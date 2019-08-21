Our Distant Mobility Future

A deep dive into the world A.C. (After Car)

Cars have proven to be a surprisingly resilient invention. We’ve had them for coming up on 135 years now. We sell about $121 billion worth of them a year and while a recession or trade war may make a dip in those numbers, what else are you going to do? Ride a bus?

There aren’t many other late-19th century inventions that are still a huge part of our lives. Sure we like Coca-Cola, but it doesn’t define us (outside of certain parts of Atlanta, maybe) and even things like Edison’s incandescent light bulb, the typewriter and the old over-the-wires telephone have largely come and gone during the car’s ongoing lifespan.

And none of them have shaped not just our physical geography but our very direction as a species like the car.

There are cars (or at least Toyota pickups) almost literally everywhere. They are in Antarctica and they’ve driven to the North Pole. I picked a random spot in Africa in Google maps—it turned out to be something called Batha-Ouest, Chad, a desert right in the middle of the continent. It’s about the same size as West Virginia, a little more than 20,000 square miles, but it has a little over Chattanooga’s population.

I zoomed in on a stretch of desert that turned out to be 35 miles northwest of a place called Djédaa. And there it was—a set of tire tracks worn into the dust, crossing to...somewhere.

Everywhere, cars. And yet we know they can’t last forever. The infrastructure of roads and parking lots and garages and gas stations and refineries takes up a horrifying portion of the earth’s surface, more than 15 percent of many cities.

Los Angeles, for example, has more than six-and-a-half square miles of surface area of parking, for cars that spend 95 percent of their time not moving. For that five percent of their lives that cars are actually driven, the United States alone used 142.86 billion gallons of gasoline in 2018. 271,804 gallons a second.

It’s hard to visualize that, but it’s about an Olympic swimming pool (164 by 82 feet, six feet deep) every three seconds. A fire company might use a big two-inch attack hose to put water on a fire. It would take more than 65,000 of those hoses flowing at 250 gallons per minute to supply our gas.

The National Fire Protection Association thinks there are 29,819 fire companies in the United States, so every single one of them would need at least two hoses going at full pressure, 24 hours a day. It’s like trying to get a sense of the size of the universe—it’s too big for the human mind.

No one from any political or moral viewpoint can see that as sustainable. Even when we go completely electric over the next 20 or 30 years, we’ll still need all those roads and we’ll be adding an entire new layer of power delivery infrastructure, because unless those Mr. Fusions start hitting the shelves we’re trading one form of power for another.

We’re never going to get flying cars, because they use orders of magnitude more energy than rolling around (see: Mr. Fusion). We’re never going to connect more than the population centers with any kind of mass transit, which leaves (currently) about 60 million people without any way to get around.

There’s been a trend towards rural migration to cities for years, but don’t be surprised if that reverses. I think the combination of remote work and whatever forms of telepresence we’re going to have, with the overnight availability of just about anything, will turn the flow as people realize there’s nothing they can’t get while enjoying a rural quality of life.