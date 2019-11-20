Martial Arts Is Alive And Kicking

A multitude of martial arts is all around us

On a cold Saturday evening at the Chattanooga Convention Center I watch as three-foot and shorter fighters kick and punch re-breakable boards with the intensity of focused monks at prayer. Proud parents and an equally proud sensei look on in groups, some cheer and clap, others nod stoically. Medals are awarded, hugs, handshakes and praises are given in abundance.

A sense of competition is there but also a greater sense of community and cooperation. I snake my way around blue square mats arranged in islands surrounded by folding chairs that are empty, everyone is standing, everyone is involved.

This is one of two annual tournaments held by Rick Hall’s Tiger Martial Arts, one of the largest and oldest Taekwondo institutions in the city. At thirty-one years in operation and with numerous sister dojos spread around Tennessee and Alabama, Rick Hall is a household name around town. There are other names though; any cursory Google search of “martial arts in Chattanooga” will render over seventeen results with a few one-night-a-week dojos operating out of garages and churches.

I stand with Chance McDaniel, a buddy from college, and now a full-time instructor at Rick Hall’s in Hixson. We watch the kids break boards and get into stances on blue mats, preparing themselves for the next rounds. Though we haven’t seen each other in a few years, we settled into a comfortable familiarity as we chatted over our shared ideas of martial arts around the city. To Chance, the decision to live a disciplined life of individual merit with the rush of fighting competitions was all he needed to fall in love with Taekwondo at the age of twelve.

“Team sports are great, don’t get me wrong, but with martial arts it’s all about the individual’s effort and dedication to training. There is something about the responsibility that makes you a stronger person which in-turn makes the teams or dojos stronger, and that is evident at events like these,” Chance said.

Chance’s journey with martial arts had me thinking about my own relationship with martial arts though it has been a strange one. I’ve never been formally trained to any degree but I’ve done Shotokan kata (exercises) on the beaches of Okinawa, Tai Chi in a town called Hinoko and sparred with the godfathers of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) with some krav maga sprinkled along the way. I’ve had my butt whooped by some of the best and know enough to be dangerous in a pinch if my talking skills fail; thankfully they haven’t.

But my Berserker approach to self-defense was spawned from necessity rather than desire to become a better person. Where I grew up in the eighties and nineties, you either fought or got your ass handed to you on a daily basis. Sure, after the Karate Kid there was a boom of dojos sprouting up in America but none where I had lived.

Bullying was just part of my world, just a fact of life that parents in my neck of the woods dealt with by instilling harsher beatings should you come home beaten. It was brutal times and even more so if you were a skinny shy boy who liked comic books. With no true access to disciplined training you had to improvise, adapt, and be meaner than the kids messing with you. I learned if you hit fast, hard, and with complete conviction and total disregard for pain or consequences then you got left alone.

At twelve years old I learned how to weaponize raw aggression, it would be twelve more years before I learned to control it and another twelve before I’d have mastery over it. The times between could’ve saved me some grief, some fights that I should’ve walked away from to fights I should’ve followed through on.