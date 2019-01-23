In Chattanooga, It’s A Hip Hop Life

Drawing on national traditions to create a strong hip hop scene

It’s 40 degrees. The sun is slanting westward in a Riesling-clear sky. Rush hour traffic piles up on MLK and hovers impatiently at the corner of Lindsay Street. On the concrete patio of the Camp House, dancer KG glides, drops into a low turn, moonwalks backward.

His hands pulse—a fine, popping movement, almost a tremor—illustrating the cold, the oscillation of engines. He crosses his arms—a staccato jab—and then his hands circle each other, wizard-like, and he’s conjuring up a spell in the empty space between his palms.

He glides back to the metal chair and sinks into it, all part of the dance. Dancing, his face had been serene, almost severe, completely absorbed in the movement. Now he smiles broadly.

He’s good.

That’s hip hop. It can be music (but you don’t have to have music). It can be dance (but the dance can be as simple as dropping into a chair). Anywhere you go in Chattanooga, keep your eyes open.

“The cold is the tension,” he tells me about this on-the-spot improv. “When I listen to the motors grinding, that’s where the smoothness comes from. I kind of go back and forth like, to give you an example of an artist I love to dance to, Busta Rhymes. When you hear his flow, you hear a fast pace.

“I like to go off his words more than the beat. That’s where the tension comes into it. But when I flow, that’s when I start listening to the beat. Then I can do tension off the beat and flow with his words.”

Words and beat. Cold air, pulsing engines. Tension and flow. There’s a cerebral yet instinctive art in this dance, a constant rebalancing of forces, out of which just about anything can arise.

A Burgeoning Scene

Two years ago when I asked to write about hip hop for The Pulse, my editor replied: “We already have a music writer.”

No, I explained—hip hop dance.

He wasn’t wrong, but I wasn’t right. When you talk about hip hop, dancer Kunstruct of the group Natural Habitz told me recently, you’re talking about a lifestyle. There’s hip hop as an all-encompassing way of being, and then within its bailiwick are a dozen aspects of art, culture, and social outreach.

“Rapping, or MCing, is something you do; hip hop is something you live,” Kunstruct says. “Peace, love, unity, and having fun—those are the four principles of hip hop. There’s also the language, the fashion, the community outreach.”

A Chattanooga native since he was three years old, Kunstruct has traveled and danced extensively across the southeast.

“Street dance culture all over the world is huge,” he says. “Right next to us in Atlanta, Nashville, Knoxville, North Carolina, a city may have 40 or 50 crews. I’m looking to grow that culture in Chattanooga.”

To that end, Kunstruct and his colleagues are teaching dance at several locations in the city, focused primarily on East Lake.

“We are trying to expose Chattanooga to street dance culture,” he says. “We are teaching…those who want to learn. We’re showing them where the whole street dance situation came from and encouraging appreciation of that. We want to bring people together in the spirit of happiness and peace and dance.”

Dance Primer

Though infinitely accommodating of innovation, street hip hop has a few foundational styles. Locking, or punctuating faster movements by periodically freezing in place, is an exaggerated style often used for comic effect, though any emotional range may be expressed.

Picture funk music, a dancer alternating between smooth slides and hard freezes, a sudden athletic movement like a drop into a jazz split and then a return to tight, controlled movement…imagine the dancer interacting with the audience, maybe grinning or scoffing at a competitor dancer…that’s locking.