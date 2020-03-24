How You Can Help Keep Local Restaurants Going

The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented, but you can help soften the economic blow

In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the city of Chattanooga recently ordered the closure of all restaurant dining areas. While this is an absolutely critical public health measure, it has had a disastrous effect on many of our local restaurants. But even as they struggle to adapt and survive, there are several ways you can help.

First, understand that the closure of restaurant dining areas is an attempt to limit large gatherings of people, but does not reflect a concern that the virus can be spread through food itself.

According to Dr. Ian Williams, chief of the Outbreak Response and Prevention Branch of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “This really is respiratory, person-to-person. At this point there is no evidence really pointing us towards food [or] food service as ways that are driving the epidemic.”

That sentiment was echoed by the FDA when they concluded, “Foodborne exposure to this virus is not known to be a route of transmission.”

Many restaurants throughout the city have already transitioned to curbside delivery for take-out orders. We are keeping an updated list of all the restaurants offering take-out (and delivery) here on out website.

You can help streamline the process by ordering and paying over the phone. This eliminates the need to enter the restaurant, touch doors or even exchange cash. Just remember to include a description of your vehicle and a tip for your server when placing an order.

Some restaurants have also begun to modify their menus. For example, in addition to their regular offerings, Alleia has created a rotating menu of “Chef Kits” that include fresh made pastas and other ingredients you’ll need to feed a family of four.

The deli counter remains open at Main Street Meats, and they also began offering “family style” meals for take-out. Neidlov’s bakery continues to offer freshly baked bread and is now also stocking kitchen basics like eggs and milk.

Drive-through windows remain a socially distant way to get take-out. In addition to standard fast food fare, restaurants like Champy’s Fried Chicken and Mike’s Smokehouse have drive-through windows. Both offer family style meals. Just remember to call in larger orders ahead of time.

Purchasing gift cards is another great way to support your favorite restaurant. Consider it a down payment on the party we’ll throw when the era of social distancing finally ends. Places as diverse as the The Coin-Op video arcade and The Bitter Alibi now allow customers to purchase gift cards online.

Unfortunately, many restaurants have been forced to lay off wait staff. While the restaurant industry will eventually return to normal, nobody knows how long that will be. To support their unemployed workers during this temporary period of uncertainty, individual restaurants like the Pickle Barrel and Hair of the Dog have turned to GoFundMe to raise donations.

Another way you can directly help disaffected servers and bartenders is every time you have a drink at home during social distancing, go to www.chatt.us and tip a local service industry worker through Venmo or Cash App. Every little bit helps.

Of course, online delivery services like Uber Eats, Dinner Delivered, and DoorDash make easy to get your favorite food without leaving home. To be extra careful, wipe down your take-out packaging with an alcohol wipes and dispose of plastic bags.

These are tough times for everyone. But always remember that everything is temporary and all things must pass. We will get through this together, and our hope is that we’ll come out even stronger as a community in the end.

And as always, remember to wash your hands!