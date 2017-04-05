Is Chattanooga A Sustainable City?

Earth Month is upon us, and we as a community need to work harder than ever to keep Chattanooga going green
Chattanooga was once known as the dirtiest city in America. The soot in our air caused one wit to say, “We like to see what we’re breathing.”
Clearly, we have come a long way: Our air is clean. Dirty manufacturing is behind us. We have clean drinking water. We have a greenway system for walking and biking. Our forest canopy has significantly increased. Hybrid bus shuttles reduce vehicle emissions downtown. Businesses and residences are reducing waste and using electricity more efficiently. We see more solar panels and green infrastructure in renovations and new designs.
Do our actions so far guarantee us sustainability? On that score, an overview indicates progress is spotty at best. What does sustainability mean anyway? It’s an all-encompassing word, but suffice to say, it means don’t use more than you need. Don’t destroy the ecosystem so that the Earth can continue to support life. Save some for others now and in the future.
April is a good time to think about how we depend on the Earth for our very existence and whether we are sustaining or destroying it. It’s time to assess our success.
In April, we celebrate the birthday of John Muir, the Sierra Club founder and Father of National Parks. It’s called Earth Day. Many local outdoor events will occur this month including Earth, Wind & Solar Festival (April 11) at Engel Stadium, MidTown Earth Day Healthy & Green (April 19) at Family Justice Center, Earth Optimism (April 21) at Coolidge Park, and March for Science (April 22) at Main Terrain Art Park followed by Chattanooga Earth Day Rally-Celebrating Science at Ross’ Landing.
These educational opportunities help participants learn more about sustainability and meet those taking positive action. Getting informed is a good first step. Interface Commercial Carpet, a leading company in sustainable practices, states, “We need to start the path to reversing global warming by changing how we think.”
In 2006, Mayor Littlefield signed the national Mayor’s Climate Protection Agreement with a goal of reducing global warming pollution levels to seven percent below 1990 levels by 2012. By 2008, a Climate Action Plan outlined local actions. Baseline data for Chattanooga City showed that the transportation sector accounted for 31 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions, residential 14 percent, commercial 13 percent, industrial 30 percent, and the rest twelve percent, including waste.
A 2008 Brookings Institute Report listed carbon footprint levels of 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas with Chattanooga region (six counties) coming in at 13th highest. The 2010 census showed a metro population of 528,143.
Several components of the recommended Climate Action Plan actions have been done, but as to how far we have moved the sustainability needle, little is known. With new mayors, the plan gathered dust. With some exceptions, there have been no measurements or tracking to see whether we met the reduction goal.
The plan’s data showed that actions around energy and transportation would prove most fruitful. We have made a good start on the energy piece:
- Reduce energy use per capita and create an incentive program to make existing buildings more energy efficient and less consumptive. Make sustainable building practices mainstream and increase the number of green buildings in Chattanooga. Lead by example by making a city commitment to upgrade and build LEED certified buildings.
Each of Chattanooga’s attempts to establish a Sustainability Department fizzled, but finally we have a Coordinator of Sustainability. Erik Schmidt sees measurable success with the Better Buildings Challenge. The goal is to seek a 20 percent reduction in electric, gas and water use over 10 years in city government buildings (two million square feet). EPB, UTC, and the downtown library are partners too.
Any results?
From a baseline established in 2013, there has been an 8 percent reduction from Challenge buildings. That represents huge taxpayer savings. “Let us lead by example,” says Schmidt.
The City also wants to streamline solar installation permitting, zoning process language, and reduce objections to solar installation. EPB, our TVA electricity distributor, is building a Community Solar Station. Soon residents will be able to purchase a panel and achieve a discount on their electric bills. Final details are being determined. Many businesses and residents have installed solar panels, adding to those at Volkswagen and the airport.
Non-profit Green|Spaces seeks energy efficiency in buildings for businesses and residences. Many educational programs help developers build green and gain LEED or Green|Light certification. NextGen homes being built in North Chattanooga demonstrate net zero building. So far Green|Spaces has achieved 42 LEED Projects and 60 BetterBuilt Green Homes.
- Increase public awareness about easy solutions to improve home energy efficiency.
