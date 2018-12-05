Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.

What is old is new again when it comes to "found fashion"

As a first generation farmer, my determination to get to the root of where anything I own comes from has blossomed even in these dreary winter days. I had a revelation this year of how community can flourish if everyone really tried to buy only local, or items at least made in America, and that should expand beyond the kitchen table.

I started rooting through my closet and smiling at some of the handmade garments, like the patchwork skirt my mom made or the crocheted beanie my friend gifted me. This introspection led me to unravel the slow fashion movement and discover opportunities to reduce waste, revamp lost trades and upcycle outdated trends.

From Farm To Fashion

“I want to inspire people to be more mindful about choosing their fiber as carefully as they choose their food.” The animals spend an entire year growing the goods and, if poor conditions happen like it gets stuck on something and shreds, it is junked and felt it into floor rugs. It is the ultimate slow grow.

Katy Light, owner of Poppy Creek Farm and Barn To Yarn, is not shy about letting her customers know that her handspun yarn does not come from a pet free home. With kittens at your heels, goats nipping at your pockets and doggies at the windows--there is ample amounts of creatures’ coats woven in her daily routine.

On ninety acres atop Sand Mountain, Katy is consumed by warmth and love in the forms of Alpacas, goats, and sheep. With most of the livestock “excessively friendly,” it is hard not to love them right back with their coarse, curly coats and names like Brownie, Cassiopeia, Button, Tulip and my favorite, Peanut. Those names don’t even cover her three steer, two horses, three donkeys or her six-month, blind-in-one-eye calf, Miriam.

“That’s Mary and Faith,” pointing out her oh so fluffy Great Pyrenees, “Cause everyone needs a little Faith.” I joked about making yarn from her pups but she laughed then said she has with her German Shepherd. It’s called Chiengora, chien which is French for dog.

Premium wool, fleece, Alpaca and mohair are her specialties and the yarn is available in their unaltered, natural color or can be dyed in an all-natural process using organic material like hickory nuts, elderberries, mint, poke berries or goldenrod flowers and leaves. Katy steeps the fibers in rain water and completes the process through solar extraction.

Katy not only hand spins and hand dyes, she raises and sheers all the animal herself too and she’s willing to teach classes from April through October.

“I learned to spin when I was three,” she said as her two feet quickly peddled with both hands feeding the fibers. “My babysitter had a spinning wheel I was fascinated with.”

Rapunzel is the closest thing to a spinning wheel most of us have ever gotten but now anyone can partake in their own handspun fairytale by taking a class at the unique, creative property. Earlier this year, Katy hosted a “Learn To Dye” workshop at Crabtree Farms and hopes to teach another one next year but, in the meantime, she offers on-site, personalized one-on-one tutorials at poppycreekfarm.com

Book online and choose to learn how to select, sheer, process, dye, card, blend or spin. Affordable and priceless, these customized sessions range from one to two days, include all the dyes, and you leave with a pound of fiber or a half pound of mohair.

She has two etsy stores that feature different farm fresh finds. Her “Poppy Creek Farm” etsy account showcases her raw and processed dyed fibers and her whereas her “Poppy Creek Yarn” etsy presents only her yarn products. Don’t forget those “excessively friendly” farm critters that are great to look at and you can follow them on Instagram @poppycreekfarmermama.