It’s Fall About Camping

The calendar is poised to turn and camping weather is coming soon
It’s not officially Fall until September 22, but we all know that Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. The arrival of cooler temperatures, a drop in humidity and the eventual return to limbs free of mosquito bites is nearly upon us.
While outdoor summer activities are great, nothing compares to the allure of being outside on a beautiful Fall day. The warmth of the sun hitting your face actually feels good. Your lungs rejoice as you breathe in fresh, crisp air again. Renewed energy courses through your body. Far from being drained by the heat and drenched in sweat, a day spent outside will feel amazingly therapeutic and rejuvenating.
While sometimes it’s enough to spend just a day in nature, more and more Americans are discovering the joy of camping as a way to extend the outdoor experience. Whether it’s primitive back-country camping, or the luxuries of RV glamping, “camping” has been growing rapidly over the past few years.
The North American Camping Report, sponsored by Kampgrounds of America (KOA), reports an astounding 2.6 million new U.S. households started camping in 2017 alone. They join the 75 million households already on board. Throw in the $166.9 billion of outdoor recreation spending that camping accounts for, and I’d say it’s become a popular activity.
If you’ve ever experienced the warmth of a campfire on a chilly Fall evening, it’s crackling and bright flames lighting up the night; or the brilliance of the stars away from city lights, captivating and mesmerizing as the constellations seemingly pop, you get it. It’s the sound of crickets and forest critters replacing those persistently pesky cell phone alerts and alarms.
The anticipation of evening entertainment that comes from the people around you, from laughter and conversation, campfire stories and maybe even some acoustic guitar. It’s that drive to connect to nature, to connect with each other, to unplug, relax, breathe.
Fortunately for us, Chattanooga is located near many of the Southeast’s best wilderness areas and parks; so whether you’re a seasoned camper, or just beginning to dabble, the season to explore is here.
Activities
If you’re a camper who’s into a little bit more than hammock swinging and s’mores eating (though there is absolutely nothing from with camping for those reasons!), one of the first factors in deciding where to go is likely based on the outdoor activities available nearby.
“Our absolute favorite hobby is mountain biking! We like to find places where we can go mountain biking in the morning, then float down the river or paddle board in the evening” says Brianna Burgess, a 29-year-old Chattanooga native who camps regularly with her husband and their Australian Cattle dog. Mountain biking and kayaking are increasingly popular as camping recreational activities, joining the ranks of hiking and fishing.
Whatever your activity of choice, utilizing websites like locally-created RootsRated is a perfect starting place. You can select what activity you’re seeking from a drop-down menu that includes everything from hiking to driving tours, to disc golf and white water paddling.
You then choose the general area, city or state, you’d like to visit and the site will present you with options. You’ll find things like expert reviews, driving directions, trail lengths and difficulty levels—all helpful info before striking out on a trail adventure.
There are plenty of other similar websites like AllTrails and TheOutbound that can help give you ideas as well.
Campgrounds
Whatever activity you choose, you’ll want a peaceful haven to come “home” to. But if you’re going somewhere new, finding the right campground online can be a challenging chore. If you’re still going old school and scrolling through search pages, visiting multiple websites to compare your options, I have an alternative for you.
Consider utilizing a website like The Dyrt to make this a fun part of the process. Much like Yelp reviews for restaurants, the Dyrt offers user-generated reviews of campgrounds and the site boasts over 70,000 user photos and videos. It’s a great way to research an area and find the best fit for your group.
All sorts of filters are available which helps narrow down a massive search by allowing you to see only the campgrounds that meet your criteria, whether that means features like groups sites, cabins, WiFi, water hookups, pets allowed, reservable etc. Having all this info in one place sure beats visiting every state park website. The end result is a fun way for campers to help campers find the perfect home away from home.
Packing
But before you hop in the car and go, let’s talk about what to pack. While seasoned campers may have storage bins of gear all ready to go whenever the camping urge arises, camping newbies may find the Camping Checklists and Packing Lists on websites like REI helpful.
