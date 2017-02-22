It's All About The Bees

Local beekeepers are striving hard to keep hives alive and productive

Right before leaving office, the Obama administration placed the rusty patch bumblebee on the endangered species list. But on January 20th, the Trump administration placed an “immediate regulatory freeze” on all business so his staff could review all legislation before it was enacted as law.

While attorneys for the National Resource Defense Council are already mounting their challenge in court, the bee hangs in the balance between some farmers who are for the postponement and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service which lists the famous black and white pollinator being in peril.

Pollinator decline is a global trend. Last year, the United Nations sponsored a study that suggests about 40 percent of invertebrate pollinator species, like bees and butterflies, are facing extinction. Since some 75 percent of food crops rely at least partially on pollinators, that raises serious concerns about the future of the global food supply.

“Farmers need to be more understanding about the way they spray,” says Derick Forester of Forester Farms and Apiary. “We live in a chemical world, but there’s a national practice, and safe ways to spray.”

Forester, a third-generation beekeeper, understands wild pollinators’ role in fruits and vegetables. Founded in 1868 in Rising Fawn, Georgia, the farm started by growing corn, wheat, potatoes and hay, along with raising livestock. Forester’s grandfather and uncle kept bees on the side and he always had an interest in the practice during his career in law enforcement.

In 2010 the farm reorganized and began specializing in building custom bee hive wooden ware, square foot garden frames, custom saw milling, and honey production. Forester still does a little farming, but only uses organic pest control.

Forrest frequents festivals and conventions around Northwest Georgia, including attending Northwest Georgia Beekeeping Association meetings. These clubs and associations are perhaps the best ways for an aspiring hobbyist beekeeper to get involved.

Amanda Turner, president of the Tennessee Valley Beekeeping Association, recommends getting to know bees and other wild pollinators. “People need to understand that insects are far more than pests,” she says. “Aside from pollination, they help a bunch of other ecosystem services. Plus, they are food for the young of most birds and many adult birds.”

Turner became interested in saving the bee after studying Ecological and Conversation Biology at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. A big part of her motivation is to help propagate the species after the discovery of Colony Collapse Disorder in 2006. In the beginning, scientists struggled to find the trigger for CCD, which has wiped out an estimated 10 million beehives, worth around $2 billion, since 2007.

Scientist have concluded pesticides, disease-bearing parasites and pathogens, poor nutrition, lack of genetic diversity, and habitat loss can weaken or kill honeybee colonies.

So, if honeybees did disappear for good, humans would probably not go extinct from lack of some fruits or vegetables, but our diets would still suffer tremendously. The variety of foods available would diminish, and the cost of certain products would surge.

The California Almond Board, for example, has been campaigning to save bees for years. Without bees, almonds “simply wouldn’t exist,” says the group.

We’d still have coffee without bees, but it would become expensive and rare. The coffee flower is only open for pollination for three or four days. If no insect happens by in that short window, the plant won’t be pollinated. We would be left with corn, flour, and other self-pollinating crops. Also, say goodbye to livestock and any precious daily items associated with them.

The state of Tennessee is doing its part and has made the honey bee the official state agricultural insect. Many species of plant in our state require honey bees to perform pollination that is essential to their propagation. The TVBA and the NWGA Beekeepers Associations are perfect places for anyone to get involved.