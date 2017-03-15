How a fifth-century Catholic saint inspired a most unusual holiday

The Water of Life. Whiskey. Uisce beatha.

Then there’s beoir. Beer, that is. Add a little green food coloring.

And of course, I remember some vicious purple bruises from my elementary school days “pinches” because I didn’t wear green. Nowadays, random pinching of people will likely earn you a conversation about bullying, or a trip to the human resources office, depending on your age, but people often wear something green on March 17, just in case.

Or maybe they just want to be kissed. There’s another St. Patrick’s Day tradition. “Kiss me, I’m Irish.” At my age, I don’t get too many offers, so I figure a swatch of green on my outfit won’t hurt. Pretty please?

Add companionship, Irish music and perhaps a jig, and you have a traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebration…which may have little to do with Ireland or St. Patrick.

The original St. Patrick was a Christian Briton who was taken as a slave to Ireland, escaped, and later returned to minister to his former oppressors. Like so many holy men and women of ancient and medieval times, he was guided by a dream. It must have been a powerful one, because he studied 15 years before his ordination and return to Ireland. There, he ministered to the local Christian communities and sought to convert those who were still pagan.

In Ireland, Patrick used the tried-and-true technique of co-option to transform native religious practices into Christian ones. For instance, fire was sacred to the Irish—cows were traditionally driven between fires at Beltane to protect them from fairies—and Patrick lit bonfires in his Easter celebrations.

According to one source, he enraged the king at Tara by lighting a competing Easter fire just as the court was celebrating the return of summer. Traditionally, all fires were put out, only to be relit from the royal fire, so Patrick was co-opting not just the symbol, but the royal prerogative.

St. Patrick’s holiday, March 17, reflects the supposed date of his death in 460 A.D. His feast was first celebrated in the ninth or tenth century, but the holiday people associate with him in popular imagination—wearing green, parading and carousing—originated largely in the United States. In 1762, the world’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in New York City.

Since St. Patrick’s Day takes place during Lent, the celebration can be a welcome release for Catholics who are fasting or abstaining. Traditionally, a bundle of shamrock (seamair óg, or “young clover”) was worn throughout the day. In the evening, the wearer would put the shamrock leaves into a glass of alcohol and, when the glass was drained, toss the leaves over his or her shoulder for good luck, according to the Irish Examiner.

In Chattanooga, St. Patrick’s Day is notable for the “St. Patrick’s Day Flood” on 1973, in which three days of rain totaling more than nine inches caused Chattanooga Creek and South Chickamauga Creek to overflow. The St. Chatty’s Day Parade was established in 2014 and is still going strong. And of course, plenty of neighborhood pubs and clubs host parties, too.

Raise a Glass to a Family St. Patrick’s Day

When you ask Chattanoogans about St. Patrick’s Day, many people describe a family-oriented holiday (and what celebration isn’t, around here)? Most plans are very modest—wearing a wee bit of green and indulging in a little teasing. One Catholic friend explained how much the feast resonated with her Irish heritage, complementing her belief in fairies and saints. Like many people I spoke with, she doesn’t drink or attend parades on the date…a swatch of green is enough.