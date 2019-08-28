Real Sweets, Sourced Locally

Prime your sweet tooth for these delectable treats

I have not had fast food since January as I have been on this journey of digestible discovery, trying to figure out what is good for my body versus what is conveniently at my fast-paced fingertips.

Being a woman who used to put 3,000 miles on my car a month, I often received my meals through my car window. And, after reading Michael Pollan’s “Food Rules”, I really comprehended that the bagged lunches I was getting in adulthood were not as fulfilling as the ones I got as a child.

In Pollan’s short rule book, which is perfect in length for my short attention span, he provides 64 one-sentenced rules that revolutionized the way that I eat now. Rule #20—“It’s not food if it arrived through the window of your car.” So does that mean it’s okay if I walk into Cook Out to pick up my side of corn dog? With his guidelines, I made a vow for no more fast food. I did break my vow in April for a cherry limeade but that’s not really food. However, I still received it through the window of my car which made me contemplate it, with every sip, on the way home.

How could I make my own cherry limeade? What did people do before the convenience of fast food? More of society is asking similar questions because the price of scientifically created, massively produced “food” has decreased, while our waistlines and blood pressures increase.

Which leads me to Pollan’s rule #39: “Eat all the junk food you want, as long as you cook it yourself.” You mean I can have all the cake and cookies I want?! Oh, but as long as I cook it. That’s where you lost me. Coming from a girl who has burned hard boiled eggs on multiple occasions, you may have well asked me to perform brain surgery. That whole process of mixing your dry goods separately from the wet, that’s too much science for me.

I had found ways to support my diet while supporting local farmers with meat, veggies, fruit, bread, cheese, kombucha, coffee, and tea. It was now time to support my sweet tooth in a similar manner.

Little Leda

Popping Zebra Cakes like Tic Tacs is no great feat and eating Little Debbie is supporting local but can we take it up a notch? Enter Leda Phillips, owner of Noogarons. Standing at a strong five feet tall (so she says), she is preceded by her brightly colored homemade macarons and even brighter smile.

Leda has always been around baking, as her mom owned a little coffee shop bakery that was—awesomely—inside the dentist office her mom owned, too. You read that right. In my opinion, the smartest dentist in the world. “Folks would just come in to pick up little treats.” Leda’s mom offered sweets before and after a teeth cleaning in the same building.

The family passion for baking is also shared by Leda’s sister, who owns a bakery in the Philippines. While visiting her sister last year, Leda made her first batch of macarons and, since that visit, she makes macarons whenever she feels homesick. “I guess there is just a sense of nostalgia and wistfulness to baking that keeps me connected to my family.”

Noogarons officially launched in 2018 after Leda made lemon ones for her own wedding cake and a friend attending the wedding told Leda she would pay for some. As I had never had one, I was confused on the “macaroon” versus the “macaron”. The chocolate coconut sweet cookies are macaroons. Egg-white, sugary-crispy sandwiched sweets are macarons.