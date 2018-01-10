Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?

Body cameras were supposed to revolutionize policing. What happened?

“Accountability.”

As anyone with a pulse in America knows, this country is all about accountability—especially when it comes to its Police Officers. In light of the events of August 2014 in Ferguson Missouri, the family of the slain 18-year-old released a statement pleading for peace—and urging people to join their campaign to get police around the nation to wear cameras.

“We need to work together to fix the system that allowed this to happen,” the statement read. “Join with us in our campaign to ensure that every police officer working the streets in this country wears a body camera.”

The crusade is understandable. No video recordings of the Aug. 9, 2014 confrontation between Ofc. Darren Wilson and Michael Brown exist, and eyewitness accounts of the incident were often in conflict. Some said Brown had his hands up when he was shot; others said Brown was charging toward Wilson when the officer fired.

DNA records actually show Brown's fingerprints on Wilson’s gun while inside his car…but regardless of facts, a camera on Wilson’s uniform would have ended the uncertainty and potentially avoided the subsequent tumult that engulfed the St. Louis suburb (despite prematurely ending one of the greatest false-mantras of modern times in the now debunked “Hands Up / Don’t Shoot” battle cry of pre-fact-laden Social Justice Warriors across the nation).

No. This event was the impetus behind President Barack Obama having the Justice Department provide $23 million dollars in funding for Body Worn Cameras for police agencies in 32 states in 2015—with Congress also taking the symbolic action of supporting a non-binding resolution to encourage Body Worn Cameras be used by on-duty police officers in June of that same year. After Ferguson and Baltimore, to name a few cities, what was the downside? Two years into the experiment, it turns out there is apparently a great deal.

In San Diego, California, there was an 88 percent decline in complaints against officers in the first year of body worn camera deployment according to city records. (Hang on to this fact, as it will come into play in a few segments.)

In Los Angeles, victims and witnesses of crime said that they were now fearful of reporting crimes since there was video footage of them making complaints, therefore making them susceptible to retaliation.

Officers themselves said that it divided their concentration (for purposes of their safety—being a profession prone to receiving gunfire and stab wounds as a matter of day to day business after all), and that it made them feel second guessed which discouraged the always elusive yet often encouraged “officer initiative.”

And then, of course, was the inevitable death knell of Body Worn Cameras: The fact that they showed the behavior of ACLU clients all too accurately and resolutely in 4K HD, which was of course terrible for the business of recouping pro-bono legal fees. Remember the 88 percent reduction in complaints reported above? Exactly.

As it turns out, you are wildly less likely to get out of a ticket or arrest when your actual behavior is a part of the observable record, as opposed to when it was not. Cops call it the “reverse Rodney King.” Ambulance chasers call it “a deal breaker.”)

The in-car cameras have been around for some time now, and locally speaking they are most appropriately branded “Arbitrators” by their parent company. These have been invaluable tools, but are moot given the more current mobile topic.

But law enforcement, as it turns out, has been begging for years to have these cameras implemented on their actual uniforms. (This is another point to remember in a few moments.)