Look! Up In The Sky! It's A Bird!

“Birders” have long known Chattanooga is a bird watching paradise

Birdwatching, or birding, is one of the most popular hobbies in the world. Millions of people of all ages and backgrounds enjoy watching and studying birds. At first, the satisfaction comes from being able to identify wild birds in their natural habitat by sight and or sound. As you become a more experienced birder, you will realize birds have instincts we as humans do not.

And if you start birding as a hobby, you will also soon realize our scenic city and the surrounding areas have some of the most diverse habitats to observe and learn from our feathered friends.

“Most people start with a feeder in their backyard and watch hummingbirds from their window,” says Danny Gaddy, President of the Chattanooga Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society and a past state president. “It doesn’t require a lot money and anyone can do it, especially young people.”

Gaddy compares birding to a pastime made popular by millennials last year.

“Think of it this way,” Gaddy says. “It’s just like Pokemon Go. That game took people outside to hunt computer-based creatures, but with birding, you find creatures natural to their habitat and are able to learn from them.”

Another essential every birder should bring is binoculars. They will magnify the bird so you can more easily see their markings. Lightweight binoculars can be a beginning birder’s best friend.

Once you are properly equipped, you can pretty much start birding anytime.

“It’s like a worldwide scavenger hunt,” says Kyle Simpson, Executive Director of Audubon Acres in Chattanooga. “You can do it all year and you can do it anywhere.”Simpson grew up in Galveston, Texas and used to work summer jobs with the National Park Service. He remembers seeing the migration and the great bird watching opportunities on the Gulf Coast every year.

“When I moved here about five years ago, many of the birds transferred over better than the wildlife,” says Simpson. Now he heads one of the most diverse habitats for birds in the area.

“Audubon Acres is unique because it’s easily accessible,” says Simpson. “You don’t have to travel very far to see a wide variety of birds.”

South Chickamauga Creek at Audubon Acres is the perfect strategic streamside location with a mix of open meadows, pines, and hardwood forests. Here you can see migrating species such as thrushes, vireos, warblers, tanagers, and flycatchers. Great horned, barred, and eastern screech owls are seen regularly. Red-shouldered hawks nest here, and it is the only known local nesting site for the state threatened sharp-shinned hawk.

Even though you can watch birds all year round, spring and fall are the best time to see these migrating birds.

“The birds seem to take their time more in the spring,” adds Simpson. “They aren’t in such a hurry to get to warmer climates as they are to get out of colder climates. They are in less of a rush.”

The National Audubon Society has a rich and deep history of birdwatching, but joining any club will help the beginning birder.

“When you’re around other educated people who have a passion for birds, you’re going to learn,” says David Stone, Programs Vice President for the TOS. The society brings in monthly speakers who share their birding experiences from around the regions and around the world.

“We have professors who track birds and update us on their status, “says Stone. “Some of our members take birding trips as far away as Australia, New Guinea, and South and Central America.”

Stone recently retired as Superintendent of the Honors Golf Course in Ooltewah and recalls the event that got him interested in preserving birds and their habitat.“We were cleaning one summer and found two baby bluebirds,” recalls Stone. “We ended up raising them and they would come back every year and eat out of our hands. There is so much beauty in the birds here it’s hard to resist.”