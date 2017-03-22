Learning To Survive: Battling Cancer After Treatment

Breast Cancer survivor Meghan Greene talks about learning to live after cancer

Meghan Greene was only 30 years old when it happened. Her general practitioner had been admonishing her to schedule a gynecological exam, something Meghan admits she had been putting off longer than she should (they aren’t particularly pleasant after all.)

The appointment was early in the week and during the routine breast exam a lump was discovered. A mammogram was scheduled for the next day, then an ultrasound, and finally at the end of the week, a biopsy.

This meant Meghan had the entire weekend to think on the potential results and while friends and family tried to reassure her: “You’re too young!”, “There’s no history of it in your family!”, Meghan says that deep down, she already knew.

The call came on Monday morning, the pronouncement terse; the results were positive, it was breast cancer. Despite her best efforts to steel herself against it, the words were overwhelming.

“I felt like I was underwater. Light and color were muted, sound was muffled, everything seemed distant. Finally, I said, ‘Okay, what do we do next?’”

Chemotherapy came first, four and a half months of it. Pain, fatigue, nausea and a litany of other side effects were difficult to cope with, but the consequences of no chemo were ultimately worse. There was the inevitable hair loss, of course, and the less visible but longer lasting cognitive difficulties which can linger for months or even years after treatment.

Even now Meghan, a genuinely charming and articulate woman, experiences frustration at times when her thoughts become disconnected and the right words won’t come. Fortunately, it is a condition that continues to improve with time.

Surgery followed the chemotherapy, a lumpectomy in this case rather than a mastectomy. Next came radiation therapy that unfortunately had to be delayed halfway through the treatment course as it was causing Meghan, whose skin is particularly sensitive, severe burns.

For a year following the surgery and radiation therapy, Meghan had to receive regular intravenous infusions of the drug herceptin and even now is taking daily medications and will for the next ten years.

The good news at the end of all the treatment is that she is cancer free, for now.

“Every survivor knows that there is always some fear of recurrence. It isn’t overwhelming, you live your life, but you stay vigilant. The battle isn’t over after treatment.”

The bout with cancer had at least one unexpected after-effect for Ms. Greene. Long term career plans of working with a non-profit group had led her to obtain a degree in that field, but she had always envisioned herself working in music or the arts.

The idea of working in anything related to medicine wasn’t even a consideration, at least until her own experience put her in touch with a number of support groups and non-profit organizations dedicated to serving cancer patients and survivors.

Call it fate, karma, kismet or just circumstance; her education and the aftermath of her ordeal put her in the right place at the right time and today Meghan Greene serves as the executive director of Breast Cancer Support Services, a non-profit organization based in Chattanooga serving nineteen counties in Tennessee, Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama.

“Breast Cancer Support Services was founded in Elaine Hill’s basement when she realized, after her own breast cancer diagnosis, that there were very few resources available, particularly to lower income survivors,” explains Greene. “I know breast cancer awareness is everywhere now, but Elaine started our organization when it wasn’t really something that was even spoken of publicly. There is still no one else in this area doing what we do. We’ve accomplished a lot in our 25 years, in no small part thanks to Elaine and other founding members.”