Love Off The Beaten Path

Make this Valentine's Day something special and memorable
Love is in the air as Saint Valentine’s Day inches nearer and nearer. With so many individual ideas, thoughts, and feelings that surround the occasion, the day is often subjected to ridicule and debate, and is widely believed to be a manufactured Hallmark Holiday.
While it is true that an estimated one billion cards are given and received annually on February 14th to celebrate the holiday, it shouldn’t matter. Life can get busy for everybody, and it undoubtedly should never be an obligation to express the love that is inside of them for another person, the opportunity should merely be seized.
Frequency, energy, and wavelengths all combine to connect the universe and everything in it. No matter what the individual thoughts or feelings of the masses about Valentine’s Day are, one thing is for certain, the thoughts and feelings about it are there. With everybody having love on the brain, or in their heart, a certain signal is getting sent out: the frequency of love.
Nobody should be compelled to show love. They should just ride the waves and take time out of their ever so “busy” lives to feel the love that is in the atmosphere; and not simply feel forced to go through the motion.
According to the History Channel, there are several belief systems in tact that mysteriously swirl around the origin of Saint Valentine. Legend has it that Valentine was a Catholic Priest who served during the third century in Rome.
During that time frame, “the Emperor, Claudius II, decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, he outlawed marriage for young men. Valentine, realizing the injustice of the decree, defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. When Valentine’s actions were discovered, Claudius ordered that he be put to death.”
The history of Saint Valentine’s Day dates the end of the fifth century, when Pope Gelasius declared that February 14th be celebrated as a day to honor love and the martyred Saint Valentine. During the Middle Ages it was commonly believed that February 14th was the beginning of birds’ mating season, which sparked the idea that the middle of February, Saint Valentine’s Day, should be spent romantically.
Traditionally, those that do agree to go through the motions cop-out, and a do the “dinner and a movie” thing to accommodate their significant other’s Valentine wishes. There are, however, many more options and things that people can do to celebrate love.
Love is courageous, adventurous, exciting, bitter, sweet, and everything in between. Break the mold, do something off of the beaten path, find something special to do with that person, to remember what it was in the first place that united you. And to help out, here are a few suggestions.
Take A Romantic Hike
Chattanooga is known for its glorious trails with endless views and wonders. Trail guide maps are readily available to locate the many different trails. The difficulty is normally marked between Intermediate and Difficult, so you could find one that suits your physical abilities, pack a picnic basket, and spend some potentially magical quality time with your lover.
Signal and Lookout Mountains are both good starting places to look for trail destinations, but there are many in between. Some of the local trails lead to awesome waterfalls (Middle Creek near the bottom of Signal Mountain is highly recommended), so perhaps venturing to one of those would be the move.
“Love Thyself” Yin-Yoga with Essential Oil, Chocolate, and Wine
Something different for couples to experience together would be to attend “Love Thyself” Yin-Yoga with Essential Oil, Chocolate, and Wine, hosted at Southern Soul Yoga in downtown Chattanooga.
According to their website, couples or individuals can “Soothe the soul and awaken senses in this Yin Yoga Class suitable for all levels (no experience necessary). Essential Oils will be applied topically throughout this class for you to inhale or place on different parts of the body. Through aromatherapy we awaken the senses, are transcended to past events and memories, and soothe and heal the body. Following your one-hour Yin Class you will be able to relax and enjoy wine and chocolate with your sweetheart or with the community as a whole.”
The event is scheduled on February 14th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit southernsoulyoga.com. Just note that you have the option to forgo oils if you are scent sensitive.
Escape Chattanooga
While there is not a set Valentine’s day theme to speak of at this adventure, it still would be a very cool activity to do with your person. Solve the mystery of the Inheritance room where “as a contingency plan for his death, your late uncle left hidden clues and instructions in his will for you to find and carry out.”
The Inheritance is a clue-like escape room that is part mystery and part mission. Arguably Chattanooga’s most challenging escape room, the details of this experience remain suspiciously vague.
Or you could attempt to save the world from a global pandemic in the post-apocalyptic virus infested escape room (if you dare), in the Vaccine: Search for the Cure Room. For more information, visit escapeexperience.com.
Nude Model Drawing Classes at the Lit Art Gallery
The beginner to mid-career artists seeking critical thinking, discussion, and a creative space to engage with their local community of artists. This a is a great opportunity to break the mold of traditional dates and do something creative and purposeful. Watch your Valentine come to life as they express their creative selves at this lively art class. For more information, visit their website at litartgallery.com
Couples Massage Workshop at Studio 59 Aveda Salon and Spa
This is the Valentine’s Day experience that keeps giving all year as couples learn how to pamper their Valentine by learning the art of massage from a licensed massage therapist. Megan Stone, will be teaching participants how to perform a therapeutic massage that can ease stress and tension while drawing the two together and deepening their connection through touch. For more information, visit the website at studio59salonspa.com.
Rock City
Rock City is a truly spectacular place, and often overlooked by locals. It really is the perfect place to spend with a Valentine. You could spend Valentine's on Lover’s Leap, as part of their Valentine Package, but that is just one part of the glorious grounds. The scenery is unmatched, and it definitely falls under the take a hike category as well, because there is lots to explore.
The Valentine’s Day Package includes admission for two, a slice of special Valentines fudge, two glasses of sparkling wine or cider, and a souvenir photo.
Once couples complete the Lovers Leap part of Rock City, they still have ample things to do. This destination is highly recommended for a place to go feel the love. For more information, visit their website at seerockcity.com
Romance at Ruby Falls
The romantic Valentine’s Day event is a lantern tour of the cave and waterfall. Hear the love story of Leo Lambert, who discovered and named the falls, and named it after his wife, Ruby. Also experience the view from the Lookout Mountain Tower. While some may think of Ruby Falls as a “tourist trap”, it most certainly isn’t. In fact, it is an incredible place. Trust me, this place is worth the visit, especially on Valentine’s Day with your special Valentine. For more information, visit their website at rubyfalls.com
Tennessee Valley Railroad Valentine’s Day Dinner
Take a trip aboard one of the Tennessee Valley’s dinner trains. Trips include a four-course fine dining experience on board a restored 1924 dining car. The excursion trains depart from Chattanooga’s Grand Junction Station at 5:30 p.m. and again at 8 p.m.
The train travels at a leisurely pace through portions of urban Chattanooga, passing Warner Park Zoo and Chattanooga National Cemetery. There are many food options to choose from, and available upgrades.
If going out for dinner is an option, you might as well do it somewhere fancy like on a train. It certainly is not a cookie cutter way to take on Valentine’s Day. For more information, please visit tvrail.com.
There really is no right or wrong answer about what to do on Valentine’s Day with your partner, but hopefully this will help to give you some out of the box activities for ideas. Other off the beaten path things to do would be to rent bikes from bike Chattanooga at one of the many rental locations around downtown and go explore Chattanooga’s hidden fine art.
Or try Geocaching, it is loads of fun. Just bring some trinkets to swap in case of successful box discovery. There are multiple apps to download that lets anybody feeling adventurous just jump in and play.
Couples could find a local dance spot that offers training lessons for different dance styles, and learn to Tango, Salsa, or Swing Dance. There are multiple options available at places all over the city. Both individuals in various sets of couples all over Chattanooga would probably be perfectly content with some flowers, card, and chocolate, or dinner and a movie, so don’t stress about it too much.
Although I will say that if they were happy with the cookie cutter Valentine’s Day meh, then imagine how cool you would look if you took charge, and decided to take them to something different this year. Single people, better luck next year, don’t be sad, own it. Do whatever you want. Carpe diem.