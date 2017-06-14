Keep Your Motor Running

× Expand Riding for pleasure and for good causes unites Chattanooga area bikers Get your motor running, head out on the highway; looking for adventure, in whatever comes our way. Who hasn’t heard this iconic 1968 song from the movie Easy Rider made legendary by the group Steppenwolf? It’s the American bikers all time theme song that has epitomized motorcycling for decades. Play it at any biker gathering and the crowd goes freaking wild! At one time a state sponsored slogan was: Motorcycles are everywhere, so look twice! If only it were that simple. Whooosh! You know, that sound that just scared the hell out of you while you were on your cell phone driving down the road completely oblivious to your surroundings. You look up and see what is more than likely a millennial blasting up in front of you on what’s called a “crotch-rocket.” No particular make or brand, just really fast! Going in and out of traffic like he has a death wish. Well he doesn’t really, he just loves to go fast…and you were in his way. Operating a motorcycle is several times more dangerous than driving a car. But it’s all about the thrill you know? To be honest, most bike riders are responsible law abiding people. Many stigmas from years gone by still exist today in our perceptions. Or maybe you hear the slow rising drone coming up from behind you of what sounds like a squadron of World War II bombers. Oh no! Hide the wife and kids, it’s a bunch of black bikes with black leathered tattoo laden, scruffy looking heathens who are no doubt coming to rape and pillage. Sound familiar? Silly isn’t it? This prejudice was created back in the ‘60s with Hollywood movies and the American Motorcycle Association. They stated that only one percent of the motorcycle riders were as such. Hence the term “one percenters” was born. If you have seen this moniker on vests, tattooed on arms, legs whatever, this was the phrase that helped create a separate society of riders outside the norm of the so-called regular riders. Everybody else who’s not a one percenter is considered a citizen. Most one percenters just want to ride and be left alone, but sometimes it’s just not that easy. Several movies and bad press have stereotyped these riders as just plain unsocial and up to no good. Rarely that might be the case, but for the majority of bike riders, it’s not. “Murder cycles” as they were once known years ago while being developed over the years have gained acceptance through there many diversified uses. They have been used in several military and police applications. At one time, Indian police motorbikes came with an unusual left hand throttle. The idea was that the mostly predominantly right-handed cops would have their right hand free to shoot their service revolvers at assailants while riding. Just about every continent has their own style and/or brands of bikes. People ride them by the thousands, if not by the millions. Motorcycles reduce fuel consumption and are an economical way for people to travel by. In South America and Asia, the laws are a little more relaxed. You just might see a whole family riding on one motorcycle. There is one group out there that seeks to change the long time negative stigma of the motorcycle rider, the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA). A non-profit interdenominational organization dedicated to reaching people for Christ, primarily through motorcycling. All bikes are welcome with over 800 US chapters and in over 30 other countries that make up CMA International. The heartbeat of CMA is evangelism. Sharing the Gospel with the motorcycling community for nearly 40 years. They have a group ride somewhere new every month.You can attend a meeting with CMA every first Monday of the month at the Shoney’s on Shallowford Village Drive. Meet and greet at 6 p.m. with the regular meeting starting at 7 p.m.

Over at 4113 South Access Road is Crockett Powersports. They offer Indian and Victory motorcycles. Indian is the oldest American made bike since 1901. For a really out of this world choice, they also carry the Slingshot series of half bike half car vehicles. Owner John Crockett is a very gracious host and opens his dealership up for several local motorcycling events. His son Cayce says every day is demo day at Crockett Powersports. If you’re a licensed motorcycle rider and it’s not raining, you can ride the entire line of Indian’s from the big touring model Roadmaster to the smaller, nimbler Scout. With the recent announcement by Polaris to end production of the Victory line now would be a great time to negotiate a sweet deal. And don’t worry; parts will be available for years to come. Crockett Powersports will also service any American made big twin with their team of certified mechanics. Honda of Chattanooga has just about anything you need to ride the streets or trails. Owner Barry White gave me a tour of the facility on Highway 58, which was originally started by his Dad at Glass Street as the Western Auto store. Honda officially came to the US in 1959. Original owner Charles White was invited to meet the founder: Soichiro Honda in Japan and in 1962 he moved across the street and started Chattanooga’s first all-exclusive Honda dealership. The first imported Honda’s were the Cub 50. Remember the slogan, “You meet the nicest people on a Honda”? Dirt, street, utility you name it, they got it. The large size Gold Wing bike has had a reverse gear in it since the 1988 models! Believe me, you need help sometimes with the enormous weight of the big bikes. The Valkyrie bagger model has the same six-cylinder engine as the Gold Wing. If you want something else besides a Honda, well, just step next door to his brother Gerald’s place, White Cycle Suzuki and Kawasaki. He can sell you anything you may like in these particular make. They sell pontoon boats, too. Need a custom bike like a bagger or a chopper? Apocalyptic Bike Works of Chattanooga, located on Highway 153 in Hixson is your place. Owner Rich Knapp can make you a sweet one-of-a-kind ride for whatever budget you may have. They also have the very diversified Ice Bear line of small custom bikes, trikes and ATV’s. One day while cruising my bike the clutch cable holder broke. I just happened to be by Apocalyptic, so I turned in for the repair. Knapp had one of the mechanics fix me right up. Best yet…there was no charge! They do insurance claims, collision repair, custom builds and fabrication. Custom paint jobs are another specialty as they have won several awards for custom bike designs and builds in the field of custom motorcycles. Blue Ribbon Cycles on Lee Highway is an independent bike shop that does it all. Owner Pete Woodward is factory trained in early and late model Harley-Davidsons and has plenty of experience with the dealerships and after-market parts. They will work on just about any type of bike. Blue Ribbon Cycles is a family owned and operated business with his wife Carla and her Father Mike. Services include: maintenance, parts, and a full line of accessories. They strive to earn your business and trust so you as the customer will return. They even sell bikes, too. Want a bike from Europe? Look no further than Pandora’s European Motorsports over on Highway 58. A dealership that offers Italian-made Ducati, British-made Triumph, and the German-made BMW. If you’re into dirt bikes they have the Swedish Husqvarna. They now offer delivery service for new and pre-owned purchases to customers in Nashville, Birmingham, Knoxville, and Atlanta and as far away as Florida.