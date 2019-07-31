Singing In The Sunshine

Chattanooga’s buskers take musical art everywhere

Chattanooga is in full bloom right now in the realms of art and entertainment. As the city continues to grow towards its transition into the new Silicon Valley, its gravitational pull is drawing in people from all over the world, and each day the Scenic City is experiencing a constant influx of tourists, visitors from the business and tech worlds, and new residents.

As the popularity of the city continues to grow, the many talented artists spread throughout the area have gained a new platform to showcase their art for their masses. While the local music and arts scene has always been on the map due to the endless talented humans who have been rocking Chattanooga for years, the lionhearted street performers, also known as buskers, are out there getting the most exposure, and making a difference in the world by spreading love through music and the art of performance.

With the diversity of people coming to Chattanooga, a wider range of interests and cultures is converging here, giving artists a larger playing field and more opportunities to stimulate a crowd. There are no limitations on age, race, or gender for street performers. Men, women, children, and people of all ages are all out there doing various forms of street performance.

Busking is a worldwide tradition that has been around for centuries and dates back at least to medieval Europe. Then, buskers would get invited to various storefronts, markets, or events because the street performers would draw in a large crowd, which would help with sales at booths and storefronts.

In America, our busking roots can be traced back to a time when carnivals were highly celebrated from coast to coast. One the craze started to fade out, many of the performing artists were without work, so they changed up their acts and started performing on street corners and in towns. Over time, street performers have become a huge part of American culture. Every day people all over the country flock to bustling downtown areas to shine their light, hoping to razzle-dazzle the audience, or at least brighten somebody’s day.

Historically, busking has included acrobatics, animal tricks, balloon twisting, caricatures, clowning, comedy, contortions, escapology, dance, singing, fire skills, flea circus, fortune-telling, juggling, magic, mime, living statue, musical performance, puppeteering, snake charming, storytelling or reciting poetry or prose, street art such as sketching and painting, street theatre, sword swallowing, and ventriloquism.

Different street performers have different reasons for busking. Some do it for necessity; they do not want to beg people for money, so they do things like write songs for people, juggle, bang on buckets like a drum, play guitar, tell jokes, dance, or dress up in funny clothes and freeze in place for hours at a time. They often have a clever or flashy tip jar and spend most of their free time perfecting their craft(s) and doing their best to earn some money.

This particular type of street performer knows that there is an art to approaching people. While performing in front of an audience, successful buskers know that connecting with the crowd is critical for success. Watching seasoned buskers in the zone is something truly remarkable. They have it down to an exact science and sometimes can make decent wages in the process.

Some street performers are simply passionate about certain artforms and have spent multiple hours practicing. They want to see how they will stand up in the public eye before attempting to play at public venues or to see if they are ready to take their skills to a professional level. These street performers rely less on working the crowd and focus more on doing their thing. Where they still do have a tip jar, and appreciate any monetary love shown by the passers-by, that is not the point of their street-performing journey.