How To Make Every Day Valentine's Day

Dr. Rick shares his insights on long term happiness

Here we are again: The gooey, mushiest time of year. St. Valentine’s Day.

But before we start down the literary path of love, the rose petal-strewn, chocolate-flavored, every-kiss-begins-with-Kay journey of Cupid’s arrow, I want to send out a virtual hug to the Lonely Hearts Club. Let’s face it: Being single at this time of year—that is, if you’re not happy about being single—is basically an onslaught of Hallmark-y saccharine sentiment, a stream of heart-wrenching songs (although who doesn’t love Adele?), and movies where every beautiful couple gets together at the end and smooches in front of a sunset as the music swells and lights fade to black.

Yuck.

And you can’t help but think of your ex and wonder if you should pick up the phone and…

Hold on a sec. Don’t do it. Take a breath. I respect and validate your feelings. However, consider this: surely you can gather around a bonfire of his/her old letters and pictures while at the same time celebrate who you are, single or otherwise.

Many single people I know use this opportunity for exactly that. (Well, I’m not sure about the bonfire part.) Maybe it’s time to gather some pals, hold your head high, and hit the town. A club, a movie, a new brew house, a dinner at that restaurant you’ve been wanting to try but felt it was too expensive… you get the idea. A guys’ night out. A girls’ night out. Perhaps a chance to renew old friendships. Celebrate your beautiful single life!

Or, if that’s not your style, how about a long, head-clearing, endorphin-freeing hike with the dogs, a bike ride through the hills, an overnight road-trip. If you’re someone who doesn’t tend to give yourself quality time, unplug for a day with a favorite author and a steaming mug of something deliciously soothing.

This is an opportunity to breathe, relax, meditate on your state of singledom, and ponder if you want it to continue, or want to make a change.

The point is, whereas you know Sappy Day is on its way, you can plan ahead and take care of yourself by creating the opportunity to make St. V’s a positive experience…and avoid the single gal/single guy blues.

People who are good at being single—and people who are coupled but know the benefits of regular alone time—do exactly this sort of thing. It’s good self-care or, as I refer to it in my books, “healthy selfishness.” Ponder, right now: what are some of your favorite “alone time” things to do? Now intentionally plan time to do them, in ink, and see what happens. You deserve this.

Now, if your style, really, is to cry alone in your beer…Okay, have a good cry. And make it count. Then, when you’re all cried out, consider the above. It could be the start of a very healthy shift to your life, a healthy habit.

Now if you are involved, whether with a new sweetie, a long-term sig other, or a husband/wife, husband/husband, or wife/wife of 30 years, I want to share with you some wisdom that can be very helpful in making every day feel like Valentine’s Day. It’s all about understanding each other.

According to Gary Chapman’s 1992 (and reprinted) best-seller, The Five Love Languages, people express and receive love in five different ways: through 1) words of affirmation, 2) quality time, 3) receiving gifts, 4) acts of service, and 5) physical touch. Everyone has their ways of expressing love to their partner, and ways of feeling love from their partner.