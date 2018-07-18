Roadtripping To The Future

Looking ahead into our automotive crystal ball

In the beginning, there was a free-for-all. Would cars have tillers or wheels, and would you steer from the front, back or side, and which side? How many wheels would they have? Would they run on gas, electric, or steam?

Nothing was taken for granted. It took about fifteen years and the 1908 introduction of the Model T Ford to coalesce the four wheels, steering-wheel-on-the-left form and shape of the car, and another twenty to settle the gas-steam-electric debate.

After that, though, things settled down into a long, slow period of evolution. You might think electric cars are new and disruptive but they’re not, they’re just making a minor comeback, and I do mean minor, accounting for 0.45 percent of US car sales last year.

Change is gradual and after more than 125 years of car history, looking at the past of automotive evolution allows us to make clear predictions. So this month, 120 years after Alexander Winton made the first retail car sale in America, we’re going to make our way step by step 120 years into the other direction.

10 Years From Now

The biggest change in a decade will be gas averaging $8.77 a gallon, thanks to the Baltic Blockade. We may have a curiously friendly relationship with Russia right now, but it’s not going to last and when that whole house of cards comes crashing down, they cut off oil and gas supplies to Europe, which currently gets about 30 percent of its fossil fuels from there.

With the Chinese Green Revolution well underway and Middle Eastern production increasingly absorbed by India, there’s little capacity to spare.

The US, meanwhile, is just starting to rebuild green industries crushed during the late 2010s and early 2020s during Recession Part Deux: Electric Recessionoo. Assorted tariffs and lingering trade wars have left electric cars for the rich, as batteries and electric motors are prohibitively expensive.

The hottest tickets are used economy cars, so hold onto your Civics and Mazda3s. Fortunately for drivers, clean air protections haven’t kicked back in yet, so aside from coastal states, burn ‘em if you got ‘em. Highway privatization is underway, however, so expect to pay extra for the fast lane.

Saddled with never-ending recalls, Fiat is in the process of unloading Chrysler onto a Tata-Hongqi joint venture, giving both India and China their first real foothold in the American market. And after 111 years, Ford has finally pulled the plug on Lincoln.

25 Years From Now

2043 and mass manufacture of biofuels has reinvigorated the internal combustion engine. Rare earth elements are scarce and landfills are being reprocessed for yttrium, scandium and neodymium. China and Japan are involved in a simmering war over seafloor deposits, so what production there is goes into consumer electronics, and not vehicles.

Gasahol, grown in vast vat farms, is only usable in late-model cars, causing a large gulf between those who can and can’t afford them. Car ownership, at 92 percent of US households in 2018, has crashed to under 40 percent, with corresponding rural flight.

Vast swathes of countryside are now empty, and several thousand small towns, and even some isolated cities, have gone bankrupt and are to varying degrees empty. Those who do ply the highways find them geared toward commercial autonomous road trains. Passenger vehicles, with a few exceptions, are fully autonomous and limited to the right lane.

On-the-ground traffic enforcement is non-existent, so outlaw gangs in jailbroken cars have begun to roam the vast deserted distances.

More than half of European cities are now completely car-free by law, in distinct contrast to the swarming masses of cheap Reunified Korean and ThaiLaoNamese runabouts that clog the megacities of sub-Saharan Africa. Countries including India, Philippines, Brasil, Chile and most of Central America are signatories to the Car Free 2040 compact, although actual implementation varies.