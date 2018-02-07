Love Off The Beaten Path

Make this Valentine's Day something special and memorable

Love is in the air as Saint Valentine’s Day inches nearer and nearer. With so many individual ideas, thoughts, and feelings that surround the occasion, the day is often subjected to ridicule and debate, and is widely believed to be a manufactured Hallmark Holiday.

While it is true that an estimated one billion cards are given and received annually on February 14th to celebrate the holiday, it shouldn’t matter. Life can get busy for everybody, and it undoubtedly should never be an obligation to express the love that is inside of them for another person, the opportunity should merely be seized.

Frequency, energy, and wavelengths all combine to connect the universe and everything in it. No matter what the individual thoughts or feelings of the masses about Valentine’s Day are, one thing is for certain, the thoughts and feelings about it are there. With everybody having love on the brain, or in their heart, a certain signal is getting sent out: the frequency of love.

Nobody should be compelled to show love. They should just ride the waves and take time out of their ever so “busy” lives to feel the love that is in the atmosphere; and not simply feel forced to go through the motion.

According to the History Channel, there are several belief systems in tact that mysteriously swirl around the origin of Saint Valentine. Legend has it that Valentine was a Catholic Priest who served during the third century in Rome.

During that time frame, “the Emperor, Claudius II, decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, he outlawed marriage for young men. Valentine, realizing the injustice of the decree, defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. When Valentine’s actions were discovered, Claudius ordered that he be put to death.”

The history of Saint Valentine’s Day dates the end of the fifth century, when Pope Gelasius declared that February 14th be celebrated as a day to honor love and the martyred Saint Valentine. During the Middle Ages it was commonly believed that February 14th was the beginning of birds’ mating season, which sparked the idea that the middle of February, Saint Valentine’s Day, should be spent romantically.

Traditionally, those that do agree to go through the motions cop-out, and a do the “dinner and a movie” thing to accommodate their significant other’s Valentine wishes. There are, however, many more options and things that people can do to celebrate love.

Love is courageous, adventurous, exciting, bitter, sweet, and everything in between. Break the mold, do something off of the beaten path, find something special to do with that person, to remember what it was in the first place that united you. And to help out, here are a few suggestions.

Take A Romantic Hike

Chattanooga is known for its glorious trails with endless views and wonders. Trail guide maps are readily available to locate the many different trails. The difficulty is normally marked between Intermediate and Difficult, so you could find one that suits your physical abilities, pack a picnic basket, and spend some potentially magical quality time with your lover.

Signal and Lookout Mountains are both good starting places to look for trail destinations, but there are many in between. Some of the local trails lead to awesome waterfalls (Middle Creek near the bottom of Signal Mountain is highly recommended), so perhaps venturing to one of those would be the move.

“Love Thyself” Yin-Yoga with Essential Oil, Chocolate, and Wine

Something different for couples to experience together would be to attend “Love Thyself” Yin-Yoga with Essential Oil, Chocolate, and Wine, hosted at Southern Soul Yoga in downtown Chattanooga.