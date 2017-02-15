Inside The City's Vibrant Recording Studio Scene

A recording studio renaissance is underway in the Scenic City

There is truly no need to go to Nashville, or anywhere else, to record music—the industry is alive and well right here in Chattanooga. Our local studios offer a wide variety of services that can suit the needs of any recording artist, from amateur to professional, and they are all thriving from a bounty of indigenous talent. Usher is the tip of an iceberg of brilliant musicians in the area, and many of them are turning to studios to immortalize their music.

Soundscapes

One of the newest studios, Soundscapes opened about a year and half ago. Robbie Bivin spent over two years crafting the space, incorporating some innovative construction.

“Something that we have been working on with our studio is getting the sound right in our environment,” Sound engineer Mitch Wood says, explaining the process of “tuning” a room. “When the construction first started, I did the math, found my standing waves, and designed a diffuser that would tune some of the low mids out of our room.”

A standing wave happens in any rectangular room. This is when a sonic reflection is on the same path as the first path of the frequency. When this happens, a dB boost of that frequency occurs. Soundscape’s diffuser is built into an entire wall of the studio, and is designed to eliminate these unpleasant waveforms, something you may not have when recording in a home studio.

Still in its infancy, the studio is geared to accommodate any kind of musical project. They are a digital studio, running a Behringer X32 mixer into ProTools. They have a Yamaha Recording Custom drum kit and a ‘68 Fender Rhodes electric piano on site, and are able to rent gear from Metrotone Inc.

They have also assembled a formidable team of local session musicians, which are hired guns; professionals who are brought in to play specific parts. Most studios use them, especially in cases when a singer/songwriter or solo musician wants to have a full band perform their songs. These talented artists include Jonathan Wimpee, Marcus White, Jared White, Danimal Pinson, Ivan Garcia, Tyler Reddick, and Yattie Westfield.

Backbeat Sound Design

A studio that works primarily with singer-songwriters to create full radio-ready productions can be found at Backbeat Sound Design. Owner Brent Crowe has worked in music production for over 10 years, and during that time he noticed that many artists are unable to record because of the price.

“The biggest thing that I do is full production of music,” says Crowe. “Part of my business plan is to be entirely digital; you can accomplish everything you need to with digital equipment, at a lower cost.”

Backbeat has a minimalist, simple studio set up. Brent uses just the gear needed to get a quality sound, and nothing extra. But despite all the extras, he spends as long as it takes to get a quality product, for a flat rate. Some artists he has done this for are Scott Anderson, Phil Haymaker, Dylan Ireland, Willie G. Wilson, Melyn Thompson, and Angelina Rahbe.

Sound Resources

For a studio geared toward solo artists, Sound Resources is the place, and one of the area’s most long-standing recording operations. The studio’s owners, co-founders of progressive rock band Glass Hammer, have made a business of working with singer-songwriters. They are known for albums with audiophile-quality sound and clear, clean recordings. Their setup is primarily digital, but they can also do analog.

In addition to their recording services, they also offer priceless industry wisdom.

“Artists who are recording with us can rely on our experience,” says owner Steve Babb. “We can guide them through the music business and steer them away from the more negative aspects of it.”