Green|Spaces’ Empower program informs residents in low-income neighborhoods about ways to control their utility bills with simple energy efficiency steps. Glenda Welcher had lived in her house for 30 years and was paying an average $287 a month for utilities. After attending an energy efficiency workshop, she cut her bill to $50 a month. EPB is a partner in this effort with audits. TVA has Energy Right, Green Power Switch and Green Power Providers programs available for homeowners and businesses.
- Strive to obtain the tree canopy cover in Chattanooga, recommended by American Forests as a minimum for community health.
Trees are energy savers. Shade avoids ramping up your air conditioner. Besides, trees help absorb greenhouse gas and slow climate impacts. Chattanooga Urban Forester, Gene Hyde, reports that Chattanooga has 51.4 percent healthy tree canopy. Classes are offered for developers and citizens. Citizens can request tree plantings on city easements. Developers must comply with city tree codes to receive permits.
The Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce has placed a sustainability section on their website highlighting some sustainable accomplishments that are boosting our economy. Their business directory lists several green businesses and services.
Sandra Brewer, Vice-President of Member Services says, “As a business it’s important to look at your impact and how you can make the world a better place by using less resources.” She adds, “It needs to be actionable and not put your business in bankruptcy.” There has been less action around sustainable transportation solutions.
- Expand the use of alternative modes of transportation. Reduce vehicle miles traveled in order to reduce pollutants being emitted into the atmosphere and to promote healthy communities.
The Climate Action Plan seeks alternative ways to get around, but it’s difficult given urban sprawl and our suburb-laden design. Electric and hybrid vehicles make a small dent in emissions. CARTA has worked to provide special neighborhood service, but lack of ridership presents economic difficulties.
The hybrid shuttles, Incline Railway, and bicycles are prime examples of more sustainable transportation.
The Greenway system has proven to be a valuable economic, transportation and recreational tool for biking and walking. We have a startup Green Commuter system for sharing cars along with many plug-in electric vehicles stations. What happened to those Ped-Taxis? None of these actions have helped much with the number of vehicle miles traveled and the resulting emissions.
A real solution lies in reducing urban sprawl and designing areas with zoning that enables walking or biking access to food, supplies, and gathering places. Are there multi-modal hubs and a light rail system in our future?
When it comes to the Climate Action Plan land care objectives, we have not done well.
- As development occurs, protect wildlife and native plants. Maintain our ridges and hillsides as forested areas with limited development. Improve the water quality of rivers, lakes and streams. Protect surface and ground water. Increase public awareness of local and organic food sources. Increase community farms.
There is a shift in thinking about stormwater retention and green infrastructure reflected in new guidelines and ordinances. Renaissance Park and some city buildings have green roofs. However, habitats for native biodiversity are disappearing along with our ridges, hillsides, forested stream corridors, floodplains and wetlands that contain floods and clean water while providing nature’s nursery space.
Every one of our creeks is on the Tennessee threatened and impaired streams list. We have at least 34,000 acres of parks, refuges, greenways and set-aside land in Hamilton County, but still there’s a net loss of forests and farmland due to urban sprawl and lax permitting. 34,000 acres sounds big, but none is farmland providing sustainable food.
We do see more farmers’ markets. Purchases from farmers support the local economy while cutting down on food transportation costs and associated emissions.
The environment is our basic support system. Slowly, we are moving toward sustainable living now and for future generations. Actions are occurring primarily at local levels. Our municipalities and businesses care about waste reduction, recycling, water protection, energy use and transportation issues. THRIVE 2055 is working on a regional plan among 16 counties leaning on community connectedness and environmental protection.
What can individual citizens do? Become as energy efficient as possible; reduce waste through wise purchases with little or no packaging; eat less or no meat; grow food or buy from local farmers; live in a smaller place or share with others; carpool, walk, bike or ride the bus; buy less; and plant lots of trees.
Urge your government to move to 100 percent renewable energy use instead of coal, gas and nuclear. Support incentives for more urban living, farmland preservation, and wildlife corridors. Speak out to halt filling in of flood plains and wetlands. Ask for systems to report on progress toward sustainability goals.