Saluting Our Unsung Heroes

Wildfires, floods, tornadoes, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!

Let’s have an honest talk about just how prepared we are for when all hell breaks loose. Or better yet, a small piece of hell breaks loose and goes undetected for any length of time.

Chattanooga is an undeniably unique city in many regards, but as far-out as our beloved town is, it still resides on a chaotic pale blue ball hurdling 67,000 mph through an infinite void and is therefore subject to the same laws of physics and phenomena as any other place.

As a child of the ‘80s I’ve grown up with many large-scale disasters that arguably could have pushed humanity to the brink and signaled the apocalypse countless times over. Atomic Communism gave way to holes in the ozone layer, which took a backseat to Y2K, and then international terrorism. Now it’s global climate change, mass shootings, and past pop-up scares every time the president makes a tweet.

Given the past three decades of near-catastrophic global calamity predictions, it’s a wonder we’ve not all been transformed into doomsday kooks with lead-lined bomb shelters underneath every house.

I believe this is why zombie apocalypse scenarios are so appealing: a disaster that can be fended off with a rake or powerwalk seems much more manageable than, say, a total collapse of infrastructure, or even basic utilities...a thing that Chattanooga experienced very recently.

On the night of September 12th, one of the city’s main water arteries ruptured, leaving some 35,000 connections without water. This included the Aquarium, the UTC campus, and thousands of residents across the city.

Marc Ericson walks us through what happened that night: “Response operations started one hour after the initial incident Thursday night. Key members of our office and Chattanooga Emergency Response agencies began addressing the issue at 11 p.m. and worked through the night to ensure fire suppression could be met throughout the affected area.

“As the scope of the incident unfolded and expanded, we realized the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) would have to be activated. We activated the EOC about 7:30 a.m. on Friday and remained operational until 4 p.m. Monday, when it was reported that all areas were returned to normal service.”

Ericson is the deputy director of the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. The retired Air Force tactical controller carries himself with an easy calm similar to that of a hurricane’s eye. A few minutes in a room with Ericson and it’s evident that he is a person you want smack dab in the center of any storm, fecal or otherwise.

I watched firsthand as the mobilization of water distribution points kicked into overdrive throughout the day following the event. The police and fire training cadets on Amnicola unloaded tractor trailers by hand and off-duty police officers and firefighters came in to assist with bottled water transportation to numerous neighborhood distribution points around the city.

Many of them stayed on throughout the weekend to ensure bottles of water made it to those who needed it. Army ants couldn’t have organized as fast—it was impressive.

“This was a multi-jurisdictional effort encompassing local, regional, and state assets. Fire apparatus was brought in from twenty-five agencies that extended out as far as Knoxville and the Cumberland Plateau. Toilet facilities were brought in from areas as far away as Memphis. Water was provided by TEMA (Tennessee Emergency Management Agency), Coca-Cola, and Tennessee American Water,” Ericson explains.

“Five hundred thousand bottles of water were distributed to the affected areas and five tanker strike teams consisting of thirty-four tankers were established to ensure fire suppression throughout all of the affected areas. Hundreds of toilet facilities were located as needed throughout the affected areas.”