of holiday merriment.
8. Make a compassionate plan if you’re taking Fido. I’ll just say upfront that I don’t travel with my dogs and would never put them in an airline cargo hold. But if you do, for whatever reason, choose to take your dog with you, please think hard about her health and comfort while traveling, and while in a place that is not her home.
9. House sitter or home security. I prefer to have a trusted individual staying at my home while I’m gone. (They are also my pet sitter.) But if you feel your home security system is adequate for your needs, be sure it’s working properly. Have a neighbor pick up your mail.
10. Hydrate. Eggnog does not count. Don’t get me wrong, I love nog. But good old H2O is what you, and everyone else around you, needs during dehydrating flights and overheated cars and rooms. Dehydration is one of the most common causes of headaches, and honestly, isn’t wacky old Uncle Bert enough of a pain on his own?
Holiday Travel Don’ts
1. Leave too little travel time. With apologies to my ex-boyfriend Phil, who is a great guy in many ways, his perpetual lateness drove me crazy. Then I read an article explaining that many people who are always late assume everything will function perfectly en route. They’ll hit every green light and encounter no bad traffic, no unexpected detours.
If you are this person, try hard not to be during holiday travel. In fact, add extra time to get to the airport or drive to your destination.
2. Overpack. We’ve all seen them, those folks caravanning though the airport with four trolleys of luggage. Just—no. Pick a color scheme that allows you to easily mix and match (and not have to pack seven pairs of shoes). Roll, don’t fold, when packing. Wear your heaviest coat onto the plane; store overhead or use as a blanket en route.
3. Forget to check kids’ packing for right shoes, layers, underwear, etc. Arriving and realizing little Scooter doesn’t have enough socks (or any underwear) means a trip to Target. And Target is the last place you want to be right before holiday events.
4. Overschedule yourselves while there. See “downtime” above. You want to see everyone and everyone wants to see you, but tired, crabby kids (and/or you) do not a festive occasion make. Ditto for trying to fit in 14 different holiday parades, trips to theme parks, etc.
5. Be afraid to say “No.” I don’t have a problem with saying “No” politely but firmly, but many people do. If you feel pressured to add one more outing, or visit, and your instinct is telling you, “This is not a good idea,” trust your instinct. Think up excuses in advance if need be. Boundaries are good.
6. Just keep hauling out the credit cards. See “budget” above. It can be so tempting to rationalize spending on more gifts, more food, more whatever, with the refrain, “But it’s Christmas!” I promise you will not be saying ho-ho-ho when you get the bills. A couple of treats—of course. Unlimited treating—of course not. See “saying no” above.
7. Feel obligated to stay in relatives’ overcrowded homes. Mom and Dad (or Grandma and Grandpa) may really, really, really want all the family together, but, based on your personal experience, this may not be the best choice. Book accommodations elsewhere and refuse to be guilted out.
8. Try Airbnb for the first time. I am not knocking Airbnb, but it’s not right for everyone, and I especially don’t recommend trying it for the first time during the holidays, especially if you’re traveling with kids.
9. Forget to weigh your luggage before a flight. If you’re checking a bag, they will weigh it, and they will slap you with fees if it’s overweight. Check with your airline if you’re unsure what the limits are; it varies from airline to airline.
10. Lose your sense of humor. When all else fails, step back and recognize how many human situations are actually just silly. Allow yourself a chuckle at your own expense—not at somebody else’s.
World’s Simplest Travel Tip
During a period when I was traveling a lot, including internationally, I created what might seem a ridiculously simple strategy to help relieve the stress. Part of that stress is anxiety arising from constantly worrying about the whole trip.
“What if the parking lot’s full, what if I can’t make my connection, what if Aunt Poppy isn’t there to meet me?” I would silently wail.
Short circuit that thinking by focusing on one task at a time, and congratulating yourself on it. And I mean each task, as in, “Luggage is loaded in the car. Yay!” “Made it to 24 and we’re on our way. Yay!” “Got the shuttle to the terminal. Yay!”
This may sound inane, but by breaking down the trip into small component parts and accomplishing them one at a time (giving yourself time to take a breath between them), you’ll find, as the Mary Tyler Moore theme song once told us, “You’re gonna make it after all.”