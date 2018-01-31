Mayor, Senator…Now What?

Bob Corker’s work is not done in DC, but Chattanooga is calling

For a quarter of a century, Bob Corker has been in the public eye. Notably, he’s been in the national public eye almost constantly during the past few months. In 1994, at age 41, he launched his first campaign for U.S. Senate, and was defeated in the primary by future senator Bill Frist.

Appointed commissioner of finance and administration for the state of Tennessee by former governor Don Sundquist, he took four years off after that position, then was elected mayor of Chattanooga in 2000, serving one four-year term.

Elected to the Senate in 2006, he was reelected in 2012, and became chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in 2015. He also sits on the Senate’s Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs and Budget Committees and the Special Committee on Aging.

But on Sept. 26, 2017, Corker announced he would not seek reelection in 2018. In an exclusive interview, The Pulse asked him about past and current service—and what he intends to do post-Senate. Sen. Corker can candid about the different types of challenges faced by a city mayor and those faced by a U.S. senator.

The Pulse: What would you like to accomplish in your final months before leaving the Senate?

Sen. Bob Corker: I’ve actually got a year, and during that time, I’ll continue to work on the Iran nuclear deal issue to make some changes to the sunset provisions. I am working with [Democratic] Sen. Ben Cardin on this. [Other media reports state that he is “said to be working with Democrats to hold Iran accountable for ongoing ballistic missile construction.”]

I’ll be continuing to look at how to reform Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which failed during the housing crisis. It’s a heavy lift. Things around here don’t happen very quickly.

We want to figure out more efficient ways of delivering our [international] food aid. We could use the same amount of money to feed millions more people. The current system is too costly and cumbersome. We also want to support sustainable farming efforts.

We continue to work on the End Modern Slavery Initiative to end human trafficking around the world.

TP: What are the major differences in your experiences as mayor of Chattanooga and serving as a U.S. Senator?

BC: There are major differences. Executive and legislative offices are very, very different. In Chattanooga, I was able to create a bold vision for our community and make it happen…the 21st Century Waterfront, the Gig City concept, which was embraced by EPB, the public art initiative, Enterprise South, putting high-performance teachers in low-performing schools…Here, things move much more slowly. But the issues are huge.

TP: As part of Vision 2000, you “were instrumental in creating Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise.” Why, in your view, is it so difficult to replicate the success of a program like this at the national level?

BC: We took the CNE concept to use in crafting the End Modern Slavery Initiative Act. This would ask for $250 million from the U.S. for the first seven years, $500 million from other countries, and $750 million from private resources. There are many areas where public/private partnerships can work.

TP: In the current divided political climate, are there issues that can see bipartisan support?

BC: In the Foreign Affairs Committee, everything we do begins in a bipartisan way. The Russia sanctions bill, food aid reform…it’s one of the few committees that work that way.

TP: Do you feel the issues most impacting Tennesseans are being addressed at the national level? What are those issues, in your view?