Roadtripping To The Future

Looking ahead into our automotive crystal ball
In the beginning, there was a free-for-all. Would cars have tillers or wheels, and would you steer from the front, back or side, and which side? How many wheels would they have? Would they run on gas, electric, or steam?
Nothing was taken for granted. It took about fifteen years and the 1908 introduction of the Model T Ford to coalesce the four wheels, steering-wheel-on-the-left form and shape of the car, and another twenty to settle the gas-steam-electric debate.
After that, though, things settled down into a long, slow period of evolution. You might think electric cars are new and disruptive but they’re not, they’re just making a minor comeback, and I do mean minor, accounting for 0.45 percent of US car sales last year.
Change is gradual and after more than 125 years of car history, looking at the past of automotive evolution allows us to make clear predictions. So this month, 120 years after Alexander Winton made the first retail car sale in America, we’re going to make our way step by step 120 years into the other direction.
10 Years From Now
The biggest change in a decade will be gas averaging $8.77 a gallon, thanks to the Baltic Blockade. We may have a curiously friendly relationship with Russia right now, but it’s not going to last and when that whole house of cards comes crashing down, they cut off oil and gas supplies to Europe, which currently gets about 30 percent of its fossil fuels from there.
With the Chinese Green Revolution well underway and Middle Eastern production increasingly absorbed by India, there’s little capacity to spare.
The US, meanwhile, is just starting to rebuild green industries crushed during the late 2010s and early 2020s during Recession Part Deux: Electric Recessionoo. Assorted tariffs and lingering trade wars have left electric cars for the rich, as batteries and electric motors are prohibitively expensive.
The hottest tickets are used economy cars, so hold onto your Civics and Mazda3s. Fortunately for drivers, clean air protections haven’t kicked back in yet, so aside from coastal states, burn ‘em if you got ‘em. Highway privatization is underway, however, so expect to pay extra for the fast lane.
Saddled with never-ending recalls, Fiat is in the process of unloading Chrysler onto a Tata-Hongqi joint venture, giving both India and China their first real foothold in the American market. And after 111 years, Ford has finally pulled the plug on Lincoln.
25 Years From Now
2043 and mass manufacture of biofuels has reinvigorated the internal combustion engine. Rare earth elements are scarce and landfills are being reprocessed for yttrium, scandium and neodymium. China and Japan are involved in a simmering war over seafloor deposits, so what production there is goes into consumer electronics, and not vehicles.
Gasahol, grown in vast vat farms, is only usable in late-model cars, causing a large gulf between those who can and can’t afford them. Car ownership, at 92 percent of US households in 2018, has crashed to under 40 percent, with corresponding rural flight.
Vast swathes of countryside are now empty, and several thousand small towns, and even some isolated cities, have gone bankrupt and are to varying degrees empty. Those who do ply the highways find them geared toward commercial autonomous road trains. Passenger vehicles, with a few exceptions, are fully autonomous and limited to the right lane.
On-the-ground traffic enforcement is non-existent, so outlaw gangs in jailbroken cars have begun to roam the vast deserted distances.
More than half of European cities are now completely car-free by law, in distinct contrast to the swarming masses of cheap Reunified Korean and ThaiLaoNamese runabouts that clog the megacities of sub-Saharan Africa. Countries including India, Philippines, Brasil, Chile and most of Central America are signatories to the Car Free 2040 compact, although actual implementation varies.
Edsel Ford IV is named president of Ford Motor Company.
50 Years From Now
The gasahol revolution is 20 years in the past and a fifth golden age of performance has begun. Micro turbine-electrics give up to a thousand miles of range and for the first time in over 60 years, car ownership rates are increasing, while average owner age is decreasing.
Telepresence racing puts not only the drivers into the actual, six-foot-long Formula Life vehicles, but allows spectators to ride piggyback and feel every bump and scrape as though it was their own bodies. Speeds approaching 600 mph and 15-minute races are the centerpiece of a series that one in every four people on earth vibes into.
