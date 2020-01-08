Kindness, Love and Inclusion Have A Home In Chattanooga

The Council Against Hate moves forward to stop backward thinking

Since introducing the idea of an initiative to combat hate crimes in the Scenic City in his April 2018 State of the City address, Mayor Andy Berke was presented a report sharpening the goals of his newly formed Council Against Hate last April.

Now, the council is gaining traction in the new year and new decade with a variety of action team meetings and events aimed at all Chattanoogans to reverse what the Federal Bureau of Investigation describes as “an increase in hate crimes not seen in recent history.”

Unfortunately, the Volunteer State and Chattanooga itself lead the nation in reported hate crime incidents recorded for bias based on race, ethnicity or ancestry. Chattanooga also ranked highest in the state with six reported incidents based on religious bias as a motivator in 2015.

The council is led by co-chairs, former Chattanooga city attorney Wade Hinton, and civic leader, Alison Lebovitz.

“There’s no more important work than this,” says Lebovitz. “It’s a sad state of affairs that we have to even have a council against hate now.”

For Hinton, accepting the mayor’s invitation was a no brainer.

“The mission and vision resonated with the things I’m passionate about,” he says. “It gives me the opportunity to work with community stakeholders about something that affects all of us.”

For Lebovitz, it took a little more convincing.

“I didn’t accept the mayor’s invitation immediately,” she says. “I wanted to make sure the council’s formation was contingent on an action plan.”

To kick the initiative into gear, Mayor Berke along with Lebovitz and Hinton, formed a steering committee comprised of a diverse group of community leaders. The report they drafted last April will serve as a roadmap to understand the factors leading to the spread of violent extremism and intolerance in Chattanooga.

The report will also advise the public and private sectors on policies and strategies that will create a more civil, safe and welcoming community for all people.

Last October, one of the first speakers the council invited was Deputy Director of the Anti-Defamation League, Shelley Rose. She gave a presentation focusing on anti-Semitism, extremist group activity and hate crimes.

According to the ADL, what’s critical to combating violent acts is what the group calls “The Pyramid of Hate.” Biased attitudes serve as the base of the pyramid. This includes stereotyping, insensitive remarks, fear of differences, non-inclusive language, microaggressions, justifying biases by seeking out like-minded people, and accepting negative misinformation or screening out positive information.

“You can see these acts as the seed or foundation for things that are not good,” says Hinton. “We all need to address these things as early as possible and bring different perspective to the table to drive change.”

“Empathy is the first step,” says Lebovitz. “You have to see someone else’s point of view; where they are coming from and a lot of times you end up not knowing they felt that way.”

Extremists groups have always been around and have always promoted hate but recently these groups have had their behaviors normalized and been emboldened to commit heinous crimes.

“It’s easy to hate a concept, idea or group,” says Lebovitz. “It’s harder to hate a person.”

Last November, the council welcomed speaker Christian Picciolini, a former white-supremacist and violent extremist. He attributes his radicalization to a lack of self-confidence and what he calls a “weird last name.”

“I was lonely,” says Picciolini. “I was the son of immigrants who were gone a lot working to keep their business going.”

As a result, he was vulnerable and searching for ICP—identity, community, and purpose. The white-supremacist movement offered him that. He details his involvement in, and exit from, the early American white-supremacist skinhead movement in his memoir “White American Youth”. It was music that ultimately led to him to change.