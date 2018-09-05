It’s Fall About Camping

The calendar is poised to turn and camping weather is coming soon

It’s not officially Fall until September 22, but we all know that Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. The arrival of cooler temperatures, a drop in humidity and the eventual return to limbs free of mosquito bites is nearly upon us.

While outdoor summer activities are great, nothing compares to the allure of being outside on a beautiful Fall day. The warmth of the sun hitting your face actually feels good. Your lungs rejoice as you breathe in fresh, crisp air again. Renewed energy courses through your body. Far from being drained by the heat and drenched in sweat, a day spent outside will feel amazingly therapeutic and rejuvenating.

While sometimes it’s enough to spend just a day in nature, more and more Americans are discovering the joy of camping as a way to extend the outdoor experience. Whether it’s primitive back-country camping, or the luxuries of RV glamping, “camping” has been growing rapidly over the past few years.

The North American Camping Report, sponsored by Kampgrounds of America (KOA), reports an astounding 2.6 million new U.S. households started camping in 2017 alone. They join the 75 million households already on board. Throw in the $166.9 billion of outdoor recreation spending that camping accounts for, and I’d say it’s become a popular activity.

If you’ve ever experienced the warmth of a campfire on a chilly Fall evening, it’s crackling and bright flames lighting up the night; or the brilliance of the stars away from city lights, captivating and mesmerizing as the constellations seemingly pop, you get it. It’s the sound of crickets and forest critters replacing those persistently pesky cell phone alerts and alarms.

The anticipation of evening entertainment that comes from the people around you, from laughter and conversation, campfire stories and maybe even some acoustic guitar. It’s that drive to connect to nature, to connect with each other, to unplug, relax, breathe.

Fortunately for us, Chattanooga is located near many of the Southeast’s best wilderness areas and parks; so whether you’re a seasoned camper, or just beginning to dabble, the season to explore is here.

Activities

If you’re a camper who’s into a little bit more than hammock swinging and s’mores eating (though there is absolutely nothing from with camping for those reasons!), one of the first factors in deciding where to go is likely based on the outdoor activities available nearby.

“Our absolute favorite hobby is mountain biking! We like to find places where we can go mountain biking in the morning, then float down the river or paddle board in the evening” says Brianna Burgess, a 29-year-old Chattanooga native who camps regularly with her husband and their Australian Cattle dog. Mountain biking and kayaking are increasingly popular as camping recreational activities, joining the ranks of hiking and fishing.

Whatever your activity of choice, utilizing websites like locally-created RootsRated is a perfect starting place. You can select what activity you’re seeking from a drop-down menu that includes everything from hiking to driving tours, to disc golf and white water paddling.

You then choose the general area, city or state, you’d like to visit and the site will present you with options. You’ll find things like expert reviews, driving directions, trail lengths and difficulty levels—all helpful info before striking out on a trail adventure.

There are plenty of other similar websites like AllTrails and TheOutbound that can help give you ideas as well.

Campgrounds

Whatever activity you choose, you’ll want a peaceful haven to come “home” to. But if you’re going somewhere new, finding the right campground online can be a challenging chore. If you’re still going old school and scrolling through search pages, visiting multiple websites to compare your options, I have an alternative for you.