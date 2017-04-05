Is Chattanooga A Sustainable City?

Earth Month is upon us, and we as a community need to work harder than ever to keep Chattanooga going green

Chattanooga was once known as the dirtiest city in America. The soot in our air caused one wit to say, “We like to see what we’re breathing.”

Clearly, we have come a long way: Our air is clean. Dirty manufacturing is behind us. We have clean drinking water. We have a greenway system for walking and biking. Our forest canopy has significantly increased. Hybrid bus shuttles reduce vehicle emissions downtown. Businesses and residences are reducing waste and using electricity more efficiently. We see more solar panels and green infrastructure in renovations and new designs.

Do our actions so far guarantee us sustainability? On that score, an overview indicates progress is spotty at best. What does sustainability mean anyway? It’s an all-encompassing word, but suffice to say, it means don’t use more than you need. Don’t destroy the ecosystem so that the Earth can continue to support life. Save some for others now and in the future.

April is a good time to think about how we depend on the Earth for our very existence and whether we are sustaining or destroying it. It’s time to assess our success.

In April, we celebrate the birthday of John Muir, the Sierra Club founder and Father of National Parks. It’s called Earth Day. Many local outdoor events will occur this month including Earth, Wind & Solar Festival (April 11) at Engel Stadium, MidTown Earth Day Healthy & Green (April 19) at Family Justice Center, Earth Optimism (April 21) at Coolidge Park, and March for Science (April 22) at Main Terrain Art Park followed by Chattanooga Earth Day Rally-Celebrating Science at Ross’ Landing.

These educational opportunities help participants learn more about sustainability and meet those taking positive action. Getting informed is a good first step. Interface Commercial Carpet, a leading company in sustainable practices, states, “We need to start the path to reversing global warming by changing how we think.”

In 2006, Mayor Littlefield signed the national Mayor’s Climate Protection Agreement with a goal of reducing global warming pollution levels to seven percent below 1990 levels by 2012. By 2008, a Climate Action Plan outlined local actions. Baseline data for Chattanooga City showed that the transportation sector accounted for 31 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions, residential 14 percent, commercial 13 percent, industrial 30 percent, and the rest twelve percent, including waste.

A 2008 Brookings Institute Report listed carbon footprint levels of 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas with Chattanooga region (six counties) coming in at 13th highest. The 2010 census showed a metro population of 528,143.

Several components of the recommended Climate Action Plan actions have been done, but as to how far we have moved the sustainability needle, little is known. With new mayors, the plan gathered dust. With some exceptions, there have been no measurements or tracking to see whether we met the reduction goal.

The plan’s data showed that actions around energy and transportation would prove most fruitful. We have made a good start on the energy piece:

Reduce energy use per capita and create an incentive program to make existing buildings more energy efficient and less consumptive. Make sustainable building practices mainstream and increase the number of green buildings in Chattanooga. Lead by example by making a city commitment to upgrade and build LEED certified buildings.

Each of Chattanooga’s attempts to establish a Sustainability Department fizzled, but finally we have a Coordinator of Sustainability. Erik Schmidt sees measurable success with the Better Buildings Challenge. The goal is to seek a 20 percent reduction in electric, gas and water use over 10 years in city government buildings (two million square feet). EPB, UTC, and the downtown library are partners too.