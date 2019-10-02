Let Us Rise Above The Chaos

The struggle for LGBTQ acceptance continues across the country

October is Pride Month in Chattanooga, and there are lots of happenings and celebrations scheduled for the entire month.

Kicking off this Sunday is the Chattanooga Pride Festival along the banks of the Tennessee River at Ross’s Landing, featuring the annual Pride Parade along with a host of performances, a vendors market, food, drinks, face painting, and so much more.

But there is more to Pride than just celebration. It’s also a time to reflect on the the members of LGBTQ+ community who have been striving valiantly to overcome tremendous obstacles.

JARED’S STORY

Jared was only 12 when he received his first beating. Here’s what happened.

In a tiny, Southern, Bible-belt town is a tiny church, proudly perched on a hill along the main thoroughfare, built of brick—solid and trustworthy.

Despite its diminutive size, this church is very busy and very important to the community, being the home not only of Sunday services, but also of Wednesday night Bible study, summer camp for the kids, weddings, funerals, holiday festivities, and much more. And, as is quite typical, the church provides the centerpiece of religious practice for many families who live in the area.

The minister is of booming voice; elderly, known to be cantankerous and harsh with his opinions, he elicits both respect and fear from his parishioners. His is the voice of Elderly and Wise Authority. He is a messenger from God.

Jared’s family, like most in town, attends church at least once a week. The last sermon Jared remembers left a powerful impression. The minister orated in his loud, some would say angry, dogmatic style, fist pounding on the lectern, and told his people that God had a hatred for murderers, prostitutes, drug addicts, liars, rapists…and homosexuals.

Jared is a smart, shy kid. He is a skilled soccer player as well as trumpeter in the band. A good student, he doesn’t give his teachers—or his parents—any trouble. But after that last sermon, trouble started to find Jared.

At 12 he didn’t know if he was gay or straight, although he often felt confused and different from many of the other boys. (Such feelings are actually quite common during pre-teen and teenage years.) But some of the kids had had their suspicions about Jared and were feeling emboldened. Jared was perceived to be gay. And along with that perception came tauntings, whispers, rumors, and then escalating, aggressive behaviors such as shoving between classes, graffiti on his locker, and threatening texts.

The minister spoke in church that day and said that God hates homosexuals and the good, God-fearing people of his congregation nodded. They would never consider speaking up in disagreement, even if they believed otherwise. If they doubted, they kept it to themselves.

But see, the minister wasn’t around when several of his drunken young male parishioners hid in the shadows with clubs one night and beat the daylights out of the boy who was “different”. The minister didn’t go to the hospital to see the result of that violent night. He didn’t visit the family and bear witness to their grief, confusion, and worry. Jared was on life support for two days. His family and a few close friends were, understandably, emotional wrecks. The doctors were not encouraging.

The minister also wasn’t present when, several years after that sermon, the young boy once so filled with promise was now filled with self-hatred and, shortly after high school graduation, attempted to take his own life. The bullying, the grotesque meanness, the decidedly un-Christian-like behavior escalated, year after year. Permission had been granted by the booming voice from the pulpit, just that once, and that had been enough: God hates homosexuals.