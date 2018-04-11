Homebirth And Midwives

The Natural Birthing option that is finding a new home

You want to do what? Why would anyone choose to give birth at home? Haven’t you heard the stories? Your baby could die and you’d be responsible! Or at the very least you’re going to wish you had pain medicine!

Despite the reactions many of today’s moms face when they announce they’re having a homebirth, more women than ever are choosing to do so. While it may not be mainstream yet, it’s also not the fringe practice it once was.

Seen as the “natural birthing choice” (and not just among “granola” types anymore), this growing trend has become a new luxury item—a status symbol primarily among affluent and educated white women. And it’s not as scary as it may sound thanks to today’s midwives who undergo extensive training to obtain their license.

Recent studies have even shown many more positive maternal and neonatal outcomes for women receiving midwife-led care versus physician-led care thanks to its “high-touch, low-tech” collaborative practice.

To attend a birth, a midwife in Tennessee must be either a Certified Nurse-Midwife (CNM), licensed as an advance practice nurse under the Tennessee Board of Nursing; or a Certified Professional Midwife (CPM), licensed by the Council of Certified Professional Midwifery.

The Tennessee General Assembly recognizes midwifery as a profession in its own right, different than the practice of medicine and has established extensive practice guidelines to ensure safe and competent care to women during pregnancy, labor, birth, and the postpartum period, as well as newborn infant care.

To better understand what a homebirth looks like, I caught up with Michelle Ray, a CPM serving the Chattanooga area who owns Journey Midwifery Services. When I asked her why she thought women were choosing homebirths, she responded by saying, “I believe they want individualized care. Oftentimes they have first birthed in the hospital and realized they wanted something different.”

In fact, it was her own hospital birthing experience (which left her with much to be desired) that propelled her to become passionate about helping other women have a more personal and satisfying birth experience.

“Oftentimes people think homebirth is some backwoods thing,” says Ray when in fact, she explained, the standard of care is much higher. Many people falsely believe that having a homebirth means not having access to things like oxygen, ultrasounds or fetal monitoring.

But as I sat in Ray’s well-equipped office and looked around, she assured me that all of the clinical components were the same. She has all of the same equipment at her disposal and is able to perform all of the same tests that a hospital would; as well as provide the necessary paperwork, birth certificate and newborn screening. The difference is choice.

“I want my clients to make all of their own choices, with fully informed consent,” says Ray, adding that, “I believe it’s my job as a midwife to provide my clients with everything they would get in the hospital, but they get to choose what they would like without being under duress.”

She described her practice as a sort of “concierge medicine” allowing clients to pick and choose anything they would like as long as it’s safe, as opposed to the approach in most hospitals where nothing is presented as an option. The element of choice, and having their personal preferences heard and respected, attracts many women to homebirths.

“Pregnancy and birth seem to be looked at by the medical community as a disease or medical emergency. However, pregnancy and birth are natural processes,” explains Michelle Martin, a CRRN who birthed all three of her children at home. Because the medical profession is fundamentally disease-based and curative, pregnancy is often seen as a medical event that requires a “cure” via interventions.