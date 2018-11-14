Moving Beyond Farm To Table

How Chattanooga's restauranteurs have embraced local sourcing

It’s hard for me to talk about the “farm-to-table” movement without remembering the weekends my family would pile into our 1971 Pontiac Grand Prix and ride to the “curb market” just off of 11th Street.

Farmers lined the concrete docks, sitting on the back of their trucks, acknowledging you with an almost imperceptible nod as you eyed bushel baskets of Silver Queen corn, purple runner beans, and carefully filled pint baskets of bright yellow summer squash, deep red tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes, and other seasonal vegetables.

This usually meant I would be conscripted to help string, shuck and otherwise prepare these vegetables for canning, freezing or “puttin’ up”—but I loved it. I loved wandering the aisles of the curb market, I loved choosing just the right produce from the piles of potential candidates, and I loved sitting on my grandmother’s screened-in porch on red, lattice rockers and prepping vegetables until my hands “just tuckered out.” I loved it because when I dug into a meal that included that Silver Queen corn or those bright yellow squash, I had a connection from the farm to my plate.

I didn’t become aware of the phrase “farm-to-table” until I visited Chattanooga’s now shuddered “212 Market” in the early ‘90s. I was unaware of Alice Water’s groundbreaking restaurant Chez Panisse in Berkeley. I had given virtually no thought to Carlo Perini’s Slow Food Movement. At that point, I didn’t even know who Jeremiah Tower was. Like most of us, I had lost my connection to the sources of my food. Sure, I intellectually knew food came from farms, but over time I had become removed from it in the most practical of ways—I couldn’t tell you how my dinner got from the farm to my plate.

Now, almost thirty years later, you would have to have been living under a Golden Corral-shaped rock to not feel the effects of the farm-to-table movement. National chains like McDonald’s and Wendy’s jumped on the locally-sourced food marketing bandwagon long ago, and some local restaurant menus go to absurd lengths to reassure diners of the provenance of their ingredients, detailing the type of feed, parental lineage, birthday, favorite color and name of the chicken you’re having for dinner (last night I ate Colin—he was delicious).

But in spite of attempted hijackings by corporate marketing departments and the absurd lengths some restaurants have resorted to, farm-to-table has very honorable roots. When some of the first restaurants began listing the names of farms on their menus in the early ‘70s, it was to help people re-establish the link between the farms, seasons, and flavors of the food being served. They wanted to credit every link in the chain of events that led to the meal being served.

The philosophy at the heart of the farm-to-table movement is the belief that food should be produced by local farms and delivered directly to restaurants. “People love feeling a connection to their food, and seeing a farmer’s name on the menu gives them that connection,” says St. John’s Executive Chef Rebecca Barron. “We mistakenly believe that it’s this new, hip thing, but consider Alice Waters: the grandmother of farm to table cooking. She’s been a living example of it at Chez Panisse since 1971.”

There is, however, no single agreed upon definition that restaurants have to adhere to in order to label themselves a farm-to-table or farm-to-fork establishment.

Ocia Hartley, owner and Executive Chef of Syrup & Eggs explains that, “The words “fresh” or “natural” do not mean local, I want to see the name of the farm and perhaps which specific items your business supports using. We use the local products that make sense cost wise and will elevate the guest’s eating experience. Chattanooga maintains reasonable prices on eggs, local pork, mushrooms, herbs, and flowers that all come from within 30 miles of our restaurant.”