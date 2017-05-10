Our Southern Love Affair With All Things Pork

No region has ever embraced the tasty pig quite like the South

We all want to believe that magical beasts live and walk amongst us. Dragons and unicorns, mermaids and leprechauns, bigfoot and Seth Rogen; magical creatures like these have enchanted and entertained the human imagination since the dawn of the spoken word.

These fanciful creatures have always held a special place in our hearts and in our dreams because they offer mystery and hope beyond the struggles of everyday life. But the crushing weight of our own mortality, the sense that our lives are essentially meaningless, and the continuous, agonizing presence of Guy Fieri have created a miasma of the mundane that obscures the magic that exists around us every day.

While unicorns and dragons remain relegated to sci-fi conventions, Netflix dramas and the funny feelings girls struggle to explain in diaries, there is one magical creature that roams the earth among us, bringing joy and ecstatic delight to millions of hungry souls. I am talking about the magical, even-toed ungulate known to scientists as sus domesticus, but known to the rest of us as simply—the pig.

A pig can’t whisk you off for a windswept ride through the clouds on the wings of Daedalus or shoot disease curing rainbow sprinkles from beneath its corkscrew tail. They possess a magic that is arguably far greater. A pig’s magic is transformative, manipulating the very atoms of its own being and offering this essential, life-giving energy to any soul willing to partake in this everyday sorcery.

Modern-day porcine prophet and swine sage, Jim Gaffigan, laid bare this oft neglected magic in his seminal work “King Baby” saying, “The pig is an amazing animal. You feed a pig an apple. It makes bacon.” Pigs are omnivores just like us; this magical beast takes common vegetables, nuts, fruits and other nearly useless matter and transforms them into pork, the undisputed nectar of the gods.

Imagine a world without bacon. Visualize a tortured existence in which there is no bacon grease for your greens or cornbread; no ham hocks for beans; no pork tenderloin, pork chops or smoked ham. Envision what it would be like if there was no prosciutto. This is the dark and joyless world we would be left with were it not for the fantastical powers of the humble pig.

It’s unclear if we, as Southerners, choose to overlook this anatomical alchemy because magic is of the devil and that makes Jesus cry, or if we have simply become blind to the miraculous in our midst. Whatever the case, this magical beast has played a pivotal role on the plates, grills, and history of the South, and should be held in the highest honor.

The arrival of the pig

Pigs have occupied this terrestrial sphere longer than humans, but they selflessly allowed themselves to be domesticated by the Chinese around 4900 BCE. By 1500 BC the good news of the pig had spread to Europe where the Celts were breeding large, meat producing pigs and the Iberians were developing smaller-framed, lard-bearing breeds.

Explorer, conquistador, and murderous extortionist Hernando de Soto introduced the first pigs to North America in 1539. Within three years, his initial herd of 13 had multiplied and grown to over 700 pigs thanks to Tampa Bay’s beaches, nightlife, and perfect mojitos. (Lost sadist Christopher Columbus brought pigs along on his voyages, but he never actually set foot on North American soil, so he doesn’t get credit for that either).

As the South grew and gracefully stumbled through history, the pig rose to a vital role in its economy and culture. Because they were a low-maintenance and convenient source of food, pigs became an omnipresent staple in the average Southerner’s diet.