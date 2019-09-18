Southern Spirits: The Liquid Lore Of Writers And Their Craft

Southern literature and cocktails have a storied history

William Faulkner said, “Civilization begins with distillation.” He also said, “My own experience has been that the tools I need for my trade are paper, tobacco, food, and a little whisky.”

For many writers, the pen and bottle go hand-in-hand while distilling words into stories. Southern scribes in particular have cultivated this relationship, for better or worse.

It’s not that we drink more than our northern neighbors. In fact, statistically we don’t. There just seems to be a connection that runs deeper than the shine that beckons us.

Maybe it has to do with the ground we’re steeped in. The soil, the heat, the lightning and thunder without a drop of rain. Or unique struggles with sin and shame, wrestling with the alligators and water moccasins and demons that lurk in murky waters.

Is it any wonder writers grappling with this context wouldn’t need a drink to get these stories down? To name a few: Truman Capote, the screwdriver. Carson McCullers, her signature “sonnie boy” mix of hot tea and sherry tucked in a thermos. Larry Brown, beer and whiskey. Walker Percy, bourbon. Bobbie Ann Mason, bourbon and coke.

And, of course, Faulkner, a fervent fan of whiskey and corn liquor (especially when he and Shelby Foote ventured onto Civil War battlefields of Tennessee).

So just what is the correlation between Southern writers and the bottle?

“Oh wow. That’s a big question,” muses novelist Susan Gregg Gilmore when I put the question to her. “I think Southern writing is infused with so many things, from our unique landscape to our food and to our dialect. I think it would be hard to separate spirits—or alcohol—out of that equation.”

A Nashville native who now calls Chattanooga home, Gilmore’s first novel, “Looking for Salvation at the Dairy Queen”, is rooted in family-fueled stories inspired by her grandfather, a moonshiner who stumbled into a tent revival, found the Lord and became a preacher.

“For me personally, in my everyday writing, the two are not connected,” she says. “Although at the end of day and still struggling, I have to admit a little bit of bourbon over the rocks kind of loosens the brain—I think. It kind of unlocks something.”

Although Flannery O’Connor was not known for drinking, she did have a fondness for Coca-Cola mixed with coffee.

“I must have known that because as soon as I had it—and it was going against everything I am to even try it to begin with—but the moment it hit the palate I thought, this is perfect,” says Star Lowe, owner of Star Line Books and avid Ameri-Cola drinker (cola kicked with espresso). “It’s in the blood. Now I’m hearing the peacocks calling! I wonder if Flannery ever put a lime in it. That lime twist gives it a little zing. But if she just did it as a coffee and Coke I can appreciate it as a purist.”

Like Lowe, Gilmore is a purist who pairs tastes with the seasons. When the weather is warm she tends to stick to a gin and tonic, and when the season slips into autumn and winter, it’s bourbon over the rocks. If she were to have a preferred cocktail, it would be an Old Fashioned.

“I might make it for Lee Smith,” Gilmore says. “I could see myself wanting to make one for her, maybe sit back with her and sip one and talk about all sorts of things.”

Southern porches make ideal settings for imagined conversations with past authors, especially paired with the drink that best suits the company.