The outlaw gangs of the Forties coalesced into quasi-autonomous Road Units, controlling the entire center of the continent from their base in Des Moines. An uneasy detente between The Road Union, the Eastern and Western US State Blocks, Texasco, Canada and the Central American Federation allows cross-cross continental trade to continue, but at a price.
Increasingly divided, California signs a permanent trade and cooperation agreement with the CAF and joins the Australasian Economic Consortium against the wishes of Washington. The Cancun-Cuba bridge is completed over the rubble of the Mujeres Tunnel, linking the Florida Causeway to the Yucatan (passing over Key West National Undersea Monument), and making it possible for produce from the farms of Newfoundland and Labrador to reach South America by road.
City sprawl has begun to reclaim outer suburbs while simultaneously retreating from the coasts, edging up against the Stack Farms that are found around most megapolises. The solution: Expand horizontally along the TransPod tunnels. Residents, the Mole Rats, wear their subterranean badge proudly, coming to the surface as little as possible.
75 Years From Now
Out of chaos a new order has arisen. The Road Kings of Des Moines, allies with Los Chupacabras, The Moose People and Die wilden Flieger, are supreme on three continents, opposed only by groups of Mole Rats who continue to expand, deep below the earth.
All law is administered by Justices, a power unto themselves screaming across the seared deserts surrounded by caravans a thousand strong. Sacred Technicians from BMW Group, Toyhondbaru and Buick are the High Priests of Metal, printing and extruding ever more baroque creations for the all-powerful masters.
Stack Farms, powered with isotopes harvested from the depths of the earth’s workings, now stretch over a mile into the sky and cheap human labor has taken over previously automated jobs. A lucky few have escaped to the Colonies or the Belt, but life there, while free, is dangerous and more often than not, short.
Rumbles of discontent are brewing, however, deep inside the walled cities where even the Justices dare not drive. Racing has grown stale and vicarious thrills, no matter they are indistinguishable from life, lack the immediacy of death.
Rebels of all ages cram into deeply camouflaged, repurposed Formula Ls to streak out of pop-up garages and dice it up with the Kings and other Owners of the Roads. Increasingly organized, the reach of the cities has begun to grow.
The iPhone XCVIII is released.
120 Years From Now
Pouring out of their tunnels, the Morats emerged into the surface world 15 years ago astride their flame-belching, fission-powered Hellblades, to put an end to the endless cycle of war. Cities, outposts, countries—all fell in hours as the neverending hordes visited their wrath upon the surface dwellers.
Some, like the slaves shackled to their food plots deep in the farms, were freed; others, like the Justicars and Technomonogists, were herded into the deeps and never seen again. Communications were reestablished with Mars and the Belt, and once again life-giving quinjo flowed to earth.
While the Morats returned to their precious subterranean warrens almost as soon as order was restored, their strange companions did not. The Elder Ones had been awakened from their millenias-long slumber and strode the land as colossi, enforcing whatever unknowable dictums their masters left behind. Many of the mighty were laid low and many of the humble were elevated, but the reasons were never known.
Work gangs of displaced people from all over the globe are now hard at work reclaiming materials from the shallow coastal seas, spurring new settlements along the shorelines. Guided by the Elder Ones, city dwellers are put to work in road crews to rebuild infrastructure. Long neglected vehicles are found stashed away and join the flow of bizarre personalized creations being snapped together out of prefab parts, or just drawn into being with a printing wand.
It is no utopia, however, as the great beings that dominate life are no respecters of it, slouching casually through humanity like bacteria. Nano diamond runnels are constructed to preserve some sense of normalcy, and the great offworld migration has begun in earnest. The Space Truckers Union grows exponentially in size and power.
And Henry Ford the Twelfth is crowned King of All Earth and Sky.
David Traver Adolphus is a freelance automotive researcher who quit his full time job writing about old cars to pursue his lifelong dream of writing about old AND new cars.