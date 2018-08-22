Mac ‘N Cheese Will Save The World

How this tasty dish will bring peace in these turbulent times

In these troublesome times, when brother fights against brother, when children rise against their parents, when Kardashian struggles against Kardashian—we, the good citizens of the land of the free and home of the brave look out across the amber waves of grain and purple mountains majesty for a soothing balm to heal the divide that cleaves us asunder.

We seek comfort amidst the storms that rage and cry out for a dose of cosmic ‘Tussin to cool our inflamed hearts.

Some seek relief in the arms of digital communities, warming themselves in the embers of their own tribe’s outrage; others find solace in the downy-soft cradle of avoidance, while still others look to religion, imploring Jesus through daily prayers to strap on his sandals and personally come take care of this situation.

But there is another way.

Within the pantries, refrigerators, and culinary traditions of every American lie the ingredients for a palliative panacea that celebrates what we each have in common over what threatens to tear us apart. Thomas Jefferson knew it. Patty LaBelle knew it. My grandmother certainly knew it. And in our heart of hearts, we all know and believe in the restorative power of macaroni and cheese.

Some folks insist that macaroni and cheese is an American innovation, but these people should lay off the pipe because neither cheese nor macaroni are American inventions and even a cursory look at the dish’s history offers several competing origin accounts dating back centuries before America was even a glimmer in Ben Franklin’s eye. So how did this glorious and curative combination become so ingrained in the land of milk and honey?

Macaroni and cheese’s history in the United States starts with the European elite, who, by the late 1700's were enjoying pasta and cheese dishes from Sicily, Naples and Rome that included flavors like cinnamon, rosewater and sugar, because they apparently thought cheese and pasta should taste like my grandmother’s good Sunday perfume.

America’s own elite followed Continental culture and food trends closely, and without an Instagram account among the bunch, managed to make macaroni and cheese trend in the United States, in part due to Thomas Jefferson’s well know love of the dish. Jefferson was known as a passionate gourmand and acquired a taste for mac and cheese during his tenure as American ambassador to France, even serving an early version for guests at a state dinner during his presidency.

(Although Thomas Jefferson usually gets the credit for bringing macaroni and cheese to the US, he wasn’t throwing on an apron after a long day of politickin’ and cooking up batches for the family. It was, of course, his enslaved black chef James Hemmings who learned and actually made the dish.)

For decades, macaroni and cheese was a luxury food for wealthy, upper class Americans while the slaves who did the actual cooking and other poor citizens of that era were never able to enjoy the dish themselves because the main ingredients were rare and expensive.

That is until the Industrial Revolution made pasta and cheese, the sacred dyad of mac and cheese ingredients, available to the unwashed masses.

The emergence of pasta factories put one piece of the mac-and-cheese-for-the-masses puzzle in place, but the key that opened the gooey, cheesy floodgates was the advent of processed cheese. Processed cheese is essentially cheese that’s been emulsified and cooked to render it dramatically less perishable.

The upside is that this is a good way to make food for soldiers and to make crappy cheese into something edible while getting as much food as possible from every drop of moo juice. The downside is that now we have generations of Americans that have never had macaroni and cheese made with real cheese. These poor souls not only have to deal with living in a country scarred by the divisiveness of the day, but have been deprived of the very thing that could smooth the rough edges of warring tweets and combative countrymen.