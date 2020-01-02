So Much More Than Books

The Chattanooga Library is planted firmly in the 21st Century

This city of ours is something truly special, right? It’s the greatest secret in the world that Chattanooga is one happening place. The city has a vibe that is quite unlike anything else. It’s alive. It has a heartbeat. The energy that pulsates throughout is felt by the locals and tourists alike.

One thing is for certain, anybody that comes through Chattanooga will speak on its “it” factor, whatever “it” is. And this city has “it”. It is full of passionate, kind, hardworking people that are on the relentless pursuit of happiness.

The flourishing arts and entertainment scene continue to blossom year after year, and my how it has permeated. Top that off with some of the breathtaking views that surround the Scenic City and you have what seems to be paradise, which it mostly is.

Let’s face it. There is a part of Chattanooga that is not so beautiful in terms of struggle and way of life. Chattanooga overall is basically a safe city but danger lurks out there, and so do gangs and dire straits. Yes, Chattanooga is relativity safe but it also has some rough edges. Certain areas of Chattanooga are like the wild wild west and it is hard for young people that grow up in that type of environment to rise above it.

People that do not come from there, or grow up in it, will never understand what it is really like. Being a child of poverty anywhere, especially in Chattanooga, is a struggle. It takes a special kind of person to not get caught up in the mix of it all.

For purposes of perspective, imagine growing up in a neighborhood where poverty was king and where drugs and gangs ruled the lands. Now imagine being a young person living in that environment, with no choice, and having the courage to not get involved with easy money-making tasks.

You are starving and have not had any food in a few days because you have no way to get to the community kitchen that gives out three meals a day downtown except walking for a few hours, but you do not want to sell drugs or join a gang so you stand tall and be strong and resist; which is next to impossible, and by the way you are still a child, remember?

Walking is not always very safe for children especially through rough neighborhoods that are definitely gang-related. (Sorry if you are feeling uncomfortable, however, this is actually happening in Chattanooga right now.) To make a long story short, what is the one thing that people in that situation cling on to rise up? Hope.

Today we are going to spell hope L.I.B.R.A.R.Y because that is what Chattanooga’s downtown library (and its subsidiaries) is; amongst other things. Now, let’s forget everything I just said for a moment and talk about the library. People think library and they think books. Well that’s great because reading is brain food but it goes way beyond that. While the books are bountiful, opportunity and hope flow through the many amenities that are available to the public so people can elevate their lives to a completely different level.

For the bookworms out there, one can get their fill of reading at the public library with a seemingly endless selection of hard-copy books on the first floor and the selection is only going to continue to grow. The downtown Chattanooga Public Library offers free notary services, meeting rooms, and a tool library that contains hand tools, power tools, extension cords as well as yard and garden tools.