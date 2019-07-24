Knowledge. Trust. Networks.

× Expand The question? Building wealth. The answer? Building connections. “It almost brings me to tears.” I’m talking with Allyson Ford, GRI, real estate agent with Crye-Leike, in a spacious conference space at her office, and she’s not actually crying—she’s smiling. “I had a liberal arts background, psychology, arts, music,” she continues. “My first exposure to finances and finance management and wealth building and home buying was real estate school...I learned how property and property investment works. I didn’t have family to teach me that.” I’m in the same boat. As I explored concepts like money, income, property, and wealth, I found that these are all different and that, in fact, I lacked basic understanding of the terminology. Over the last decades I’ve evolved from “OMG, which bill has to slide this month” to “I have two months’ rent saved in the bank” and while that, to me, feels wealthy, it’s also precarious. It’s a “haven’t died yet so I must be okay” mentality based on privileges that include race, an old-money speaking voice, and the ability to churn out copy very fast—and a lot of magical thinking. Like a lot of gig workers, I’m one hospitalization away from homelessness, yet I tend to imagine I’m a member of the empowered intelligentsia. At the same time, for a Chattanoogan I really am remarkably privileged. This cheek-to-cheek dance of privilege and precariousness is not a good thing. It allows us to tell ourselves falsehoods; it underwrites perverse alliances while masking the need for real, solid social connection—networks, in other words. For those with the most precarious income and housing, I found out, networks are missing; yet, they’re key to stability. Chattanooga is the Gig City; our median income is growing; but our income disparity is growing, too. About 20 percent of us live in poverty. Disparities fall across multiple, related vectors—neighborhoods are astoundingly segregated by income level. Census tract 120 (Lookout Mountain) has an average income of $124,028, according to Census data, while a stone’s throw down the hill, Census tract 19 (Alton Park) has a median income of less than a sixth of that, at $19,293. Race and gender also impact wealth and poverty—though Black people only account for a third of our population, they make up more than 45 percent of Chattanoogans in poverty. Race and neighborhood patterns aren’t accidental; they represent a shunting of populations around as some neighborhoods become more “desirable” and developments price existing communities out of their homes, leading to further community breakdown and exacerbated inequality. (Chattanooga Organized for Action has a collection of resources on neighborhood migration and housing.) Moving from the city to the family level, The Times Free Press’s masterful “The Poverty Puzzle” series describes the struggles facing individual families as they strive—and often fail—to climb out of poverty. If anything, the article argues, growing up poor in Chattanooga is a predictor of living in even deeper poverty as an adult. Similarly, passing barriers from low-middle to middle income becomes more difficult; the poles (wealth and poverty) are becoming, metaphorically speaking, “stickier”, while the middle is dwindling. When asked to look at this puzzle through the lens of what the individual Chattanoogan can do to build wealth, or at the very least to escape the “next emergency” cycle familiar to poor and lower-middle class people, at first I felt like I was looking at an elephant through a magnifying glass. This is backwards! We’re talking systemic inequality! This is applying bootstrap logic to issues way too big for bootstrapping! But as I talked to experts, I found that yeah, understanding wealth—or failing to understand it, in my case—is pretty important. And we develop that understanding through networks.

Banking—Yes, You Need To. No, It’s Not Scary. “How long ago was that [since you were afraid of banks]?” Dionne R. Jenkins, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, asks me. I feel like I’m visiting a therapist. Less than two decades, I admit. Like a lot of people, I saw banks as black holes into which money fell and might not—what with fees and charges—ever come out again. I kicked and complained the first time a job made me set up direct deposit. “We still hear that today!” Jenkins says warmly. “But anybody can open an account with a credit union; we offer multiple accounts with no fees at all.” For people without experience having money—people without basic financial literacy—“changing mindsets is difficult,” Jenkins says. “We’ll send wealth advisors out to talk to people with no money.” People need answers to basic questions such as, “How do you start saving to gain wealth? How do you start saving to gain access to money?” Jenkins says. “We take experts in our organization to break it down to show steps to how you get there. “We meet people where they are—we take the scary factor out of it, humanize it, here’s where I think you are, here’s how you can take the steps to get there. Once you see them as an individual and talk with them about how they can do it, it breaks down the unknown.” There are two sides to this conversation. On one hand, people who are unbanked benefit from regularizing their finances, even if it may seem scary. On the other hand, institutions need to look at everyone, whether fast-food employees or gig workers, as potential partners, treating them with trust and respect. That, says Jessica McCosh, APR, marking specialist with TVFCU, is where organizations like TVFCU come in. “When you go into our branches, financial services consultants are there to help members and guide them,” she says. “We are very intentional about building trust with our member base.” For a simple illustration, Jenkins says, members and tellers generally look at computer screens together, rather than only the teller seeing the member’s information on the screen. TVFCU also works intentionally around areas of diversity and inclusion, she says, which again manifests in how people are treated. Employees work to unlearn unconscious biases that may affect financial outcomes for clients. These include race bias as well as bias against non-English speakers and gender minorities. Of course, Jenkins and McCosh add that credit unions are the best places to keep your money secure—no credit checks to become a member, dividends paid on even small accounts, no minimum opening deposit. “We go into schools and talk about financial literacy and why it’s important to start saving,” Jenkins says. “The thought is, you are saving at home in a piggy bank, but move it to a credit union and you can earn dividends on your money as well.” Home Ownership, Not Just for the House Back to Allyson Ford, the real estate agent. She sees her job not as making individual sales, but helping people “move forward in life and finances with home ownership.” Home ownership, she continues, is empowering. New home owners “feel better about themselves; there is confidence, they have a sense of being in the community, more rooted…a sense of accomplishment.” And indeed, home ownership can underlie a larger stability in life. Still, how do you get there? Ford explains that realtors will work with young people, those with minimal savings, even those going through job loss or divorce. Mortgage companies can find options for people without money for a down payment—the Veteran’s Administration, Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, the Federal Housing Administration, and other organizations can all provide down payment assistance, Ford says.