Look! Up In The Sky! It's A Bird!

“Birders” have long known Chattanooga is a bird watching paradise
Birdwatching, or birding, is one of the most popular hobbies in the world. Millions of people of all ages and backgrounds enjoy watching and studying birds. At first, the satisfaction comes from being able to identify wild birds in their natural habitat by sight and or sound. As you become a more experienced birder, you will realize birds have instincts we as humans do not.
And if you start birding as a hobby, you will also soon realize our scenic city and the surrounding areas have some of the most diverse habitats to observe and learn from our feathered friends.
“Most people start with a feeder in their backyard and watch hummingbirds from their window,” says Danny Gaddy, President of the Chattanooga Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society and a past state president. “It doesn’t require a lot money and anyone can do it, especially young people.”
Gaddy compares birding to a pastime made popular by millennials last year.
“Think of it this way,” Gaddy says. “It’s just like Pokemon Go. That game took people outside to hunt computer-based creatures, but with birding, you find creatures natural to their habitat and are able to learn from them.”
Another essential every birder should bring is binoculars. They will magnify the bird so you can more easily see their markings. Lightweight binoculars can be a beginning birder’s best friend.
Once you are properly equipped, you can pretty much start birding anytime.
“It’s like a worldwide scavenger hunt,” says Kyle Simpson, Executive Director of Audubon Acres in Chattanooga. “You can do it all year and you can do it anywhere.”Simpson grew up in Galveston, Texas and used to work summer jobs with the National Park Service. He remembers seeing the migration and the great bird watching opportunities on the Gulf Coast every year.
“When I moved here about five years ago, many of the birds transferred over better than the wildlife,” says Simpson. Now he heads one of the most diverse habitats for birds in the area.
“Audubon Acres is unique because it’s easily accessible,” says Simpson. “You don’t have to travel very far to see a wide variety of birds.”
South Chickamauga Creek at Audubon Acres is the perfect strategic streamside location with a mix of open meadows, pines, and hardwood forests. Here you can see migrating species such as thrushes, vireos, warblers, tanagers, and flycatchers. Great horned, barred, and eastern screech owls are seen regularly. Red-shouldered hawks nest here, and it is the only known local nesting site for the state threatened sharp-shinned hawk.
Even though you can watch birds all year round, spring and fall are the best time to see these migrating birds.
“The birds seem to take their time more in the spring,” adds Simpson. “They aren’t in such a hurry to get to warmer climates as they are to get out of colder climates. They are in less of a rush.”
The National Audubon Society has a rich and deep history of birdwatching, but joining any club will help the beginning birder.
“When you’re around other educated people who have a passion for birds, you’re going to learn,” says David Stone, Programs Vice President for the TOS. The society brings in monthly speakers who share their birding experiences from around the regions and around the world.
“We have professors who track birds and update us on their status, “says Stone. “Some of our members take birding trips as far away as Australia, New Guinea, and South and Central America.”
Stone recently retired as Superintendent of the Honors Golf Course in Ooltewah and recalls the event that got him interested in preserving birds and their habitat.“We were cleaning one summer and found two baby bluebirds,” recalls Stone. “We ended up raising them and they would come back every year and eat out of our hands. There is so much beauty in the birds here it’s hard to resist.”
Another great location to delight in woodland birding and pristine hiking trails is the Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center. With more than 300 acres to explore, the nature center offers birders an opportunity to witness Tennessee’s birds in the wild as well as an up-close and personal. Birds in the center’s wildlife wonderland have sustained permanent injuries that prevent them from returning to the wild.
Great horned owls, red-tailed hawks, barred owls, barn owls, and vultures are just a few of the nature center’s treasures. The Blue Heron Boardwalk provides an easy-to-navigate trek through peaceful wetlands where visitors can observe blue heron and other water fowl in their natural habitats.
Citizen scientists also play a huge role in observing birds and their behavior.“Every year these citizen scientists will expand their circle centered on local hotspots like the Chickamauga Dam, Nickajack Lake or Hiwassee Refuge,” says Gaddy. “They collect data they can in turn give to scientists which can be helpful.”Scientists constantly analyze this data to figure out things that come instinctually to birds.
“Birds know when to take cover,” adds Gaddy. “They can pick up on low sounds we can’t hear. One year when we had an active tornado season, many birds picked up and flew south to avoid any trouble.”
Birding also provides its share of surprises and aberrations not easily explained.“I have seen birds who weren’t even supposed to be on this continent,” exclaims Gaddy. “The scissor-tailed flycatcher is a good example. It’s supposed to be a western bird but we have been seeing them here the last couple of years for whatever reason.”
Simpson remembers his Dad pointing out the bird when he was young.
“The scissor-tailed flycatcher is more common where I’m from so rarity can be subjective,” adds Simpson.
The Golden-winged warbler is another beautiful bird whose numbers are dwindling.“Scientists are putting bands on them to track which trees they are nesting in,” says Gaddy.
Gaddy can’t believe how much technology has advanced since he began birding in 1987. Cornell University launched Ebird in 2002, an online database where recreational and professional bird watchers can upload their findings to track birds all over the world.
“The website will notify you when a certain bird is in your area,” says Gaddy. “Also you have to document this stuff because what’s there today may not necessarily be there tomorrow.”
Which leads us to the importance of preserving our local habitats to help endangered bird species.
“The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will do what they call hacking, where they take the eggs of the bald eagle and raise them until they can be released in the wild,” says Stone. “They are also doing this with cranes to reestablish migration.”
Scientists take great care not to let these birds imprint on humans so they can essentially identify as a bald eagle or crane once reintroduced into their respective habitat.
“Some birds adapt well to captivity but many do not,” says Gaddy. “There is a current book out about Mozart’s tame Starling, which are considered an invasive species that shouldn’t even be on the European continent. However, if you learn about what a cool mimic and a cool pet the bird became for Mozart and for the author of the book, you view starlings in a very different way.”
But beyond understanding bird habitat and helping to preserve it, most beginning birders get into the hobby purely for entertainment.
“A great way to recognize a particular bird is by their call,” says Simpson. “Then you’re like, oh yeah, that’s the bird that used to keep me up at night.”
Even years later, experienced birders don’t forget some of the rare sights they have seen.
“I remember being in Costa Rica and coming across a flashy bird called a Quetzal,” recalls Gaddy. “In terms of rarity, it was quite a find.”
Simpson names the Black and White Warbler as his favorite bird in terms of beauty.“My favorite bird song comes from the Pileated Woodpecker,” adds Simpson. “Another favorite of mine is the Carolina Wren. They are super curious and a hoot to watch.”It’s taken a lifetime of learning for these experienced birders to recognize, specialize and enjoy the birds right outside their back door. As a beginning birder, don’t get discouraged. Start by learning the easy ones first and soon you’ll be surprised to realize that you know most of the birds that visit your feeder.
“If you don’t know your birds, come with us and we will help you learn to identify by sight and by sound,” says Gaddy. “It is a bit magical to learn that there are so many interesting and varied species of birds right in your back yard.”
Photography by Dave Spicer and Ray Zimmerman