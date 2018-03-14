Sippin' The South's Best Libations

Celebrating our Southern heritage with the best cocktails from history

Ask any American to name their favorite cocktail, and odds are they will name a Southern concoction. The cocktail wasn’t technically invented in the South, but it was certainly popularized and perfected among the moonlit magnolias and sweet tea accents of pre-prohibition apothecaries, hotel bars, and kitchen tables south of the Mason-Dixon line.

The South has blessed the world with an assortment of ambrosial libations that include the Sazerac, Mint Julep, Old Fashioned, Rum Runner, Grasshopper, Hurricane, and even the Gin Fizz, but outside of a Derby party or post-Thanksgiving drinking session with grandpa, when was the last time you had a Mint Julep or an Old Fashioned?

Margaritas, Mojitos, and Martinis top the list of the country’s most popular drinks and they are all fine cocktails, but there’s a time and place for everything. Margaritas and Mojitos are delightful with a spicy cochinita or while munching on chips and queso fundido. A Vesper Martini, shaken until ice cold and topped with a paper-thin slice of lemon peel is virtually required when wooing Ursula Andress at the baccarat table.

But enjoying a fresh Southern cocktail is the only sensible response to the absurd incongruity of modern Southern life. If I was forced to sip a curaçao-laced Mai Tai while warm summer Tennessee rain pelted down upon the rooftops I am certain my soul would begin to slowly escape through my tear ducts.

Every Southerner should have at least five classic Southern cocktails they call upon when the occasion arises—such as the celebration of sunset or the onset of thirst. A great place to start is with America’s first cocktail—the Sazerac.

Both the apothecary behind the Peychaud’s bitters and the Sazerac House bar in New Orleans claim to have created this legendary drink. It was initially made using Sazerac de Forge et Fils Cognac (hence the drink’s name) before bartenders began replacing that with Rye Whiskey along with Absinthe, bitters, and a sugar cube.

Matt Ballard, bartender at Chattanooga’s Main Street Meats, loves the Sazarac, but warns that “It takes precision to make it shine. This particular drink has the potential to hold the trophy for the best or the worst cocktail you can have.” To get you on the right track, here’s the original recipe from The Sazerac Bar in New Orleans.

The Original Sazerac

1 sugar cube

3 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

1 ½ oz Sazerac, Jim Beam, or Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey

1/4 oz Herbsaint Absinthe

Lemon peel, for garnish

Directions:

1. Pack an Old-Fashioned glass with ice.

2. Place the sugar cube and 3 dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters into a second Old-Fashioned glass and crush the sugar cube.

3. Add the Rye Whiskey to the bitters and sugar.

4. Empty the ice from the first glass and coat inside of the glass with the Herbsaint, discarding any that remains.

5. Strain the whiskey/bitters/sugar mixture from the second glass into the first glass and garnish with lemon peel.

Bellying up to the bar and ordering a “Ramos Gin Fizz” will result in your bartender a) smiling and giving you the coveted “nod of respect” or b) looking at you with the hate of 1000 Hans Grubers.

This labor-intensive Southern classic is a simple mix of gin, citrus, orange blossom water, cream, and egg white that is shaken for up to 15 grueling minutes to create the drink’s signature booze-soaked cloud of egg-white meringue.

Henry C. Ramos served the drink at his Imperial Cabinet Saloon in the 1880s and insisted that the drink be shaken for an arm-meltingly long time to achieve its ethereal texture. The drink became so popular that bars would hire “shaker boys” specifically to emulsify the drink while employing Brian Flanaganesque theatrical flourishes to entertain waiting clients.