Just don’t get bogged down or overwhelmed, remember you don’t have to pack everything on the suggested list—even a tent isn’t necessarily essential. You’ll collect things over time and having every little item from the get-go isn’t a necessity, so don’t let that helpful sales associate convince you otherwise.
A few things are key though. Always pack appropriate clothes for cold and rain. Kris Whorton, who has done her fair share of camping in her 53 years, says gloves, a hat, and really warm socks are essentials. “I always take a windbreaker too, just because you never know,” she said.
Also be sure to pack plenty of food. “More than you think you’ll need” she advises. Fresh air and outdoor activity can work up an appetite you may not normally have, so plan to pack extra.
For some campers, planning and preparing campfire meals is part of the fun! Type “camping food” into Pinterest and you’ll have pages of options from Dutch Oven recipes, to foil packet meals on the grill, and make-ahead camping meals for the whole family.
But if planning multiple camping meals feels more intimidating and burdensome than it does fun and exciting, know that you have options. A healthy, easy and local solution is TrailDrops. This local nutrition company offers individually-packaged meals made from dehydrated or freeze-dried fresh ingredients to which you simply add hot water and enjoy.
They even offer gluten-free and vegan options and you can choose a 3 or 5-day meal supply pack for either 3,500 or 5,000 calories/day to cover all your nutrition needs hassle-free. Just be sure to bring a pot to boil the water!
If you do forget something, there is usually a way around it. “Just be adaptable and recognize that you’re out in beauty and you might as well enjoy even if things don’t go as planned” Whorton encourages.
Safety
No matter what you choose to do, or where you decide to go, your camping trip will be a memorable adventure. But it is important to keep in mind some safety considerations. Tiffany Herron, who is passionate about being outdoors and even has her Parks Recreation Tourism Management degree, had some helpful safety tips to share.
Always have plenty of fresh water she advises. While it can be used as hydration, it may also be needed for unforeseen things like cleaning a wound or flushing out your eyes.
Also be aware of your surroundings when camping.
“Everybody’s so cautious when they go into a city with muggings and things, but it’s easy to start enjoying your time outside without considering your surroundings” says Herron who always carries a pocket knife as a precaution. While the area may not feel dangerous, bears, coyotes, bees, snakes and plenty of other creatures live in nature and it’s important to stay alert.
Most importantly, always let someone know your plans, especially if you’re headed out to explore. Apps like Life360 make it easy to invite a friend or family member to see your location and help ensure your safety should an unforeseen emergency arise.
“I taught hiking and backpacking at Chattanooga State, and that was the first thing I’d tell all the students–it doesn’t matter how far you’re going, let somebody know,” said Herron.
Recommendations
If none of this is new to you, and you were just hoping for some ideas on killer locations to visit this Fall, here you go.
For fishing and river activities, Herron suggests the Tellico River area which is part of the Cherokee National Forest in Tellico Plains, TN. Nearby Cherohala Skyway is a beautiful 43-mile National Scenic Byway to experience views of the river and 90-foot Bald River Falls.
For mountain biking, Brianna Burgess recommends Mulberry Gap Mountain Bike Get-A-Away, a private campground in Ellijay, GA, that she says is “the bomb!” and an absolute favorite Fall getaway for her and her husband.
For hiking, or closer to home, Kris Whorton raves about the trails along the Cumberland Trail—a new section of which has just been opened thanks to the work of Wild Trails. For whitewater rafting and kayaking Whorton and Burgess both recommend the Thunder Rock campground nestled alongside the Ocoee River.
There is an abundance of options all within a few hours of Chattanooga – Prentice Cooper State Forest, Cloudland Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Barkley Lake, Land Between the Lakes, Old Hickory Lake just to name a few.
Wherever the winding dirt road takes you this Fall, get outside and enjoy it. It probably won’t be perfect, or go exactly as you planned, but the experience will be a memorable one and the memories lasting.
Breathe deep, get moving and live life. Put down this paper and GO!
Robyn Wolfe Fogle writes for the love of it! She spends the rest of her time running a business with her husband, and trying to wear out her crazy Aussie, Whipper.